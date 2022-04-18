Boys golf
After finishing tied for fourth place in the 13-team Tom Dolan Memorial Invitational on April 11, the Spartans rolled over Marysville-Getchell on April 13.
“I’m proud of the boys,” head coach Halen Davis said. “They’re playing with such poise.”
In Snohomish County’s largest annual high school golf tournament, Conrad Chisman lost to Kamiak’s Daniel Kim in a sudden-death playoff hole in a battle for the title at the Everett Golf & Country Club.
“Conrad played amazing all day. He was 4-under entering the final hole but shot a triple bogey, opening the door for the playoff hole,” Davis said. “He played exceptionally well, but it just wasn’t the result he wanted.”
Chisman finished with a 1-under 71. Levi Hendrickson (82), JT Hagglund (86), Sam Johnston (91), Cade Bradley (92) rounded out the Spartans scoring.
“It’s a tricky course, especially if you haven’t played it before,” Davis said. “I was proud of Levi, who tied for 14th. Shooting 82 for a sophomore is awesome. Definitely happy with that.”
On April 13, the Spartans hosted Marysville-Getchell on a cold, windswept Camaloch Golf Course but managed to post the top six scores in the nine-hole competition. Chisman shot a 40 to get the win, followed by Bradley (42), Hendrickson (43), Hagglund (44), Johnston (45) and Jaxson Lenz (48).
“It was not ideal conditions and not their best scores, but they grinded it out,” Davis said. “Every day in practice, we do some sort of competition. It’s hard to get in our boys’ heads. They’re solid. … We’re excited to get into league play and see where we stand.”
Wesco 3A North matches start Wednesday at Cedarcrest Golf Course and continue Thursday at Legion Memorial Golf Course.
Baseball
The Spartans enter the home stretch of their baseball season sitting at .500 and poised to make a move.
“We’re in a good position,” head coach Matt Brennan said. “If you keep going, keep grinding, there will always be an opportunity. Things will work out if you don’t let up off the gas.”
Stanwood bats started heating last week, helping to secure two wins in three games.
On Monday, the Spartans resumed a game against Monroe that had been postponed due to rain and moved to Stanwood.
The Spartans took advantage of the home field, rallying to claim a 6-4 victory. Ryan Cheeseman launched the go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning. The sophomore went 4-for-4 and three RBI. Cam Bailey went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Then, deja vu.
At Arlington on Tuesday, the Spartans were up 3-0 in the third inning when weather again postponed the game — a snowstorm this time. The rivals picked up where they left off Thursday in Stanwood with the bases loaded and one out for the Eagles.
“We got a ground ball to short for the double play,” Brennan said. “When those guys ran in after that moment, the energy was amazing. It fueled us for the rest of the game.”
Mason Goodson started on the mound Tuesday, and Matthew Brennan took over Thursday to combine for the two-hit 3-0 shutout win.
The teams turned around and played a regularly scheduled game afterward, which Arlington pulled out 2-1.
“We wanted to sweep the week,” coach Matt Brennan said. “But we’re OK with the direction we’re going. We’re making good contact. Not everything is a hit, but we’re able to drive the ball. Guys are doing a better job. They’re starting to hit their groove.”
Stanwood’s final six regular-season games started with hosting Marysville-Getchell on Monday before traveling to face the Chargers on Tuesday. The Spartans then host Marysville-Pilchuck on Thursday and travel to face the Tommies on Monday, April 25. Then a home-and-home series with Archbishop Murphy closes out the season.
Track and Field
Though both Spartan boys and girls teams fell to Arlington during a home meet April 14, 92 personal records fell for Stanwood athletes.
“I was over the moon,” head coach Michael Randall said of the PRs. “They came out and gave it their all.”
Some of the new personal bests include Leia Jones dropping 8 seconds to win the 1,600-meter race in a time of 5:11.24, Vivienne Berrett throwing the shot put 33 feet, 1 inch to take second place, and Aiden Hagglund (10 feet) and Marc Hruschka (9 feet, 6 inches) going first and second in the pole vault.
