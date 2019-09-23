Underestimate Hailey Ovenell’s left foot at your own risk.
The Spartan wing deftly dropped balls into the box from the far left corner all night Thursday against Mountlake Terrace, three of which were blasted into the net by teammates in Stanwood’s 5-0 victory.
“I’m just trying to get my teammate the ball at the right time in the right place,” Ovenell said. “To me, it feels just as good as a goal.”
The Spartans broke open a scoreless game just before halftime when Kiley McCall headed an Ovenell cross past the Hawks’ keeper.
“It’s nice to have a true left-footed left winger who can drop those perfect crosses into the box,” head coach Lori Stunz said.
About 8 minutes into the second half, it was Shelby Lund’s turn to fire home an Ovenell cross. About 10 minutes later, Bethany VanSant launched a laser into the upper left corner of the goal from about 25 yards away. Then Lucy London headed another Ovenell cross into the net.
“Two kids with unbelievable header goals is fun to see,” Stunz said.
Camille Nelson added the fifth and final score, capping a successful week for the Spartans.
On Tuesday, Rachel Russel opened the scoring for Stanwood, and Lund added a pair in a 3-1 home win over Shorewood.
But it was the 10 or so saves from Spartan keeper Emily Molstad helped preserve the victory for Stanwood (2-1 in league, 2-3 overall).
“Molstad got the game ball for those 10 legitimate saves — dives and punches,” Stunz said. “It could have easily gone the other way for us without her effort in goal.”
The Spartans take their two-game win streak on the road Tuesday to Meadowdale before hosting Cedarcrest on Thursday and Everett on Saturday.
“We have to keep making sure we keep doing the little things,” Stunz said. “Play simple soccer.”
Ovenell said the back line, which has been playing together for several years, is successfully walling off attacks and feeding the ball up to the midfielders to facilitate a balanced attack.
“Up front, we’re still trying to figure it out — we just have to continue being aggressive,” she said. “I think we’re going to keep going. We’re really clicking right now.”
FINAL, girls soccerStanwood 5Mountlake Terrace 0Hailey Ovenell was the architect of at least three of the goals with perfectly placed assists from the wing.— Evan Caldwell (@Evan_SCN) September 20, 2019
Girls Swimming
The Spartans opened their season last week with strong performances across the board.
“We had several girls who made the decision to swim in the offseason, and it showed in their first meet,” head coach Rita Peterson said.
Anna Veazey, Lauren Brager, Sarah Watkins, Hannah Lull, Olivia Hering and Chase Deaver each had multiple best times in the meet. Newcomers Cam Deaver, Ella Hess and Ellie Fongemie posted fast swims in their first events, Peterson said.
The Spartans narrowly dropped the opener Sept. 17 against Snohomish 91-79 and swamped Lynnwood 114-55 on Sept. 19. On Thursday, Lull swam three district-qualifying times.
“It was really incredible to see all of our new swimmers racing this week,” Peterson said. “They have made huge improvements with their swimming in just three weeks.”
Audri Day opened the week by beating her times from last season. Ludo Ioffredi, a foreign exchange student, opened strong and “continues to improve from week to week,” Peterson said.
The Spartans swim Saturday in the Mukilteo Invite in Federal Way.
“We are excited to see how Jetlynn Hau and Anna Veazey stack up against some of the best swimmers in the state,” Peterson said.
Sept. 17: Snohomish 91, Stanwood 79
- 200 Yard Medley Relay: Aleena Wiegand, Jetlynn Hau, Anna Veazey, Olivia Hering (2nd, 1:59.41); Hannah Lull, Frances Zoloth, Sarah Schmidt, Chase Deaver
- (4th, 2:15.17)
- 200 Yard Freestyle: Anna Veazey (1st, 2:03.63); Lauren Brager (2nd, 2:15.45); Audri Day (4th, 2:26.92)
- 200 Yard IM: Jetlynn Hau (1st, 2:15.08);
- 50 Yard Freestyle: Olivia Hering (2nd, 27.37)
- 100 Yard Butterfly: Anna Veazey (1st, 1:01.92);
