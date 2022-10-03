Girls soccer
The Spartans dropped their fourth in a row Sept. 30 in a 4-1 match against Archbishop Murphy.
Stanwood got its lone goal by Twyla Zoloth, who blasted home a ball delivered into the box off a corner kick late in the game.
The Spartans fended off Archbishop Murphy attacks for the bulk of the first half, but the Wildcats broke through with two quick goals right before the half.
Two days earlier, Stanwood fell 2-0 to Arlington, which got a goal midway through each half.
The Spartans look to end their skid Tuesday at home against Shorewood and at Monroe on Thursday.
Volleyball
Stanwood is searching for ways to string together positive plays to end a four-game losing streak.
“We’ve had some ups and downs for sure,” head coach Megan Amundson said. “We had too many unforced errors against Mountlake Terrace (on Sept. 26). We weren’t able to control our side of the ball. We did better (Sept. 28) against Edmonds-Woodway, there were just some runs we weren’t able to overcome.”
The Spartans dropped the matchup against Mountlake Terrace 3-2 (25-19, 21-25, 25-14, 22-25, 15-11). Cambrielle Brown led the team with 16 digs, 11 kills and three aces. Madilynne Heuett added 24 digs and seven aces.
“Still trying to figure out playing as a team at a high level,” Amundson said.
Two days later, Stanwood fell 3-1 to Edmonds-Woodway (12-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-19). Barrett Anderson led with 13 digs, 11 kills and four aces. Addison Bowie added six kills, nine assists and seven digs, and Heuett chipped in 18 digs.
“Madilynne Heuett has really been stepping up,” Amundson said.
Stanwood travels to Shorewood on Tuesday and hosts Monroe on Thursday.
Boys tennis
Stanwood went 1-2 last week, but “played the best tennis of the season,” head coach Ryan Ingram said.
“We were even down a couple of players and the guys really stepped up,” he said.
Stanwood opened the week Sept. 26 with a razor-close 4-3 loss to Everett where a three-set 2-hour, 50-minute doubles match that went into the tiebreak proved to be the difference.
“It was such a close match,” Ingram said of the 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(2) match by Braedon Requa and John Floyd. “It was exciting. Everyone was huddled around watching because it was the only match still going. Fun to see the whole team there supporting the guys.”
Two days later, Stanwood topped Marysville Getchell 5-2.
“We pulled out a lot of close matches against Getchell,” Ingram said.
The next day, it was more of the same, but the close matches broke in favor of Snohomish.
“We had three three-set matches that could have easily gone our way,” he said. “All in all, I think they’re getting better and better.”
Stanwood hosted Arlington on Monday. They host Marysville-Pilchuck on Wednesday.
- Sept. 26: Everett 4, Stanwood 3: Singles: Morgan Zill (S) def. Avery Thompson 6-1, 6-2; Ethan Eichler (S) def. Wesley Mueller 6-2, 6-1; Sam Lawless (E) def. Riley McNicol 6-1, 6-3; Matthew Bartlett (E) def. Greyson Pierce 6-4, 6-2. Doubles: Leyton Brunni-Owen Brunni (E) def. Colby Campbell-Blake Almanza 6-1, 7-6(2); Silas Wells-Edwards/Perren McGuire (E) def. Braedon Requa-John Floyd 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(2); Riley Pappas-Joey Poetzl (S) def. Sam Nelson-Isaac Lewis 1-6, 6-4, 6-3.
- Sept. 28: Stanwood 5, Marysville Getchell 2: Singles: Mason Devereux (MG) def. Ethan Eichler 6-0, 7-5; Riley McNicol (S) def. Keegan Brennan 6-3, 5-7, 10-5; Greyson Pierce (S) def. Colby Price 2-6, 6-2, 10-3; Blake Almanza (S) def. Keith Kirkwood 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Kane Selapack-Marshall Campbell (MG) def. John Floyd-Braedon Requa 6-1, 6-3; Colby Campbell-Calvin Bailey (S) def. Trenton Bond-Owen Dudder 7-5, 7-5; Riley Pappas-Joey Poetzl (S) def. Tyler White-Conner Olmsted 6-3, 6-1.
