Baseball
Spartan shortstop Brandt Gilbertson swallowed up a ground ball and fired to Cameron Bailey at first base, triggering a massive celebration.
The out secured a historic 4-3 win over Archbishop Murphy on April 28, handing Stanwood the league title for the first time since 1998.
“There was a point when we didn’t think we could even be Wesco champs, but once we saw it was a possibility it really focused them,” head coach Matt Brennan said.
The victory was Stanwood’s sixth in a row and ninth of its last 10.
The Spartans controlled their own destiny after a home 2-1 victory over Archbishop Murphy on April 26.
“It was a tight game. We just had timely hits that did it for us,” the coach said.
Mason Goodson went 3-for-3 in the game, and Aidan Link and Braedon Requa got the RBIs in the second inning.
The runs proved enough for the win because of stout defense behind stellar pitching from Gilbertson, who only needed 66 pitches — featuring a rare three-pitch inning — to secure the win. Spartan fielders flashed plenty of leather in the game, including right fielder Ryan Cheeseman making a sprinting catch for an out and collecting a one-hopper to fire to first to rob a base hit.
“The goal for the last two weeks was to go 6-0 to give ourselves a chance to get into districts. We knew we had to win. We just ticked it off one game at a time,” Coach Brennan said. “When we beat Murphy at home, we knew we could reach our goal. All we had to do was go and get it.”
Two days later, the Spartans did just that.
With the score knotted 3-3 in the top of the sixth, Matthew Brennan slapped a double and Tryston Stephenson took advantage with the go-ahead RBI single. Matthew Brennan pitched three scoreless innings of relief to help Stanwood edge Archbishop Murphy 4-3 to secure the Wesco 3A North title. Requa and Bailey each went 2-for-4 from the plate in the game.
“The seniors were freshmen when I started as head coach. We got through a lot together, and we felt like we accomplished this together,” Coach Brennan said. “It was a really special feeling. We all toiled and it paid off.”
Though the Spartans started the first 10 games of the season 4-6 and averaged just 2.7 runs per game, they were never shut out and allowed 3.9 runs, keeping Stanwood competitive in most games.
During the final 10 games during the Spartans’ 9-1 run, they scored 5.4 runs per game and allowed just 1.9 runs per game.
“Now, we’re two wins away from state,” the coach said of the Spartans, who open the district tournament at home Saturday. “That game Saturday is what we’re focusing on. One game at a time.”
Fastpitch
Bats are heating up and confidence is growing.
“These ladies are hitting their stride,” head coach Patrick Ryan said. “They’re showing a lot of promise.”
Stanwood battled tough against league-leading Cascade in a 6-3 loss April 27.
“Eliot McDonald pitched a fantastic game,” Ryan said. “Four errors really cost us the game, but the team really pulled together. We just couldn’t string together enough hits at the end of the game.”
The momentum from a solid showing carried over into a 14-7 home victory over Edmonds-Woodway on April 29.
McDonald crushed a two-run bomb, her first career home run, in the first inning to set the tone for the offensive onslaught that featured 20 Spartan hits. She finished 4-for-5 from the plate with four RBIs in addition to pitching another stout game.
Paige Almanza also went 4-four-5 at the dish, and Scarlett McEwen was 3-for-5.
“It just all came together,” Ryan said. “We’re hoping to continue it Tuesday. … If this team is clicking and believing in each other, they can win. You can always win with confidence.”
The Spartans travel to Lynnwood (4-10) on Tuesday, host Cedarcrest on Thursday, travel May 9 to Marysville-Pilchuck (6-9) and travel back to Archbishop Murphy (2-7) on May 10 to finish a game postponed by rain in which the Spartans lead 3-2 in the fifth inning. The Spartans will host Marysville-Getchell (8-8) on May 11 in their regular-season finale.
“If their attitude and effort are there for each other, they’re always able to compete,” Ryan said.
