Scenes from Stanwood football's 48-0 loss to Lakewood on Friday, March 19, 2021.

Stanwood couldn’t find a rhythm against a balanced Lakewood squad.

“We would get going and cruise along and then — bam — there was a speed bump or we created a speed bump,” Keizer said.

The Spartans fell to the Cougars 48-0 in likely the first-ever official football matchup between the two schools just 12 miles apart.

Stanwood’s first six drives of the game ended in punts.

The defense had its moments … and held the Cougars to their lowest scoring output of this short season. Lakewood scored 69 and 77 points in their first two wins over Everett and Marysville-Getchell, respectively.

“They’re better this year than in 2019” when the Cougars advanced to the state quarterfinals, Keizer said. 

Lakewood used an effective mix of spread passing, run sweeps and power rushing to keep the Spartans guessing. The Cougars scored a touchdown on five of their eight first-half drives to build a 34-0 lead at the break in front of a large contingent of home fans — allowed in to watch sports for the first time this season.

“I thought we came out and responded well in the second half,” Keizer said. “We made them punt in the third quarter. That’s their first punt this year.”

The defense was led by Otto Wiedmann (three tackles one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery), Nathan Guerra (three tackles, one tackle for loss), Will Ingham (six tackles, one interception) and Caden Carrigan (nine tackles).

On offense, quarterback Wyatt Custer was 21-of-45 for 144 yards. Ryder Bumgarner hauled in seven passes for 62 yards, Carrigan caught five balls for 31 yards and Wiedmann had three receptions for 35 yards.

“I’m proud of the way we responded,” Keizer said. “It was a tough first half, but it was a good learning experience.”

Stanwood hosts Kamiak (3-0) at 7 p.m. Friday in the season’s home finale. The Spartans will then travel to Marysville-Pilchuck (2-1) on April 1 to close out the season.

Girls soccer 

The Monroe Bearcats had just scored and Emmalee Murry retaliated by launching a missile.

The junior centerback dropped the ball for a free kick 65 yards away from the net and nonchalantly blasted the ball 55 yards in the air, where it bounced over the keeper and into goal. 

“She just rocketed the ball,” head coach Lori Stunz said.

Though it proved to be the only Spartan score in a 3-1 loss to Monroe on March 18, Murry kept blasting away, including a screamer off the post.

“It was a beautiful shot on goal, just ever so slightly off,” Stunz said.

The defeat followed a 2-1 home loss to Arlington on March 16. Maya Macdonald scored the equalizer on a cross in front of the net early in the second half.

The Spartans (0-4-2) have scored exactly one goal in each of their six games this season.

“They’re improving. They’re getting more comfortable in their roles,” Stunz said. “They’re just now coming together. It’s unfortunate the season is so short.”

The Spartans will end their season with three matches over the next six days: Tuesday at home against Glacier Peak, Thursday at Jackson and Monday in the home- and season-finale against Everett.

Boys tennis

Stanwood reeled off two wins last week and look to close out the season in the next week with three more -- all at home.

The Spartans topped rival Arlington 5-2 on March 16 and then shutout Lakewood 7-0 on March 17.

“We started slow, but those were two good wins for us,” head coach Sean Cunningham said. 

In singles play, Huston Rawls rallied for a hard-fought victory against Arlington’s Cooper McBride (7-5, 6-3).

“He’s made a big jump this year,” Cunningham said. “He’s really taken his game up to a new level. ... I think he was really satisfied with that match. He’s going to need that because we have some tough matches this week.”

Barring weather delays, the Spartans finish the season with three home matches in the next six days: Tuesday against Glacier Peak, Thursday against Jackson and Monday against Everett.

Meanwhile, the Spartan doubles teams were unbeaten last week and look to keep their win streaks alive, Cunningham said. 

“They’re playing with a lot of confidence right now,” he said. 

  • Stanwood 5, Arlington 2. Singles: Ty Rusko def. Morgan Zill (6-3, 2-6, 3-6), Huston Rawls def. Cooper McBride (7-5, 6-3), Jonah Grierson def. Braden Dahlgren (6-3, 6-4), Jayce Jaubert def. Aidan Link (2-6, 5-7). Doubles: Chase Larkin/ Cody Vail def. Cameron Janousek/ Jacob Bolopue (6-1, 6-3), Cam Bailey/Connor Wickstrom def. Tyler Offens/Cadyn Sava (6-4, 7-5), Garrett Allison/Blake Reid def. Isaiah Christofferson/Josh Hurst (6-3, 6-2). 
  • Stanwood 7, Lakewood 0. Singles: Morgan Zill def. Ryan Orr (6-1, 6-0), Huston Rawls def. Eli Ingrum (6-1, 6-0), Cody Vail def. Tyler Edmunds (6-1, 6-1), Jonah Grierson def. Cody Dunk (6-2, 6-1). Doubles: Chase Larkin/Brandt Gilbertson def. J. Williams/B. Woods (6-3, 6-0), Cam Bailey/Connor Wickstrom def. E. Evenson/C. Eastman (6-0, 6-0), Garrett Allison/Blake Reid def. C. Kinsland/J. Lundquist (6-1, 6-3).

Girls swimming

The Spartans are full-steam ahead as their final time trial event of this short season comes Friday.

“The girls continue to get faster and faster,” head coach Rita Peterson said. 

During last week’s time trials, 51 Spartans posted new best times.

Senior swimmer Anna Veazey continues to sit atop several event leaderboards among Wesco 3A teams.

Veazey has the top time in the 100-yard freestyle (56.82 seconds), 100-yard backstroke (1:04.12) and the 100-yard butterfly (1:02.65).

She is third in the 50-yard freestyle (26.69) and 200-yard freestyle (2:05.32).

Olivia Hering is in fifth with a time of 27.18 seconds. Aleena Wiegand is fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:18.13) and sixth in the 500-yard freestyle (6:08.40).

Cross Country

The Spartan girls edged Marysville-Getchell by one point in the team’s first 3-mile race of the short season.

Stanwood was led by Leia Jones (2nd, 20:14), Lael Ten Hoopen (5th, 21:02), Aubree Carr (6th, 21:36) and Shaye Martin (7th, 22:51).

“The girls collectively ran very well,” head coach Jordan Sneva said. “Our lone senior Shaye Martin had her best race of the season.”

Though the Stanwood boys fell to the Chargers, many posted season-best performances, Sneva said. 

They were led by Wouter Van Veen (5th, 18:14), Dylan Standish (6th, 18:58), Antonio Sanchez-Racine (7th,19:09), Ryker Belles (8th, 19:12) and Malcolm Childs (9th, 19:16).

The Spartans wrap up their season Friday at home against Lakewood. 

Contact reporter Evan Caldwell at ecaldwell@scnews.com and follow him on Twitter @Evan_SCN for updates throughout the week and on Instagram @evancaldwell.scn for more photos.

