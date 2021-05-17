Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Scenes from Stanwood boys basketball's 88-49 win over Snohomish on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
The Stanwood Spartan boys basketball team is looking to build on a pair of convincing wins last week.
“I think they’re attacking this 10-game season the right way,” head coach Zach Ward said of the COVID-shortened sports season. “They’re not just going through the motions, they’re not getting distracted by the end-of-year stuff. They’re working hard at practice.”
The energy was palpable Thursday in the home-opener against Snohomish.
The Spartans used a variety of weapons to power a 17-5 run in the second quarter that built a 39-19 halftime lead.
Cort Roberson repeatedly slashed and dashed his way into the paint to score a game-high 25 points. Kolton Scott (14), Dom Angelshaug (11), Jake Cleary (11) and Mack Hepper (10) also scored in double-figures.
However, late in the third quarter Ward had words with the referees and was ejected — the first time in his career.
“I didn’t feel like we were getting a fair shake, and I think they (the Spartans) were getting frustrated,” said Ward, who now must sit out the next game. “I told the boys afterward I was in the wrong. I shouldn’t have gone that far.”
The Panthers continued to chip away, cutting Stanwood’s lead to 11 before the Spartans ignited for a 19-0 run to put a stranglehold on what became an 88-49 win.
Two days earlier in the season opener, the Spartans outpaced Marysville-Pilchuck for a 73-41 victory.
Cleary led the team with 14 points. Scott added 12, Kaeden McGlothin tallied 11 and Roberson had nine.
“I think some kids really developed in the offseason,” Ward said of his deep roster. “I think we have to play fast. They’re a pretty skilled group. The best way for us is to push the tempo and create more possessions because we have more weapons.”
Ten different Spartans scored against Marysville-Pilchuck and nine scored against Snohomish.
“We have some guys who are hungry behind these seniors,” Ward said. “Kolton (Scott), Mack (Hepper) and Dom (Angelshaug) have been really good for us.”
The Spartans also celebrated their six seniors Thursday.
“Jake (Cleary) and Cort (Roberson) have really taken on leadership roles,” Ward said. “They’ve been the hardest workers in practice, really cool to see. I think they’re all taking full advantage of this season, this opportunity.”
Scenes from Stanwood girls basketball's 74-17 win over Marysville-Pilchuck on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
The Spartan girls basketball team played two very different games last week.
In the season-opener on May 13, Stanwood deftly and easily contained Marysville-Pilchuck in a 74-17 rout.
When the Spartans decided to press, the defense rarely allowed the Tomahawks to cross midcourt without a turnover.
When Stanwood settled into their defense, they always seemed to get a hand in the passing lane, which led to a slew of uncontested fast-break points.
And when the Spartans were in their offense, the ball often found Emma Floyd, who scored 22 points and tied the school record with six 3-pointers. Vivienne Berrett scored 16 points, and Tatum Brager added 12 points.
The onslaught propelled the Spartans to a 28-9 lead after the first quarter.
“We have a bunch of great shooters,” head coach Trent Adams said.
In addition to Floyd, Brager was 4-of-9 from beyond the arc and Cezanne DePew was 2-of-4 from 3. Six Spartans recorded steals.
“They have really quick hands, and all of them really anticipate well, communicate well,” Adams said. “Last year we put a lot of emphasis on defense, and we picked up right where we left off.”
But two days later, the Spartans were flustered by the defense from Snohomish, falling 49-39 to the Panthers.
“We saw some pressure we just weren't quite ready for,” Adams said. “Ideally, we need a few more practices and games before we’re really back to game shape.”
Berrett scored a team-high 20 points.
“Viv is going to be hard to handle this year,” Adams said of the sophomore. “... We want to get the ball in her hands, she’s a great passer. If they double-team her, someone will be open on the perimeter.”
The Spartans hosted Marysvile-Getchell on Monday and will face Arlington on May 26.
Scenes from the Stanwood boys wrestling match against Snohomish on Friday, May 14, 2021. The Spartans won 40-31.