Aleena Wiegand got to hulk out one last time as a Spartan.
The senior girls wrestler bounced back from her first loss of the season with a pin to close out her Stanwood career.
“To just flex and scream — it feels so great,” said Wiegand, who's been nicknamed The Hulk ever since unintentionally imitating the Marvel character after a tournament win as a freshman.
Fellow senior Jaylan Hass also rebounded from a loss to cap her career with a victory.
Head coach Todd Freeman said Wiegand and Hass had good shots to go deep in the postseason if the season hadn’t been derailed by COVID-19.
“It would have been interesting to see how the team would have done at districts and state,” Freeman said. “I think the seniors (Wiegand and Hass) could have gone far.”
During two events last week, Wiegand went 3-1, Hass was 2-2, Aliya Hammons was 3-1, Leila Leyva went 3-1, Sydney Wiegand finished 1-3, Alexie Crabtree went 1-3, Alaina Beard went 0-4, Gillian O’Neal was 0-4 and Katana Karasti went 2-2.
Wiegand’s lone loss was to Amanda Rasoumoff of Jackson High, who finished second at state in 2020.
“I did well in that match,” Wiegand said. “I just got caught in a throw in the second round.”
The senior will continue her wrestling career at Eastern Oregon University in the fall.
“My goal was to place at state this year. But unfortunately, that wasn’t possible,” she said. “However, I believe with the hard work we’ve been putting in, and the extra club practices, I think it showed in my matches and I kept improving.”
It’s a long way since she started as a novice freshman who enjoyed the aggressiveness, agility and flexibility required in wrestling.
“You need a lot of grit. And I just fell in love with the sport,” Wiegand said.
Now she and Freeman are excited to see the program grow and improve.
“I think we’ll be really good during the next few years,” Wiegand said. “I just hope the Spartans keep getting more girls and build their passion for the sport.”
The coach agreed.
“Now we need to build on this season and get ready for next year,” Freeman said.
Boys wrestling
The Spartans went 1-1 last week, falling 42-22 to Glacier Peak on June 1 and beating Jackson 51-24 on June 3.
Against Glacier Peak, Stanwood got victories from Bryan Roodzant, Tyler Rhue, Keaton Mayernik and Isaac Ortega.
Against Jackson, the Spartans collected pins from Roodzant, Rhue, Lane Ovenell, Mayernik, Ortega, Preston Ing, Ryder Bumgarner and Mason Ferguson.
But it was Davin Arvelo who made a splash in a debut performance, head coach Ray Mather said.
“The new kid won his first match ever,” Mather said of the 195-pounder’s 4-1 victory. “He’s only been wrestling with us for five days. He has good body awareness and knows where he’s at.”
Stanwood ends its season Wednesday at Everett.
Boys basketball
For only the third time all season, the Spartans featured a complete lineup and topped Glacier Peak 54-43 on June 2.
“It was good to play a game with all of our dudes,” head coach Zach Ward said. “We had things really clicking. It was good to see because it had been a while.”
Jake Cleary returned to score a team-high 17 points. Kaeden McGlothin and Cort Roberson each added 13 points. Connor Schlep had a great a game with seven points, Ward added.
However, it was also the final game for Roberson, who left afterward to join the University of Wyoming men’s basketball team.
On June 4, the Spartans fell to Jackson 72-52. Cleary scored a team-high 17 points and McGlothin chipped in eight. Owen Thayer added six.
Stanwood travels to Everett on Tuesday and to Lakewood on Thursday to close out the season.
“We’re going to try to get everybody time on the court,” Ward said. “We’ve changed up our starting lineups for most every game, and we will change it up again this week. It’s a good experience for the team.”
Girls basketball
Stanwood won one and lost one last week, and the girls continued to show improvement during the COVID-shortened season.
“It’s just been such a hard year getting everything moving in the right direction, but I love that the girls are rising to the occasion,” head coach Trent Adams said.
