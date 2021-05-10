Kanyan Rhodes rarely loses a faceoff.
It’s a skill that requires lightning-quick reflexes and can shape the dynamic of a lacrosse game.
“When you win more faceoffs, you usually win more games,” head coach Alex Abdallah said.
And Rhodes wins a lot.
He currently leads the state with 68 ground balls — the statistical category for a loose ball picked up from the ground, which includes faceoffs, intercepted passes and scooping up an uncontrolled ball. His 68 is 12 more than the player with the second-most ground balls.
Though the Spartans fell to Cascade-Jackson 12-8 on May 4, Stanwood possessed the ball for the bulk of the game.
“We come out strong in the first quarter, but we need to hold possession,” Abdallah said of the team’s play so far this season.
The Spartans were led by Rhodes (two goals, four assists, 19 ground balls), Huston Rawls (three goals), and Taylor Van Belle, Colby Love and Jaxson Eldridge, who each scored once.
On May 6, the Spartans again dominated possession, this time leading to a 20-6 home victory over Shorecrest.
Rawls had seven goals, Rhodes had three scores and 19 ground balls, Eldridge got four goals and two assists, Ashton Greenleaf scored four goals, and Christopher Hampshire and Van Belle each scored once.
Meanwhile, the Spartans’ sophomore goalie Hunter Macomber has been stout in the net, ranking 10th best in the state in save percentage at .507.
The Spartans hit the road this week to take on Glacier Peak on Tuesday, Cascade-Jackson on Friday and Shorecrest on May 18.
“We’re still getting warmed up,” Abdallah said.
Girls lacrosse
The Spartans traveled to Eastlake High on May 4 and came away with a 12-6 victory to open the season.
Maggie Flickner, Quinn Weller and Maddy Woodruff each scored a hat trick. Lia Nutter, Gwen Guico and Sophie O’Malley each added a goal.
Stanwood was to host Ingraham at 5 p.m. Monday at Stanwood Middle School before traveling Thursday to Bellingham and May 18 to Anacortes.
Track & Field
Both the Stanwood boys and girls teams beat Monroe last week to each finish the five-meet season with a 4-1 record.
The girls outpaced Monroe 99-57 while the boys edged the Bearcats 77-76.
“In a dual, points are scarce,” said head coach Jordan Sneva, adding that only first, second and third earn points. “But the Sparts fought for every point.”
The girls were led by 1-2-3 finishes in pole vault, javelin, discus and shot put. Sneva added that wins in the hurdles were huge, too. Twyla Zoloth won the 100-meter hurdles and Claire Vondemkamp won the 300 hurdles.
“They race the hurdles hard,” Sneva said.
The boys were powered by their sprinters, who won the 100, 200, 800 and the 4x100 relay.
Overall, the Spartans “improved greatly this year,” Sneva said. “I can’t wait for next year.”
- Girls: 100 Meters: Tatum Brager (2nd, 14.19), Lizbeth Medina (3rd, 14.37), Madelyn Edwards (4th, 14.60). 200 Meters: Lizbeth Medina (3rd, 29.93), Twyla Zoloth (4th, 30.83). 400 Meters: Heidi Anderson (2nd, 1:13.22 PR). 800 Meters: Leia Jones (1st, 2:24.26 PR), Kylie Wiganosky (2nd, 3:00.52), Vivienne Berrett (3rd, 3:08.50 PR). 1600 Meters: Lael ten Hoopen (2nd, 6:01.80), Mary Wilson (3rd, 6:09.19 PR), Averie Stunz (4th, 6:13.12). 100m Hurdles: Twyla Zoloth (1st, 18.99 PR), Gillian O'Neal (4th, 20.60 PR). 300m Hurdles: Claire Vondemkamp (1st, 54.36), Lael ten Hoopen (2nd, 55.95 PR). 4x100 Relay: Lizbeth Medina, Baylor Hezel, Mallory Duffy, Madelyn Edwards (1st, 54.61), Twyla Zoloth, Tatum Brager, Rachel Russell, Ashley Sellers (3rd, 55.67). 4x200 Relay: Tatum Brager, Lizbeth Medina, Mallory Duffy, Baylor Hezel (2nd, 1:59.13). 4x400 Relay: Aubree Carr, Leia Jones, Lindsey Khoury, Lael ten Hoopen (1st, 4:37.53), Mary Wilson, Hailey Wilson, Kylie Wiganosky, Averie Stunz (3rd, 4:59.85). Shot Put: Barrett Anderson (1st, 27-10.75), Lili Jones (2nd, 27-10.50), Vivienne Berrett (3rd, 26-05.00 PR), Sarah Henderson (4th, 24-07.00) Discus: Leia Jones (1st, 98-05), Lili Jones (2nd, 93-09 PR), Barrett Anderson (3rd, 78-01) Javelin: Lili Jones (1st, 109-07), Barrett Anderson (2nd, 106-03 PR), Gabriella Jukanovich (3rd, 75-09 PR), Charlotte Angelocci (4th, 75-08 PR) High Jump: Mallory Duffy (1st, 4-06), Lael ten Hoopen (2nd, 4-00.00) Pole Vault: Sarah Henderson (1st, 7-06.0 PR), Alexie Crabtree (2nd, 6-06.00), Riley Caldero (3rd, 6-00.00 PR), Amberlee Bulanhagui (4th, 5-06.00) Long Jump: Baylor Hezel (1st, 14-11.50), Mallory Duffy (4th, 13-06.00 PR) Triple Jump: Piper Hardin (3rd, 27-01.00)