“Viv Barrett has been working really hard on shot put,” Randall said. “She has a long way to go, but if we dial in a few technique things, she can be state-caliber throwing this year.”
He said both boys and girls sprinters put on a good show as well as middle-distance runner Georgia Schreiber, who clocked a PR in the 800-meter race at 2:40.37.
“You can always see the intensity in her eyes when she turns the final corner,” Randall said. “You can see her take it up a notch, and she just flies in the final 100 meters.”
The Spartans host Jackson on Wednesday. A handful of qualifying Spartans will compete Saturday in the Nike Eason Invite at Snohomish.
April 14: Stanwood girls placing in top 3
- 100 Meters: Tatum Brager (2nd, 13.50); Lizbeth Medina (3rd 13.62 PR)
- 200 Meters: Lizbeth Medina (2nd, 29.20); Tatum Brager (3rd, 29.70)
- 800 Meters: Georgia Schreiber (1st, 2:40.37 PR); Lindsey Khoury (2nd, 2:46.93)
- 1600 Meters: Leia Jones (1st, 5:11.24 PR); Lael ten Hoopen (2nd, 5:38.95 PR)
- 100m Hurdles: Twyla Zoloth (3rd, 20.09)
- 300m Hurdles: Ava Depew (1st, 54.08); Claire Vondenkamp (3rd, 54.63 PR)
- 4x100 Relay: Baylor Hezel, Lizbeth Medina, Chloe Santeford, Tatum Brager (1st, 52.85)
- 4x200 Relay: Addison Morton, Ava Depew, Twyla Zoloth, Lizbeth Medina (2nd, 1:54.97)
- 4x400 Relay: Georgia Schreiber, Lael ten Hoopen, Lindsey Khoury, Leia Jones (1st, 4:21.34)
- Shot Put: Vivienne Berrett (2nd, 33' 1 PR)
- Javelin: Barrett Anderson (1st, 120' 10); Lili Jones (3rd, 93' 3)
- High Jump: Olivia Rueckert (3rd, 4' 6)
- Pole Vault: Madelyn Edwards (2nd, 7' 0)
- Long Jump: Baylor Hezel (1st, 15' 9)
- Triple Jump: Baylor Hezel (1st, 32' 10)
April 14: Stanwood boys placing in top 3
- 100 Meters: Joseph Hader (1st, 11.75); Declan Berry (2nd, 11.84)
- 200 Meters: Joseph Hader (1st, 24.34); Wouter Van Veen (2nd, 24.78 PR)
- 800 Meters: Owen Palmer (2nd, 2:09.1 PR)
- 3200 Meters: Macauley Martin (2nd, 11:09.56 PR)
- 110m Hurdles: Isaiah Hughes (2nd, 16.98)
- 300m Hurdles: Isaiah Hughes (1st, 45.87); Preston Ing (2nd, 47.85)
- 4x100 Relay: Jackson Vondenkamp, Maccoy Christy, Declan Berry, Joseph Hader (2nd, 47.31)
- 4x400 Relay: Owen Palmer, Isaiah Hughes, Antonio Sanchez-Racine, Wouter Van Veen (2nd, 3:43.20)
- Pole Vault: Aiden Hagglund (1st, 10' 0 PR); Marc Hruschka (2nd, 9' 6 PR)
- Long Jump: Isaiah Hughes (2nd, 18' 9)
- Triple Jump: Maccoy Christy (1st, 37' 4.5)
Girls tennis
Stanwood cruised to a pair of wins last week over Wesco rivals.
On April 14, the Spartans swept Arlington 7-0 at home.
A day later, Stanwood traveled to Marysville to top the Tommies 6-1 and improve to 5-3 overall and 2-1 in league play.
The Spartans hosted Lynnwood on Monday, travel to Snohomish on Wednesday and head to Marysville-Getchell on Friday.