- 100 Yard Freestyle: Olivia Hering (3rd, 1:00.89)
- 500 Yard Freestyle: Aleena Wiegand (2nd, 6:05.84); Hannah Lull (4th, 6:17.10)
- 200 Yard Freestyle Relay: Sarah Schmidt, Frances Zoloth, Audri Day, Lauren Brager (1st, 1:59.78); Ella Hess, Rylee Stuller, Ellie Fongemie, Sarah Watkins (3rd, 2:11.57)
- 100 Yard Backstroke: Aleena Wiegand (3rd, 1:13.96); Hannah Lull (4th, 1:14.76)
- 100 Yard Breaststroke: Jetlynn Hau (1st, 1:08.73); Ella Hess (4th, 1:31.21)
- 400 Yard Freestyle Relay: Anna Veazey, Olivia Hering, Aleena Wiegand, Jetlynn Hau (1st, 4:00.75); Lauren Brager, Hannah Lull, Feances Zoloth, Audri Day (3rd, 4:33.76)
Sept. 19: Stanwood 114, Lynnwood 55
- 200 Yard Medley Relay: Hannah Lull, Aleena Wiegand, Anna Veazey, Oliva Hering (1st, 2:03.21); Chase Deaver, Ella Hess, Audri Day, Lauren Brager (3rd, 2:17.55); Frances Zoloth, Alexis Hoidal, Cam Deaver, Sarah Watkins (4th, 2:38.00)
- 200 Yard Freestyle: Aleena Wiegand (1st, 2:14.14); Hannah Lull (2nd, 2:20.48); Rylee Stuller (3rd, 2:45.74)
- 200 Yard IM: Anna Veazey (1st, 2:20.63)
- 50 Yard Freestyle: Sarah Schmidt (1st, 26.26); Lauren Brager (3rd, 27.38); Cam Deaver (4th, 28.63)
- 100 Yard Butterfly: Ella Hess (2nd, 1:23.70); Haylee Wilcox (3rd, 1:37.64)
- 100 Yard Freestyle: Olivia Hering (1st, 1:00.32); Sarah Schmidt (2nd 1:08.45); Chase Deaver (3rd, 1:08.80 2)
- 500 Yard Freestyle: Lauren Brager (1st, 6:19.06 ), Frances Zoloth (3rd, 7:13.05); Audri Day (4th, 7:19.36)
- 200 Yard Freestyle Relay: Sarah Schmidt, Ella Hess, Audri Day, Lauren Brager, (1st, 2:02.59); Chase Deaver, Rylee Stuller, Sarah Watkins, Frances Zoloth (2nd, 2:11.16); Ellie Fongemie, Alexis Hoidal, Cam Deaver, Haylee Wilcox (4th, 2:22.41)
- 100 Yard Backstroke: Anna Veazey (1st, 1:05.17); Hannah Lull (3rd, 1:12.24); Olivia Hering (4th, 1:15.18).
- 100 Yard Breaststroke: Aleena Wiegand (1st, 1:16.47); Ella Hess (3rd, 1:30.09);
- 400 Yard Freestyle Relay: Hannah Lull, Olivia Hering, Aleena Wiegand, Chase Deaver (1st, 4:17.71), Sarah Schmidt, Sarah Watkins, Audri Day, Anna Veazey (2nd, 4:27.02).
It’s swim meet time! Stanwood hosts Lynnwood pic.twitter.com/x1rLzefM3W— Evan Caldwell (@Evan_SCN) September 19, 2019
Boys Tennis
Sandwiched between solid 7-0 league wins, the Spartans looked sharp in a 4-3 nonleague loss to 4A Mount Vernon.
“All the singles guys give us a chance to win every time,” head coach Sean Cunningham said. “We’re still working on doubles. Still tweaking things a little bit. I feel like we need to work on staying aggressive on doubles.”
At Mount Vernon, Morgan Zill (6-3, 6-3), Preston Pierce (6-0, 6-7(0), 6-0) and Cody Vail (6-4, 6-2) earned singles victories — the trio are a combined 11-0 on the season. Shintaro Wilcox dropped a well-fought back-and-forth battle against Kyle Cooley (6-4, 3-6, 6-3).
Wilcox and Cooley “matched up really well,” Cunningham said. “Shintaro got aggressive in the second set, and it was tight in the third set. Shintaro didn’t play bad, it was just a great duel.”
The Spartans hosted Snohomish on Monday, travel to Marysville-Pilchuck on Wednesday and host Everett on Thursday.
- Sept. 16: Stanwood 7, Mountlake Terrace 0: Singles: Shintaro Wilcox (S) def. Marck Primavera (6-1, 7-5); Morgan Zill (S) def. Alyosha Petrov (6-1, 6-1); Preston Pierce (S) def. Drew Daly (6-1, 6-1); Cody Vail (S) def. Markus Nelson (6-1, 6-2). Doubles: Kenshin Humphrey/Dylan Link (S) def. Andrew Doty/Jack Ludford (6-2, 6-0); Kade Getzinger/Huston Rawls (S) def. Kai Magbuhat/Kevin Schaab (6-1, 6-1); Chase Larkin/Jonah Grierson (S) def. Matt Choi/Ben Britton (6-1, 6-0)
- Sept. 18: Mount Vernon 4, Stanwood 3: Singles: Kyle Cooley def. Shintaro Wilcox (S) (6-4, 3-6, 6-3); Morgan Zill (S) def. Liam Johnston (6-3, 6-3); Preston Pierce (S) def. Cody Shackleton (6-0 6-7(0) 6-0); Cody Vail (S) def. Parker Saban (MV) (6-4, 6-2). Doubles: Zack Klinger/Sky Johnson def. Kenshin Humphrey/Dylan Link (S) (6-3, 6-4); Sam Nelson/Spencer Dutton def. Kade Getzinger/Huston Rawls (S) (6-2, 7-5); Alex Rolfson/Kyle Wolden def. Chase Larkin/Jonah Grierson (S) (7-5, 6-3).
