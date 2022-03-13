Brandt Gilbertson kept firing strikes, and his defense kept making plays.
“We’re going to be a defensive team. That will be our strength,” head coach Matt Brennan said. “Our defense just has to be able to take the pressure off our offense.”
The recipe worked in a 3-2 season-opening come-from-behind victory Saturday at home against Ingraham.
Gilbertson went 6 innings, striking out one, walking none and allowing two runs on nine hits — enough to keep the Spartans within striking distance.
“I just have to go up and throw strikes and I know we have the defense to handle it,” said Gilbertson, one of the team’s seven seniors.
The defense was on display in the first frame when Jordin Lee caught a pop fly and threw out a Ingraham baserunner that was tagging from third at the plate to end the inning.
“A beautiful throw,” Brennan said. “Great defense got us through the day.”
Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the third, Stanwood cobbled together baserunners and halved the deficit on a Treyton Mascarenas sacrifice fly that scored Jayson Twitty.
In the bottom of the sixth, the Spartans manufactured the tying run by again being aggressive on the base paths and Mason Goodson scored on a throwing error.
“This team is relentless. They don’t give up. They kept battling. They were aggressive. That made a difference,” Brennan said. “When you’re not hitting the ball well, you need to do other things. Just put the game in motion. A walk, an error, whatever it takes to get on base.”
And in the bottom of the seventh, Draydin McDonald worked a lead-off walk that fired up the home crowd. The Spartans remained patient at the plate and eventually loaded the bases for Goodson to work the final walk-off walk to secure the victory.
“This was just the start,” Gilbertson said. “I think the hitting will come along.”
The Spartans hosted Lakeside on Monday and will continue their homestand 6:30 p.m. Wednesday against Ferndale and 6:30 p.m. Friday against Oak Harbor.
Boys soccer
The Spartans dropped their season opener 2-0 Saturday to Anacortes.
“Overall, we looked good when we had possession,” head coach Eric Cruz said. “I saw big improvements from last year already.”
Spartan errors — a misplayed touch in the box and penalty — handed the Seahawks their pair of goals, Cruz said.
“The goals were our mistakes,” he said. “Those are things we can fix.”
Stanwood applied more pressure in the second half, resulting in more shots on goal — including good looks by Abdi Maer and Kadeem Wilson, Cruz said. But nothing found the back of the net.
The Spartans host Everett at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and travel to Snohomish on Friday.
Track & Field
The Spartans open their season Saturday at the Chuck Randall Relays.
Girls Tennis
Stanwood kicks off their season with road trips Wednesday to Cascade and Thursday to Arlington.
Fastpitch
Stanwood was at Anacortes on Monday, host Mount Vernon at 4 p.m. Wednesday and travel to Cedarcrest on Friday.
Lacrosse
The boys host Lake Stevens at 8 p.m. Tuesday and travel Thursday to Squalicum. The girls are at Overlake on Thursday.
