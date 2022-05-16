Baseball Mason Goodson walked off the mound in the middle of the fourth inning and flexed. “If we’re having fun, that means we’re doing good,” the Stanwood High junior said. The Spartans were holding Meadowdale scoreless in the winner-to-state, loser-out district tournament consolation game Saturday at Funko Field in Everett. But the Mavericks were returning the favor. “We had a little team meeting (before batting in the bottom of the fourth), and that really got us hyped back up,” Goodson said of the then 0-0 game. Brandt Gilbertson worked a leadoff walk and scored after a sacrifice bunt and an error. The Spartans seized upon the momentum and loaded the bases for Goodson, who lined a two-RBI single into center for a 3-0 lead. “The dam had to break at some point. We left a lot of guys on base,” head coach Matt Brennan said. “Getting those first runs gives you a lot more confidence. You can be a little more aggressive.” In the next inning, Tre Mascarenas lined a single to left field, allowing two Spartans to score on a Maverick error and Mascarenas to reach third. Jordin Lee followed with an RBI single for a 6-0 lead. That proved enough for Stanwood to hold on for a 6-4 victory, earning the Spartans their first state tournament berth since 1998 — and only their third in program history. “This is a big step for the program,” Brennan said. “We want this to become the norm, the expectation. We’re not waiting another 24 years for a state berth.” Goodson struck out 11 in 5 ⅔ innings, allowing three runs and walking five. It’s been a rollercoaster of a season for the Spartans, who started the season 4-6. They closed on a 9-1 run to win the league title only to lose their district tournament opener, dropping the Spartans into a win-or-go-home game May 10 at Oak Harbor.
Close
_DSC0384.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC0393.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC0424.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
Baseball, 5.14.22
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC0043.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC0050.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC0053.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC0084.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC0124.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC0145.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC0182.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC0217.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC0224.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC0246.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC0267.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC0277.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC0284.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC0318.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC0238.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC0240.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC0321.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC0334.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC0358.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC9677.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC9678.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC9935.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC9889.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC9880.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC9924.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC9679.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC9699.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC9708.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC9710.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC9737.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC9740.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC9758.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC9777.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
Stanwood baseball
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC9972.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC9804.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC9815.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC9819.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC9821.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC9839.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC9844.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC9848.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC9851.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC9864.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC9901.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC9953.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC9998.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC0384.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC0393.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC0424.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
Baseball, 5.14.22
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC0043.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC0050.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC0053.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC0084.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC0124.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC0145.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC0182.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC0217.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC0224.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC0246.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC0267.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC0277.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC0284.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC0318.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC0238.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC0240.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC0321.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC0334.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC0358.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC9677.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC9678.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC9935.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC9889.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC9880.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC9924.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC9679.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC9699.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC9708.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC9710.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC9737.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC9740.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC9758.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC9777.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
Stanwood baseball
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC9972.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC9804.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC9815.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC9819.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC9821.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC9839.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC9844.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC9848.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC9851.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC9864.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.
_DSC9901.jpg
Scenes from the Stanwood district winner-to-state baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Funko Field in Everett against Meadowdale. The Spartans won 6-4.