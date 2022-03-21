Patience paid off.
Eliot McDonald had contained the damage from the Mount Vernon Bulldogs with four strong innings and some heads-up defense behind her.
Entering the bottom of the fourth inning trailing 3-0, the Spartans went to work.
McDonald opened the scoring with an RBI single up the middle. The Spartans then worked the bases loaded and took the lead on a trio of wild pitches. Rubi Lopez added an insurance run with an RBI triple in the fifth inning to help get a Spartan fastpitch win 5-3 on March 16.
“It was a really fantastic win against a veteran pitcher,” head coach Patrick Ryan said. “The first three innings were tough, they had to figure her out. But our players took advantage of their opportunities.”
The season-opening victory came two days after the Spartans were leading Anacortes 7-1 when the game was called after three innings due to weather.
“The ladies came out on a wet, windy evening and went up against a veteran pitcher and had to be very disciplined,” Ryan said. In that game, the Spartans were sparked by a triple by Paige Almanza that turned into a homerun on a throwing error.
“Their mindset is really that of focusing on little victories and building from there,” Ryan said.
Stanwood closed out the week with a 12-2 loss at Cedarcrest, a team that’s averaging nearly 20 runs a game so far this season.
McDonald allowed three earned runs, and freshman Megan Stulc got some experience in the circle in the nonleague matchup.
“She threw strikes, and they hit the ball,” Ryan said. “It's one of those little victories that let us keep building on and getting better.”
Karsen Bilow and Makayla Schaffer each had RBI doubles in the game.
Stanwood hosted Everett on Monday and will host Snohomish at 4 p.m. Wednesday before traveling to Meadowdale on Friday.
Baseball
Strong pitching and solid defense powered Stanwood to two wins last week.
The Spartans opened the week on March 14 with a tough, narrow 7-5 loss to Lakeside, a perennial state power.
“We just didn’t hit the ball in key situations,” head coach Matt Brennan said.
Stanwood was led by J.T. McLaughlin, who went 2-for-3 and two RBIs. Mason Goodson went 5 ⅔ innings, striking out seven.
On March 16, Stanwood starter Aidan O’Neil went six innings, striking out nine and allowing one run in his first-ever varsity start — a 3-1 win over Ferndale.
“We were able to piece together some runs on their mistakes,” Brennan said.
Braedon Requa led the team, going 1-for-2 with a walk. Matthew Brennan got the save on a strikeout to end the game.
On March 18, senior Brandt Gilbertson pitched a complete game shutout on just 67 pitches — 54 of which were strikes — to help the Spartans win 1-0 over Oak Harbor. Gilbertson allowed just one hit for the Wildcats’ lone baserunner of the game.
“He never even had three balls on a batter until the seventh inning,” Brennan said. “He’s not afraid to pitch a strike and let the defense do their thing.”
Stanwood’s only run came on an RBI single in the fifth inning from McLaughlin, who went 2-for-3 on the day.
“We had four really tough nonleague games,” Brennan said of the Spartans (3-1). “We feel like we’re in a really good place. We haven’t busted out with our hitting yet, and we’re still winning games. We pitch and we play good defense. The guys are really close to getting their hitting right. It’ll happen.”
Stanwood now opens league play by hosting Everett at 4 p.m. Wednesday and traveling to Everett on Friday for the first of seven home-and-home games over the next eight weeks.
Boys soccer
Stanwood suffered a pair of 3-0 defeats last week to Everett on March 16 and Snohomish on March 18.
The Spartans travel to Cedarcrest on Tuesday and host Shorewood at 7 p.m. Friday as they look to earn the season’s first win.
Girls tennis
Stanwood started the season with a pair of victories: A 7-0 sweep of Cascade on March 16 and a 5-2 win at Arlington on March 18.
“We have a lot of our core returning this season; our depth is key,” head coach Sean Cunningham said. “It was a good start.”
The Spartan singles are led by Audrey Medina, a lefty who poses matchup challenges for opponents, and Alyson Dahl, who has progressively improved over her high school career, Cunningham said.
“They’re both very consistent players,” he added.
Stanwood hosts Shorewood on Wednesday and travels to Lake Stevens on Friday.
- March 16: Stanwood 7, Cascade 0. Singles: Alyson Dahl (S) def. Tanya Germanova 6-0, 6-2;Audrey Medina (S) def. Elise Moe 6-0, 6-0; Makenna Lacomb (S) def. VIvi McCoy 6-0, 6-0; Avery Rochon (S) def. Malia Murphy 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Mischa Kessler/Karli Niegemann (S) def. Samantha Sophon/AI-Mi Le 7-5, 6-3; Roslynn Woolman/Tessi Mumbuluma (S) def. Miriam Alessa/Ilse Iroab-Carles 6-0, 6-1; Jolene Henrikson/Maya MacDonald (S) def. Fatou Maneti/Lauren Bogne 6-2, 6-1.