Track and Field
After a solid win April 28 at Cascade featuring 82 personal records, the Spartans divided up the team and hit two different meets Saturday.
Some Spartans went to the 58-team Shoreline Invitational, where Stanwood sent five to the podium.
“It was a big meet with big competition and big pressure,” head coach Michael Randall said. “And they rose to the occasion.”
Barrett Anderson took first place in the javelin with a heave of 121 feet.
“She barely made it into the finals. Just squeaked in. Then she won by 6 feet,” Randall said. “To battle back like that was a tough mental battle for her to win.”
Isaiah Hughes took second place in the 300-meter hurdles with a personal record time of 41 seconds. And Leia Jones claimed third place in the 800-meter race with a PR of 2:16.6.
Vivienne Barrett secured fifth place in the shot put. The senior continues to make little adjustments and posts improving numbers each week, Randall said.
“She has a whole lot more in her,” he said. “She is in a good spot to make a push at districts.”
Abigail Danielson ran sub-50-second 300-meter hurdles, a PR of 49.89, to get seventh place.
Meanwhile, other Spartans were collecting more PRs at the eight-team Tomahawk Classic.
“It was an electric atmosphere,” Randall said.
One of the many exciting races of the day featured Lindsey Khoury battling neck-and-neck in the 800 meter.
“Khoury ran a great race, great pace,” Randall said. There were three lead changes in the last 300 meter, and she PRd by about 7 seconds. It was one of the most impressive races she ran this season.”
Meanwhile, the Spartan pole vaulters soared to new heights.
Madelyn Edwards took first for the girls, and Aiden Hagglund and Marc Hruschka placed second and third, respectively — all were PRs.
Next, the Spartans host five teams in the Twilight Invite. The event starts at 4 p.m. Friday and will feature a food truck in addition to competitions under the stadium lights.
“It’s also the last chance to qualify for league and get the marks they want,” Randall said.
The Wesco 3A North championships start May 11 at Arlington.
April 28: Stanwood at Cedarcrest; Boys
- 100 Meters: Declan Berry (1st, 11.60); Joseph Hader (2nd, 11.75)
- 200 Meters: Declan Berry (1st, 23.74); Wouter Van Veen (2nd, 24.21 PR)
- 400 Meters: Joseph Hader (2nd, 56.30)
- 1600 Meters: Antonio Sanchez-Racine (1st, 5:03.26); Izaac Thayer (2nd, 5:31.70); Alec Olafsson (3rd, 5:39.57)
- 3200 Meters: Ryker Belles (1st, 11:04.70 PR); Macauley Martin (2nd, 11:17.20); Collin Vanderkooi (3rd, 12:38.26)
- 110m Hurdles: Isaiah Hughes (1st, 17.10); Jalil Williams (2nd, 17.34 PR)
- 300m Hurdles: Isaiah Hughes (1st, 43.94); Preston Ing (2nd, 47.91); David Fermin (3rd, 48.39)
- 4x100 Relay: Jackson Vondenkamp, Maccoy Christy, Declan Berry, Joseph Hader (1st, 47.86); Javier San Nicolas, Elias Caniglia, Von Greenfield, Isaiah Rivera (2nd, 48.62); Carver Carrigan, Stephen Klesick, Hayden Pappas, Avery Abbott (3rd, 51.31)
