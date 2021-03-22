Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Scenes from Stanwood football's 48-0 loss to Lakewood on Friday, March 19, 2021.
Stanwood couldn’t find a rhythm against a balanced Lakewood squad.
“We would get going and cruise along and then — bam — there was a speed bump or we created a speed bump,” Keizer said.
The Spartans fell to the Cougars 48-0 in likely the first-ever official football matchup between the two schools just 12 miles apart.
Stanwood’s first six drives of the game ended in punts.
The defense had its moments … and held the Cougars to their lowest scoring output of this short season. Lakewood scored 69 and 77 points in their first two wins over Everett and Marysville-Getchell, respectively.
“They’re better this year than in 2019” when the Cougars advanced to the state quarterfinals, Keizer said.
Lakewood used an effective mix of spread passing, run sweeps and power rushing to keep the Spartans guessing. The Cougars scored a touchdown on five of their eight first-half drives to build a 34-0 lead at the break in front of a large contingent of home fans — allowed in to watch sports for the first time this season.
“I thought we came out and responded well in the second half,” Keizer said. “We made them punt in the third quarter. That’s their first punt this year.”
The defense was led by Otto Wiedmann (three tackles one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery), Nathan Guerra (three tackles, one tackle for loss), Will Ingham (six tackles, one interception) and Caden Carrigan (nine tackles).
On offense, quarterback Wyatt Custer was 21-of-45 for 144 yards. Ryder Bumgarner hauled in seven passes for 62 yards, Carrigan caught five balls for 31 yards and Wiedmann had three receptions for 35 yards.
“I’m proud of the way we responded,” Keizer said. “It was a tough first half, but it was a good learning experience.”
Stanwood hosts Kamiak (3-0) at 7 p.m. Friday in the season’s home finale. The Spartans will then travel to Marysville-Pilchuck (2-1) on April 1 to close out the season.
Stanwood reeled off two wins last week and look to close out the season in the next week with three more -- all at home.
The Spartans topped rival Arlington 5-2 on March 16 and then shutout Lakewood 7-0 on March 17.
“We started slow, but those were two good wins for us,” head coach Sean Cunningham said.
In singles play, Huston Rawls rallied for a hard-fought victory against Arlington’s Cooper McBride (7-5, 6-3).
“He’s made a big jump this year,” Cunningham said. “He’s really taken his game up to a new level. ... I think he was really satisfied with that match. He’s going to need that because we have some tough matches this week.”
Barring weather delays, the Spartans finish the season with three home matches in the next six days: Tuesday against Glacier Peak, Thursday against Jackson and Monday against Everett.
Meanwhile, the Spartan doubles teams were unbeaten last week and look to keep their win streaks alive, Cunningham said.
“They’re playing with a lot of confidence right now,” he said.
Stanwood 5, Arlington 2. Singles: Ty Rusko def. Morgan Zill (6-3, 2-6, 3-6), Huston Rawls def. Cooper McBride (7-5, 6-3), Jonah Grierson def. Braden Dahlgren (6-3, 6-4), Jayce Jaubert def. Aidan Link (2-6, 5-7). Doubles: Chase Larkin/ Cody Vail def. Cameron Janousek/ Jacob Bolopue (6-1, 6-3), Cam Bailey/Connor Wickstrom def. Tyler Offens/Cadyn Sava (6-4, 7-5), Garrett Allison/Blake Reid def. Isaiah Christofferson/Josh Hurst (6-3, 6-2).