- Boys: 100 Meters: Declan Berry (1st, 11.68), Joseph Hader (2nd, 11.75), Caden Carrigan (3rd, 11.80), Carson Beckt (4th, 12.02) 200 Meters: Joseph Hader (1st, 24.06), Declan Berry (2nd, 24.66), Jalil Williams (4th, 26.15) 800 Meters: Wout Van Veen (1st, 2:05.71 PR), Malcolm Childs (4th, 2:12.82 PR) 110m Hurdles: Jalil Williams (3rd, 19.02 PR), Isaiah Hughes (4th, 19.09) 300m Hurdles: Preston Ing (1st, 45.91), Isaiah Hughes (3rd, 46.87 PR) 4x100 Relay: Declan Berry, Isaac Ortega, Caden Carrigan, Joseph Hader (1st, 45.22), Payton Moore, Brady Moore, David Griffin, Maccoy Christy (3rd, 49.00), Matthew Mendez, Andrew Norton, Isaac Petree, Brayden Reid (4th, 52.19) 4x400 Relay: Joseph Hader, Declan Berry, Wout Van Veen, Malcolm Childs (2nd, 3:52.56), Brady Moore, Maccoy Christy, Preston Ing, Payton Moore (3rd, 4:01.11) Shot Put: Zane Strieby (2nd, 34-04.50, Ben Poetzl (4th, 33-04.75) Discus: Zane Strieby (1st, 106-09 PR), Ben Poetzl (2nd, 99-00 PR), Matt Smith (3rd, 97-05 PR) Javelin: Zane Strieby (1st, 147-05), Caden Carrigan (2nd, 141-07), Ryder Bumgartner (3rd, 119-00), Colby Campbell (4th, 111-11 PR) High Jump: Chris Taylor (2nd, 5-02.00), Carson Beckt (2nd, 5-02.00), Colby Campbell (4th, 4-10.00) Pole Vault: Aiden Hagglund (2nd, 8-06.00 PR), Andrew Norton (4th, 7-06.00 PR) Long Jump: Caden Carrigan (1st, 19-04.00), Maccoy Christy (3rd, 17-02.25), Jackson Vondemkamp (4th, 17-00.50) Triple Jump: Maccoy Christy (1st, 36-06.50)
Baseball
The Spartans finished their season with three one-run games last week, winning one.
“We were in every game,” head coach Matt Brennan said.
Stanwood dropped a 4-3 game to Monroe on May 3, topped Marysville-Pilchuck 3-2 on May 5 and fell to the Tomahawks 5-4 in the season finale May 7.
“We left a lot of runners on base,” Brennan said. “We have great hitters, we just were not getting (hits) when we needed them.”
Overall, the Spartans finished 4-9 but will return the bulk of their roster next season, including junior Cam Bailey, who led the team with a .371 batting average, and sophomore Mason Goodson, who led the team in hits and RBIs.
Treyton Mascarenas, a sophomore outfielder, came on strong late in the season at the plate, Brennan said.
On the mound, Brennan said senior Ty Griffin pitched a great season, going 35 innings in total.
“He always gave us a shot to win,” he said.
Junior reliever Brandt Gilbertson went 19.1 innings with an ERA of 3.60.
“He just didn’t give up a lot, didn’t walk a lot of guys,” Brennan said.
The team will graduate five seniors.
“Our record could have been a bit better, but I feel that in a full season with a preseason and all the practices, we can fix the things that cost us this year,” Brennan said.
Softball
Stanwood closed out its season with a handful of losses last week.
The Spartans dropped both ends of a doubleheader on May 3 against Marysville-Getchell and a doubleheader May 5 to Lakewood.
Stanwood then wrapped up the season with an 11-0 loss May 6 to Lake Stevens.
Boys golf
Conrad Chisman shot 74 in the 18-hole season finale May 5 to claim first place among the Wesco North teams.
The Spartans finished second behind Arlington in the teams’ first 18-hole event of the shortened season.
Stanwood was also led by Logan Brannon (86), Levi Hendrickson (92) and JT Hagglund (94) at Cedearcrest Golf Course in Marysville.
Girls golf
Spartan girls golfers wrapped up a season of growth with a solid finale on May 4.
“They improved each time out,” head coach Zach Ward said.
The Spartans combined to shoot 211, just behind third-place Lakewood (210) and second-place Marysville-Getchell (209).
“I think each of our golfers shot their low for the season,” Ward said.
Stanwood was led by Brooke Lund (46), Mali Stogner (51), Frances Zoloth (56) and Keira Beach (58).
Lund’s 46 was good for fifth-best and included a chip-in on Hole 3.
“She’s a girl that puts in a lot of time on the range,” Ward said of the sophomore. “She always wants to hit more balls.”
Zoloth, a senior, capped a solid season and career.
“She put in a great year,” Ward said. “I’m glad we were even able to have a season for our senior.”
Boys soccer
The Spartans closed out their season on a winning note.
Stanwood topped Everett 3-1 on May 3, then edged Lakewood 4-3 on May 5.
Game details were not available.
Winter sports are next
Boys and girls basketball, boys and girls wrestling and boys swimming events kick off this week.
Boys hoops travel to Marysville-Pilchuck on Tuesday and host Snohomish on Thursday.
Girls basketball hosts Marysville-Pilchuck on Wednesday and travels to Snohomish on Friday.
Boys wrestling travels to Marysville-Pilchuck on Wednesday and hosts Snohomish on Friday.
Boys swimming swims Thursday against Lake Stevens at the Stanwood Camano YMCA.
Girls wrestling travels to Lake Stevens on Monday, May 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.