- 4x400 Relay: Joseph Hader, Isaiah Hughes, Owen Palmer, Wouter Van Veen (2nd, 3:42.35)
- Shot Put: Luis Robledo T. Iakopo (1st, 39-09.00 PR); Colby Campbell (2nd, 37-07.25 PR)
- Discus: Colby Campbell (2nd, 107-03); Luis Robledo T. Iakopo (3rd, 103-07)
- Javelin: Colby Campbell (2nd, 133-04 PR), Tripp Loertscher (3rd, 114-09)
- Pole Vault: Aiden Hagglund (2nd, 9-06.00)
- Long Jump: Isaiah Hughes (1st, 18-02.75); Jackson Vondenkamp (2nd, 18-02.25); Maccoy Christy (3rd, 17-05.25)
- Triple Jump: Syler Velasquez (2nd, 33-09.00 PR); Stephen Klesick (3rd, 33-08.75 PR)
April 28: Stanwood at Cedarcrest; Girls
- 100 Meters: Lizbeth Medina (2nd, 13.57 PR); Chloe Santeford (3rd, 14.18)
- 200 Meters: Chloe Santeford (2nd, 29.20)
- 400 Meters: Leia Jones (1st, 59.80 PR); Lizbeth Medina (3rd, 1:06.23 PR)
- 800 Meters: Georgia Schreiber (1st, 2:35.83 PR); Lindsey Khoury (2nd, 2:38.04)
- 1600 Meters: Lael ten Hoopen (1st, 5:38.92)
- 300m Hurdles: Abigail Danielson (1st, 50.84); Lael ten Hoopen (2nd, 52.98); Ava Depew (3rd, 54.65)
- 4x100 Relay: Chloe Santeford, Tatum Brager, Emily Audet, Ember Christy (1st, 1:00.55); Baylor Hezel, Addison Morton, Abigail Danielson, Lizbeth Medina (2nd, 1:56.26)
- 4x400 Relay: Leia Jones, Georgia Schreiber, Lael ten Hoopen, Lindsey Khoury (1st, 4:23.55); Maleah Klesick, Kylee Powell, Megan Grennell, Abigail Danielson (2nd, 4:46.90)
- Shot Put: Vivienne Berrett (1st, 33-08.50); Olivia Rueckert (2nd, 31-04.00 PR)
- Discus: Lili Jones (1st, 96-00 PR); Barrett Anderson (3rd, 84-00)
- Javelin: Barrett Anderson (1st, 109-00); Lili Jones (2nd, 91-05); Charlotte Angelocci (3rd, 83-03)
- High Jump: Olivia Rueckert (3rd, 4-04.00)
- Pole Vault: Madelyn Edwards (1st, 7-06.00); Lisa (Aliya) Hammons (2nd, 7-00.00); Riley Caldero (3rd, 6-00.00)
- Long Jump: Baylor Hezel (2nd, 14-03.50); Gabriella Jukanovich (3rd, 14-03.00)
- Triple Jump: Ember Christy (2nd. 30-01.50 PR); Baylor Hezel (3rd, 29-08.50)
April 30: Stanwood at Shoreline
- 300m Hurdles: Isaiah Hughes (2nd, 41.00 PR)
- 800 Meters: Leia Jones (3rd, 2:16.60 PR)
- 1600 Meters: Lael ten Hoopen (1st, 5:23.70 PR)
- Javelin: Barrett Anderson (1st, 121-00)
April 30: Tomahawk Classic; Boys
- 100 Meters: Declan Berry (3rd, 11.81)
- 200 Meters: Declan Berry (2nd, 23.67)
- Javelin: Avery Abbott (1st, 139-02)
- Pole Vault: Aiden Hagglund (2nd, 10-06.00 PR); Marc Hruschka (3rd, 10-06.00 PR)
April 30: Tomahawk Classic; Girls
- 100 Meters: Tatum Brager (1st, 13.53)
- 200 Meters: Chloe Santeford (3rd, 28.14 PR)
- 800 Meters: Lindsey Khoury (2nd, 2:31.85 PR)
- 3200 Meters: Megan Grennell (2nd, 12:57.83 PR)
- 300m Hurdles: Ava Depew (2nd, 52.03 PR)
- Javelin: Lili Jones (1st, 98-00); Charlotte Angelocci (3rd, 86-02 PR)
- Pole Vault: Madelyn Edwards (1st, 8-06.00 PR)
Girls tennis
Winners of six matches in a row, the Spartans aim to close out the regular season strong before hosting the district championships next week.