- Sept. 29: Snohomish 6, Stanwood 1: Singles: Cade Strickland (Sno.) def. Colby Campbell 6-0, 6-0; Mateo Gonzales (Sno.) def. Greyson Pierce 6-4, 6-2; Ethan Coster (Sno.) def. Calvin Bailey 6-1, 6-2; Blake Almanza (Stan.) def. Alex Schwieger 6-1, 6-7 (1), 10-3. Doubles: Leif Hodkinson-LJ Caldwell (Sno.) def. Ethan Eichler-Riley McNicol 6-3, 6-1; David Doty-Caplin Sturlaugson (Sno.) def. Braedon Requa-John Floyd 6-2, 6-7 (5), 10-6; Brenden Cross-Enzo Porletto (Sno.) def. Riley Pappas-Joey Poetzl 6-1, 3-6, 10-8.
Girls swim
The Spartans went 1-1 last week and picked up another district qualifying time.
On Sept. 27, Stanwood fell to Lake Stevens 117-53 but Megan McCoy swam the district time in the 500-yard freestyle.
Ashley Schreiber, Miya Watanabe and Kira Liska each swam personal best times in each of their four events.
“Those three really swam incredibly,” head coach Rita Peterson said.
On Sept. 29, Stanwood topped Lynnwood 102-67 in a home meet.
“The girls had a tough meet and came back with a great meet. Fun to see,” Peterson said.
Presley Polasek swam four best times and neared a district time in the 200-yard freestyle. Lydia Howe dropped time in the 500-yard freestyle close to a district time and Darlena Schmitt swam three best times, Peterson said.
“Ella Hess had back-to-back great meets,” she added.
Stanwood hosts a pair of meets this week: Snohomish on Tuesday, and Thursday against Marysville-Getchell and Marysville-Pilchuck.
- Sept. 29: Stanwood 102, Lynnwood 76. Stanwood’s event winners: 200 freestyle: Presley Polasek 2:25.97; 200 individual medley: Ella Hess 2:40.06; 500 freestyle: Lydia Howe 6:42.66; 200 freestyle relay: Faith Dilworth, Polasek, Katelin Hannum, Brooke Jacobs 2:03.74; 100 backstroke: Hess 1:15.93; 400 freestyle relay: Jacobs, Hess, Dilworth, Howe 4:30.52.
Cross Country
Ryan Khoury and Ryker Belles paced the varsity boys, and Lael ten Hoopen and Aubree Carr led the varsity girls in the massive 15th Annual Nike Twilight Invite on Saturday evening at Cedarcrest Golf Course in Marysville.
Ninety teams from across the Pacific Northwest brought upward of 3,000 runners to the 5k races.
“Ryan did a spectacular job. Ryker did a great job,” head coach Mike Evans said, adding that they started with a 5:20 mile pace. “That is a great pace considering all the hundreds of people.”
Khoury finished in 60th place in 17:12.4 and Belles took 88th in 17:40.4 out of the 252 runners in the varsity 3A/4A division. They were followed by a group of Spartans that included Malcolm Childs (146th, 18:22.1), Ian Hruschka (148th, 18:23.10), Antonio Sanchez-Racine (156th, 18:30.3), Lane Ovenell (157th, 18:30.6) and Brander Standish (158th, 18:31)
“The guys did a good job running as a group,” Evans said.
The boys finished 20th out of 37 teams.
The girls were powered by ten Hoopen (49th, 20:38.4), Aubree Carr (93rd, 21:47.1), Lauren Hruschka (123rd, 22:19.9), Megan Grennell (128th, 22:32.6), Sarah Andelin (133rd, 22:35.7), Lindsey Khoury (149th, 22:55.2) and Stella Berrett (155th, 22:59.4). They finished 16th out of 32 teams.
JV runners Ethan Auckland, Ian Hansen and Barric Danielson all finished in less than 20 minutes.
“That’s a very good mark for these young guys,” said Evans, adding that Matt Mendez is “starting to shine after posting a huge jump in his times from last year.”
The Spartans next head to another large local event: the annual Nike Hole in the Wall Invite on Saturday at Lakewood High.