- March 18: Stanwood 5, Arlington 2: Singles: Mackenzie Caple (A) def. Alyson Dahl 4-6, 7-5, 10-6; Audrey Medina (S) def. Elle Roskelley 6-2, 6-1; Makenna Lacomb (S) def. Elle Aalbu 6-4, 6-1; Meredith Marsh (A) def. Jolene Henrikson 6-3, 0-6, 10-8. Doubles: Mischa Kessler/Karli Niegemann (S) def. Zella Jones /Isabella Mathews 6-3, 6-2; Tessi Mumbuluma/Roslyn Woolman (S) def. Haylie Angel /Emma Armes 6-3, 6-3; Natalie Alexander/Layla Hall (S) def. Adelynn Clement /Avery Head 6-0, 6-1.
Boys golf
Stanwood opened its season with a first-place finish March 18 at the Whidbey Golf Club on Whidbey Island.
The Spartans posted a team score of 325 — 15 strokes ahead of second-place Oak Harbor. Stanwood was led by Conrad Chisman (76), J.T. Hagglund (82), Sam Johnston (83) and Cade Bradley (84).
Chisman placed second overall behind medalist Josh Waldo (73) of Oak Harbor.
Stanwood traveled Monday to Yakima for the Joe Lenberg Classic. The Spartans' next match is April 13 at Camaloch Golf Course.
Girls golf
The Spartans open their season this week by hosting Everett on Tuesday at Camaloch Golf Course. They next face Monroe on March 28 at Echo Falls Golf Club.
Track and Field
Stanwood kicked off its season Saturday at Chuck Randall Relays at Arlington High, featuring eight schools.
“We have lots of young talent,” head coach Michael Randall said. “It’s been an awesome start so far.”
The Stanwood girls placed fifth, and the Spartan boys took seventh.
Several returners posted personal records, including Malcolm Childs, Isaiah Hughes and Gabriella Jukanovich.
“Getting PRs already is huge,” Randall said. “I think they’re going to be ready to capitalize this season.”
The Spartans travel Thursday to a meet at Marysville-Pilchuck.
Boys, top 3 finishers:
- 400 Meters: Malcolm Childs (3rd, 55.33 PR).
- 110m Hurdles: Isaiah Hughes (3rd, 16.72)
- DMR 1200-400-800-1600m: Stanwood (Antonio Sanchez-Racine, Wouter Van Veen, Malcolm Childs, Owen Palmer) 3rd
Girls, top 3 finishers:
- 100m Hurdles: Abigail Danielson (3rd, 18.43 PR)
- 300m Hurdles: Abigail Danielson (2nd, 51.18 PR)
- Javelin: Lili Jones (1st, 103' 2)
- Long Jump: Baylor Hezel (2nd, 15' 0)
Boys lacrosse
In a season-opening 13-2 home win over Lake Stevens on March 15, the Spartans only allowed eight shots on goal.
Jaxon Eldridge led the way with a game-high five goals. Ashton Greenleaf, Ryder McCall and Kanyan Rhodes each added a pair of goals. Aidan Gervasi and Huston Rawls got a goal apiece.
Stanwood again allowed fewer shots on goal than Spartan goals in an 18-8 victory on March 17.
Seven Spartans found the back of the net in the nonleague game in Bellingham. Eldridge and McCall each tallied four goals, Ashton Greenleaf and Rawls posted a hat trick, Gervasi scored twice, and Mason Greenleaf and Rhodes scored once.
“We have a young team, but these new kids are jumping right in and exceeding my expectations,” head coach Joshua Smith said. “There was no let-down, there was no quarter we slowed down. It was just fire, fire, fire.”
Smith said the Spartans' early-season success stems from possessing the ball for long stretches.
“We want to find the good look instead of forcing every single thing,” he said. “We’re not forcing it. Possessing the ball has been the key. No reason to rush things.”
Stanwood hosts Snohomish at 8 p.m. Thursday and Shorecrest at 8 p.m. Monday, March 28. Both games are at the high school.
Girls lacrosse
The Spartans dropped their season opener 18-7 at Overlake on March 17.
“They beat us on the draw,” head coach Mike Woodruff said. “They controlled nearly all of the draws, which challenged a young defense. When we had the ball on offense, we were able to score. We just have to create more possessions.”
Maddy Woodruff, Quinn Weller and Gwenyth Guico each scored twice. Maggie Flickner added a goal.
Stanwood hosted Shoreline JV on Monday and returns to Stanwood High to host Snohomish at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 22.