Last week, Stanwood earned a 5-2 win over Monroe on April 26, a 7-0 victory over Lynnwood on April 27 and a 7-0 win against Cascade on April 28.
“I think they gained some confidence,” head coach Sean Cunningham said. “Winning helps you feel more comfortable about your game.”
Singles players Jolene Henrikson and Avery Rochon have been playing their best tennis of the season, Cunningham said.
“They’re proving to be solid, consistent, difficult matchups,” he said. “They’re athletic and have stamina like no other. They keep chugging along. If they get into a third set, they will have more in the tank than their opponent.”
The doubles team of Tessi Mumbuluma and Alyssa Carlson is taking care of business, too, Cunningham said.
They’re playing fearlessly,” he said. “They make mistakes, but then just go and play the next point. That’s what you want.”
Stanwood traveled to Snohomish on Monday. They host Meadowdale on Tuesday and Jackson on Thursday. The Spartans host the Wesco 3A North tournament starting May 10.
- April 26: Stanwood 5 Monroe 2: Singles: Elle Greear (M) def. Alyson Dahl 4-6, 6-0, 10-5; Audrey Medina (S) def. Sara Skold 6-3, 6-3; Jolene Henrikson (S) def. Layla Parsons 6-2, 6-2; Avery Rochon (S) def. Tanisha Segren 7-5, 6-0. Doubles: Tessi Mumbuluma/Alyssa Carlson (S) def. Izzy Kindle/Janette Garcia-Mendez 2-6, 6-2, 6-4; Karli Niegemann/Mischa Kessler (S) def. Presley Norton/Lydia Mehl 6-3, 6-3; Piper Newhouse/Karisa Martin (M) def. Makenna Lacomb/Maya MacDonald 6-3, 6-3.
- April 27: Stanwood 7 Lynnwood 0: Singles: Alyson Dahl (S) def. Kokomi Mott 6-0, 6-1; Audrey Medina (S) def. Uy Bui 6-1, 6-0; Jolene Henrikson (S) def. Cecilia Chinyani 6-0, 6-0; Avery Rochon (S) def. Carolina Serna-Badillo 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Tessi Mumbuluma/Alyssa Carlson (S) def. Odgenel Attangerel/Hannah Douglas 6-3, 4-6, 10-5; Karli Niegemann/Mischa Kessler (S) def. Cassidy Johnson/Sydney Navarro 6-3, 7-5; Makenna Lacomb/Roslyn Woolman (S) def. Lia Addisu/Semhal Beyene 6-1, 6-0.
- April 28: Stanwood 7 Cascade 0: Singles: Audrey Medina (S) def. Salina Nguyen 6-1, 6-1; Jolene Henrikson (S) def. Tanya Germanova 6-4, 6-1; Avery Rochon (S) def. Malia Murphy 6-0, 6-2; Maya MacDonald (S) def. Laurene Bogne 4-6, 7-5, 10-4. Doubles: Alyson Dahl/Makenna Lacomb (S) def. Samathra Sophan/Fatou Manneh 6-4, 6-2; Tessi Mumbuluma/Alyssa Carlson (S) def. Kristina Dmitruk/Elena Scordamaglia 6-3, 6-1; Karli Niegemann/Mischa Kessler (S) def. Ania Porte/Vivi McCoy 6-0, 6-0.
Boys soccer
Stanwood suffered a pair of shutout losses last week, falling 5-0 to Marysville-Pilchuck on April 26 and 3-0 to Arlington on April 29.
The Spartans (1-14) ended their season Monday hosting Marysville-Getchell.
Girls lacrosse
The Spartans reeled off their best week of the season.
Stanwood rallied after a hard-fought 12-11 home loss to Ballard on April 26 with a pair of 13-11 victories over Nathan Hale and Newport-Sammamish-Interlake over the next two days.
