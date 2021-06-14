The Spartans saved their best for last.
“I think we ended on a perfect note,” head coach Trent Adams said of the June 9 girls basketball game. "We probably played the best game of the year. The kids really played their heart out, fought for every loose ball, shared the ball well.”
The effort translated into a 73-51 victory over Everett at home — capping an unbeaten run in the home gym and besting the team that eliminated the Spartans from the postseason a year ago.
“They had some extra motivation because that team knocked us out last year,” Adams said. “Everybody stepped on the court, and everybody left it all on the court.”
Stanwood (5-3) was led by 17 points from Ava Cook, 17 from Viv Berrett and 12 from Paige Almanza. The Spartans return eight starters next season.
“I’m super excited for the future,” Adams said. “The team is just getting their stride.”
Boys basketball
Stanwood capped its season with a win and a loss, and now looks to the future after graduating six seniors.
“Every kid started at least one game this season and everyone got minutes, including the younger ones whose roles will grow in five months when the new season starts,” head coach Zach Ward said.
On June 8, the Spartans rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to top Everett 58-47.
“The kids came and outscored them by 10 in each quarter,” Ward said. “They really answered the bell. Love to see it.”
Four Spartans scored in double-digits, including Dom Angleshaug (13), Jake Cleary (12) and Owen Thayer (10). Kaeden McGlothin added 10 points — all coming in the fourth quarter.
On June 10, Stanwood (5-5) saw its lead get chipped away late by Lakewood, eventually falling 60-55. The Spartans held the Cougars (9-1) to their lowest scoring output of the season.
“We played great, we just ran out of gas and went through a dry spell,” Ward said of the squad’s seven points in the fourth quarter
McGlothin led the team with 20 points. Angleshaug added 12 and Darren Smith scored 7.
“In all, I think our team did a great job in a weird season,” Ward said.
Boys swimming
The Spartans made the most of their short year, sprinting to the finish with a season-high 44 best times at their final meet — a time-trial event.
Highlights included Keith Olson’s 12-second drop in the 200-yard freestyle and an 11-second drop in the 500-yard freestyle, head coach Connie Schmidt said. Matthew Brennan saw his 200-yard individual medley time fall 9 seconds after a 13-second drop the week before, she added.
“Out of 15 guys who swam the 50 free, 11 recorded best times,” Schmidt said. “And our breaststrokers had a great swim. With all four of them — Larson Haugstad, Connor Munro, Matthew Brennan and Aiden Hagglund — taking seconds off their previous swims.”
Ryker Belles, Daniel Demchuck and Hagglund each posted best times in all four events they swam.
Girls lacrosse
The Spartans battled back from a halftime deficit to end their inaugural high school season undefeated.
The club team trailed Woodinville 11-9 at the break, but outscored their foes 11-4 in the second half to win 20-15 on June 8, finishing the pandemic-shortened year 6-0.
Maggie Flickner led Stanwood with seven goals. Maddy Woodruff added four scores, Quinn Weller had three, Gwen Guico got three, Lia Nutter got two and Heidi Anderson added one.
Boys lacrosse
The Spartans face Monroe at 6 p.m. Monday at Stanwood Middle School.