- April 14: Stanwood 7 Arlington 0: Singles: Alyson Dahl (S) def. Makenzie Caple 6-3, 6-7(3-7), 10-2; Jolene Henrikson (S) def. Elle RosKelley 6-4, 6-1; Avery Rochon (S) def. Elle Aalbu 4-6, 6-2, 10-8; Roslyn Woolman (S) def. Meredith Marsh 6-3, 6-1. Doubles: Karlie Niegemann/Mischa Kessler (S) def. Zella Jones/Isabella Mathews 6-0, 6-1; Tessi Mumbuluma/Alyssa Carlson (S) def. Haylie Angel/Emma Armes 6-0, 6-1; Makenna Lacomb/Maya MacDonald (S) def. Adelynn Clement/Sophia Nicholas 6-3, 6-3.
- April 15: Stanwood 6, Marysville-Pilchuck 1: Singles: Alyson Dahl (S) def. Brooke Asper 5-7, 6-4, 10-8; Emily Hamre (MP) def. Jolene Henrikson 2-6, 6-3, 0-6; Avery Rochon (S) def. Savanna Demello 7-5, 6-1; Roslyn Woolman (S) def. Maddy Sulya 6-2, 6-2. Doubles: Mischa Kessler/Karli Niegemann (S) def Jasmin Kilroy/Ava Beard 6-4, 6-1; Tessi Mumbuluma/Alyssa Carlson (S) def. Camelia Sanchez/Emma Arizona 6-2, 6-2; Makenna Lacomb/Maya MacDonald (S) def. Casey Kuchera/Shiala Landeros 6-0, 6-1.
Girls golf
The Spartans fell to Snohomish on April 14 at Camaloch Golf Course.
Stanwood was led by Brook Lund, who shot 53 to finish second in the nine-hole competition.
Mali Stogner (56), Kathleen Robbins (69) and Ruby Lloyd (68) rounded out the Spartan scoring.
Stanwood started a busy week Monday at the Burlington-Edison Girls Invite at Skagit Golf and Country Club. The Spartans then head to Cedarcrest Golf Club to face Marysville-Getchell on Wednesday and then to Gleneagle Golf Course to face Arlington on Thursday.
Fastpitch
After enduring a pair of shutouts against Arlington and unbeaten Jackson, the Spartans went toe-to-toe against Mountlake Terrace before falling late 9-7.
Stanwood fell 10-0 to Arlington on April 11 and 19-0 on April 13 to Jackson. At home against Mountlake Terrace on April 14, the Spartans mounted furious rallies but fell just short in the final frame.
Stanwood (2-9) next hosts Monroe (7-2) on Tuesday and Shorecrest (0-12) on Thursday. The Spartans then head to Archbishop Murphy (2-5) on Monday, April 25.
Girls lacrosse
Stanwood earned its first victory of the season last week, besting Everett 13-10 on April 14.
“We’re starting to run a more cohesive offense,” head coach Mike Woodruff said. “It’s nice to see them sharing the ball a bit more. It makes our offense more dynamic.”
Five Spartans scored in the victory: Maggie Flickner (3), Gwenyth Guico (3), Sophie Harris (4), Katie Miller (1) and Maddy Woodruff (2)
“It was also the first game this season where we have really played hard from the opening whistle,” Woodruff said. “Historically, we’ve been a second-half team. But playing hard from the start of the game made the difference. Hopefully, we can carry on that momentum.”
Stanwood will put that momentum to the test Tuesday hosting Bellingham. The Spartans travel to face Bellevue on Wednesday.
Boys lacrosse
The Spartans peppered the Jackson goal with shot after shot en route to a 13-3 victory April 13.
Stanwood outshot Jackson 31-14, getting scores from Jaxson Eldridge (4), Ashton Greenleaf (3), Ryder McCall (1), Huston Rawls (2) and Kanyan Rhodes (3).
Stanwood (6-1) travels to Kamiak on Tuesday and hosts Arlington on Friday.
Boys soccer
The Spartans suffered a pair of shutout losses last week.
Stanwood dropped a game 3-0 on April 12 to Archbishop Murphy and a game 6-0 on April 15 to Shorecrest.
The Spartans host Lynnwood on Tuesday and travel to Edmonds-Woodway on Friday.