On June 1, Glacier Peak topped Stanwood 71-56. Emma Floyd scored 16 points and Paige Almanza added 13 for Stanwood.
“I thought we played them great. They’re such a tough 4A team,” Adams said of the Grizzlies which boasts nine seniors, six of whom have signed to play basketball at colleges. “We played with a ton of energy on defense and offense.”
The Spartans were outrebounded on the offensive glass 16-6, which led to 18 points for Glacier Peak. The Grizzlies also capitalized off the 10 Stanwood turnovers to the tune of 16 points.
“It pretty much came down to those two statistics,” Adams said. “But what I love about this team is that we find things we need to work on, we work on them and move on. And we played better (June 3 at Jackson).”
Stanwood only gave up six offensive boards to the Timberwolves en route to a 51-37 victory.
The Spartans were led by Floyd and Viv Berrett each scored a team-high 12 points. Ava Cook added nine points.
“Paige Almanza had a great week, and had her best performance of the year against Glacier Peak,” Adams said. “She really kinda took the reins off the bench. Ava Cook also comes with solid energy off the bench.”
In all, nine Spartans scored in the game and 10 grabbed at least one of the team’s 44 rebounds.
“This team is very deep,” Adams said. “We play really well as a team. In different games, different players have stepped up.”
Boys swimming
Though the Spartans lost their final head-to-head meet of the season, more swimmers notched their speediest times yet.
A season-high 41 new best times were recorded in the 131-39 loss.
Matthew Brennan dropped 13 seconds in his individual medley, 5 seconds in the 100-yard breaststroke and 3 seconds on his leg of the medley relay, head coach Connie Schmidt said.
“He had a standout meet,” she said.
Isaac Smith took off 17 seconds in 500-yard freestyle and 4 seconds in 100-yard backstroke. Clayton Peterson dropped 3 seconds in the 200-yard individual medley and 4 seconds in the 100-yard butterfly.
Hunter Jones, Connor Munro, Keith Olson, Aiden Link, Malcolm Childs and Syler Velasquez also posted marked improvements, Schmidt said.
“These are some great time drops,” she said. “I have no doubt that if we had the five to six more weeks like in a regular season, they’d just keep getting better and better.”
Stanwood will end their season with a time-trial event Wednesday. The four best times from each event will be used to award All-Wesco honors.
- Stanwood placers: 200 Medley Relay: Chance Haugstad, Bryce Barr, Aiden Link, Malcolm Childs (2nd, 2:02.92); 200 Freestyle: Barr (2nd, 2:11.84); 100 Butterfly: Barr (3rd, 1:08.21); 500 Freestyle: Isaac Smith (2nd, 6:15.39); 200 Freestyle Relay: Clayton Peterson, Link, Syler Velasquez, Childs (3rd, 1:49.85); 400 Freestyle Relay: Peterson, Daniel Demchuck, Smith, Barr (3rd, 4:07.24).
Boys lacrosse
The Spartans suffered a pair of losses last week.
On June 2, Stanwood fell to Glacier Peak 15-7 at Stanwood Middle School. The Spartans were led by Ryder McCall, who scored a trio of goals. Huston Rawls (2), Kanyan Rhodes (1) and Luke Grotle (1) also found the back of the net.
On June 4, the Spartans traveled to Snohomish where they were defeated 11-6. Stanwood was led by three goals from Rawls, two from Rhodes and one from Jaxson Eldridge.
Stanwood closes out the regular season 6 p.m. Monday by hosting Monroe at Stanwood Middle School.
Girls lacrosse
Stanwood remained undefeated after a 12-3 victory over Snohomish on June 3 at Stanwood Middle School.
Six different Spartans found the back of the net, led by Maggie Flickner (4 goals), Gwen Guico (3), Quinn Weller (2), Lia Nutter (1), Sophie O’Malley (1) and Maddy Woodruff (1).
The Spartans (5-0) are fielding a high school level club ball for the first time this season.
The Spartans wrap up the year by hosting Woodinville at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Stanwood Middle School.