“That was probably the happiest I’ve been with a loss in a long time because of the way they played,” head coach Mike Woodruff said of the one-point loss to Ballard. “They started up 5-0 in the first 10 minutes of the game and then we kind of woke up and started punching back. It turned out to be a fantastic game.”
The Spartans, who had scored two late goals to pull within one, had a shot to tie the game with 5 seconds left, but a Ballard defender got a stick in the way to tip the shot just high.
“Lacrosse is a game of runs. Our run just ran out of time,” Woodruff said.
The Spartans got goals from Maggie Flickner (4), Gwenyth Guico (3), Maddy Woodruff (2) and Quinn Weller (2).
Stanwood was able to ride the momentum from the Ballard game to a win at Nathan Hale, getting goals from Weller (4), Woodruff (3), Flickner (2), Guico (2) and Sophie Harris (2).
The Spartans continued its strong play with the win over Newport-Sammamish-Interlake.
“They played their best game of the year against NSI,” Woodruff said. “They were moving the ball really well, passing the ball three to four times in transition. It was great.”
The Spartans got goals from Guico (4), Flickner (3), Weller (3), Harris (2) and Woodruff (1).
Stanwood hosted Seattle Academy on Monday and closes out the regular season Wednesday at Woodinville.
Boys lacrosse
Spartans won their seventh in a row by thumping Archbishop Murphy 21-0 on April 29 on their home field.
Stanwood got goals from Jaxson Eldridge (6), Huston Rawls (6), J. T. McLaughlin (3), Isaiah Hughes (2), Kanyan Rhodes (2, 3 assists), Ryder McCall (1, 2 assists) and Ryker Belles (1).
The Spartans hit the road this week for their final three regular season games. They faced off against North Creek on Monday, and head to Cedarcrest on Tuesday and Glacier Peak on Friday.
Postseason play ramps up the following week.
Girls golf
The Spartan scores are dropping as the temperature rises.
“The girls are really improving with the weather,” head coach Zach Ward said.
On April 26, Stanwood topped Marysville-Pilchuck at Camaloch Golf Course on Camano Island.
Brooke Lund shot a 49 to win the nine-hole event under stormy skies alternating between rain squalls and blinding sun. Mali Stogner shot 51 to claim third place.
Lund, Stogner and Kathleen Robbins have each already qualified for districts for the Spartans. There are two events left for additional Spartan golfers to punch their tickets.
Stanwood travels Thursday to face Cascade at Walter Hall Golf Course in Everett. The Spartans then return to that course for divisionals.
Lund is tied for second in points for the Wesco 3A North. Stogner is 12th in points.
“They’re both hitting the ball well right now,” Ward said. “Both have a chance to make it to the state championships.”
Boys golf
The Spartans collected a pair of second-place finishes last week.
On April 27, Stanwood was led by Conrad Chisman, who shot a 1-under 35 to lead the four-team field at Walter Hall Golf Course. Cade Bradley, J. T. Hagglund and Sam Johnston each shot 42 to tie for seventh place.
The following day, Chisman again finished atop the leaderboard with an even-par 70 in the 18-hole six-team event at Gleneagle Golf Course. Johnston (85), Hagglund (87) and Bradley (88) rounded out the Spartan team score.
In both events, Arlington edged Stanwood for team victories.
“The boys struggled last week,” head coach Halen Davis said. “We hopefully bounce back with a good showing at our home event.”
The Spartans host Wesco 3A North foes on Tuesday at Camaloch Golf Course. Chisman, Bradley and Hagglund also qualified for the annual Bill Egbers Memorial Golf Tournament on Friday at Skagit Golf & Country Club.
The tournament features a field of about 120 golfers who play 18 holes of golf in the morning. The field is then paired down to the top 44 golfers, who play 18 more holes that afternoon to determine the winner.
Postseason play then opens with divisionals May 9 at Snohomish Golf Course.