- Sept. 17: Stanwood 7. Marysville-Getchell 0: Singles: Shintaro Wilcox (S) def. Liam Perkins (6-1, 6-0); Morgan Zill (S) def. Rylee Worth (6-0, 6-1); Cody Vail (S) def. Mikah Marshall (6-0, 6-1); Huston Rawls (S) def Kiel Selapack (6-1, 6-0). Doubles: Preston Pierce/Kenshin Humphrey (S) def. Mason Devereaux/Kane Selapack (6-2, 6-0); Chase Larkin /Jonah Grierson (S) def. Luke Olason/Damon Morton (6-1, 6-1); Kade Getzinger/Dylan link (S) def. Keegan Brennan/Ryder Hurley (6-1, 6-2).
Volleyball
The Spartans reeled off two road wins last week — a 3-0 sweep of Shorewood on Sept. 17 and a 3-1 win over Mountlake Terrace on Sept. 19.
“This week we fell in to a little bit more of a rhythm,” head coach Megan Amundson said. “The girls are starting to play more as a team and play a little less tense.”
The Spartans reduced unforced errors and forced opponents earn more of their points, Amundson said.
On Sept. 17, the Spartans won 3-0 (25-21, 25-22, 25-16) and were led by Olivia Reuckert (4 kills), Barrett Anderson (6 kills, 1 ace, 5 digs), Baylor Hezel (6 aces, 7 digs), Madison Morgan (2 aces, 3 kills, 7 digs) and Greta Hendrickson (2 aces).
On Sept. 19, Stanwood won 3-1 (25-17, 23-25, 25-15, 25-19) and were powered by Anderson (5 kills, 2 aces, 11 digs), Hezel (19 digs), Grace Henken (1 ace, 26 assists), Leia Jones (3 kills, 8 digs), Morgan (6 aces, 16 kills, 8 digs), Hendrickson (1 ace, 4 digs) and Leila Barmore (5 blocks).
“We still have some kinks to work out, but this group of girls is learning how to embrace the process and progress each day,” she said.
The Spartans host Meadowdale at 7 p.m. Tuesday and travel to Cedarcrest on Thursday before heading to the Reach the Peak tournament in Glacier Peak on Saturday.
Cross Country
The Spartan runners traveled to Langly for a 5k race the South Whidbey Invite on Saturday.
“The kids have a base now for a 5k time, so they will look to improve,” head coach Jordan Sneva said.
The boys were paced by Jason Khoury (12th, 18:10.18), Owen Palmer (51st, 18:32.80), Wouter Van Veen (59th, 18:55.11), Malcolm Childs (68th, 19:19.21) and Antonio Sanchez-Racine (83rd, 20:51.99) in the 13-team Division 1 race.
The girls were led by Charlotte Bentz (12th, 21:22.85), Aubree Carr (37th, 22:34.75), Lael Ten Hoopen (49th, 23:39.05), Rylee Masonholder (61st, 24:25.69) and Shaye Martin (62nd, 24:31.38).
The Spartans travel Thursday to Mount Vernon for a six-team meet at Skagit Valley College against Mariner, Everett, Glacier Peak, Lummi and Mount Vernon.
Spartan wrestler signs with college
Stanwood senior wrestler Riley Van Scoy signed his Letter of Intent on Friday to attend Hastings College in Oklahoma.
“I felt like home when I visited in the spring,” the three-time state placer said. “It feels like the right choice for me.”
As a Spartan, Van Scoy has a 126-11 record with 110 pins — two shy of tying the state record. With a scholarship in hand to wrestle for the Broncos, he said he’s excited to turn his attention toward the upcoming high school season where he will aim for the state pins record and a state championship this winter.
“Preseason started last week,” Van Scoy said. I’m excited.”
Stanwood golfer on winning PGA Jr. team
Stanwood golfer Conrad Chisman advanced to the PGA Jr. League Championship from Oct. 11-14 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Chisman, 13, and his 10-member Bellingham Skagit All-Stars won the PGA Jr. League Regional at Gold Mountain Golf Club during Sept. 14-15 in Bremerton, besting several other teams from throughout the region.
The co-ed team of junior golfers, ages 13 and younger, captured the Pacific Northwest Section Championship during Aug. 24-25 at Eagle Crest Golf Resort to advance to the regional.
PGA Jr. League brings boys and girls together to learn and play golf on co-ed teams, all with coaching from PGA and LPGA professionals.
Kids wear numbered jerseys and play on teams with friends, competing in a two-person scramble format that builds confidence and encourages sportsmanship.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.