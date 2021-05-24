Aidan Link dropped 5 seconds in the 100-yard butterfly to win the event Thursday — just one of 37 improvements on a time by Spartan boys swimmers.
“Seeing Aiden under the 1 minute, 10-second mark was exciting,” head coach Connie Schmidt said. “But overall, we had so many awesome swims.”
Stanwood bested Cascade (Everett) 97-63 in the second of four home meets. All of the Spartans’ swim meets are at the Stanwood Camano YMCA pool because not all Wesco swim venues are open for events due to the pandemic.
“It’s been great that the Y has been willing to work with us to help the season happen,” Schmidt said. “And it’s been really fun to actually compete directly against other teams in the same pool.”
During the girls swimming season in March, the team could only compete virtually with other schools by comparing times.
“It’s definitely helpful racing against others,” she said. “It raises your adrenaline.”
Several Spartans took advantage and posted speedier times. Matthew Brennan dropped 10 seconds in the 200-yard individual medley, Luke Palaniuk lowered his time in the 100-yard freestyle by 5 seconds, Larson Haugstad cut 8 seconds from his 100-yard breaststroke and Daniel Demchuck posted an 8-second drop in the 100-yard freestyle — then moments later he dropped 5 more seconds off his time during his leg in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
“That was a crazy good performance,” Schmidt said of Demchuck.
Now, Schmidt said the goal is to keep the momentum up with just two meets left, including hosting Monroe on Thursday.
“We want to continue to see drops in their times,” she said of her young team.
Schmidt said she’s getting help from the lone Spartan senior, Clayton Peterson, and returning swimmer Isaac Smith.
“They have stepped up and become leaders,” she said.
- Stanwood placers: 200 medley relay: Chance Haugstad, Bryce Barr, Clayton Peterson, Syler Velasquez (1st, 2:00.43), Aiden Link, Hunter Jones, Malcom Childs, Luke Palaniuk (2nd, 2:13.76), Trip Schreiber, Larson Haugstad, Daniel Demchuck, Matthew Brennan (3rd, 2:21.52); 200 freestyle: Isaac Smith (2nd, 2:18.50), Hunter Jones (3rd, 2:34.18); 200 individual medley: Barr (1st, 2:38.36), Clayton Peterson (2nd, 2:38.62); 50 freestyle: Malcolm Childs (2nd, 26.45); 100 butterfly: Aidan Link (1st, 1:09.40), Clayton Peterson (2nd, 1:12.25); 500 freestyle: Isaac Smith (1st, 6:32.91), Keith Olson (2nd, 6:58.50); 200 freestyle relay: Bryce Barr, Syler Velasquez, Malcolm Childs, Clayton Peterson (2nd, 1:47.50); 100 backstroke: Larson Haugstad (1st, 1:11.59), Aidan Link (3rd, 1:15.76); 100 breaststroke: Bryce Barr (2nd, 1:22.05), Hunter Jones (3rd, 1:30.23); 400 freestyle relay: Isaac Smith, Daniel Demchuck, Aiden Link, Chance Haugstad (2nd, 4:17.57)
Boys basketball
Lake Stevens exploded in the fourth quarter to rally back and top the Spartans on Friday.
Up eight points entering the fourth, Stanwood shooters went cold as the Vikings got hot, scoring 27 points in the final frame.
“We struggled for much of the night,” head coach Zach Ward said.
Stanwood (3-1) shot 26% from inside the arc and was vastly out-rebounded by the Vikings.
“We were really hurt on the boards,” Ward said. Lake Stevens collected 14 offensive rebounds on the night to Stanwood’s six.
Cort Roberson scored a game-high 21 points, Dom Angelshaug got 11 and Kaeden McGlothin added 18, including five 3-pointers.
“Kaeden shot the ball really well,” Ward said.
Two days earlier, the Spartans outpaced Marysville-Getchell to walk away with a 70-56 victory.
Roberson led the way with 24 points, Kolton Scott added 12 and McGlothin scored 10.
In both games last week, the Spartans were without starting senior Jake Cleary, who is sitting out due to COVID contact tracing requirements.
“We’re a different group without Jake,” Ward said. “But it’s a good opportunity for some other guys to step up.”
Next up: A home showdown with rival Arlington on Tuesday before traveling to Monroe on Thursday.
Girls basketball
Everything was clicking for Stanwood in a 69-9 home win over Marysville-Getchell on May 17.
Game details were not available.
Next, the Spartans travel to Arlington on Wednesday and host Monroe on Friday.
Girls wrestling
Stanwood opened the season with a handful of victories at a nine-team scramble May 17 at Lake Stevens and a 15-team scramble on May 19 at Snohomish.
Aleena Wiegand went 3-0 over the week wrestling at 155 pounds. Aliya Hammons (110 pounds) and Leila Leyva (125) each went 3-1.
Sydney Wiegand (110), Jaylan Hass (115), Alexie Crabtree (120) and Alaina Beard (135) got at least one win apiece.
“Lake Stevens girls are one of the top teams in the state, and we did OK against them on (May 17),” head coach Todd Freeman said. “Then two days later, we improved and beat a few more of their wrestlers. I’m expecting we continue to see more huge improvements like that this week.”
The Spartans will have plenty of opportunities.
Stanwood traveled to Lake Stevens on Monday. They trek to Arlington on Tuesday for a nine-team scramble before participating in the Marysville Girls' Wrestling Scramble on Thursday.
“We’re young,” Freeman said of his team with two seniors, one junior, two sophomores and four freshmen. “But we’re working hard; they know what needs to be done. There’s definitely some athleticism with this bunch.”
Next week, a seven-team scramble was moved from Arlington to Stanwood Middle School. The lone home meet starts at 6 p.m. June 2.
Boys wrestling
The Spartans went toe-to-toe with the perennially tough 4A Lake Steven Vikings on Friday, falling 48-33.
“I was pleasantly surprised,” head coach Ray Mather said. “Our guys are starting to figure out how to be a dual team. They’re not getting pinned, and when you can avoid pins, you’ll always be competitive.”
Stanwood got pins from Bryan Roodzant (120), Tyler Rhue (126), Keaton Mayernik (138), Isaac Ortega (152) and Mason Ferguson (182). Meanwhile, the Vikings only collected two pins.
Without five forfeits due to a thin roster, the Spartans may have upset the Vikings, Mather said.
“This kind of shows that we might have potential in the future,” he said. “And to have some pins against them was awesome. Lake Stevens doesn’t give up pins very often.”
Aside from Ortega, a senior, the rest of the Spartan pins came from sophomores.
“These sophomores ended up wearing out their seniors,” Mather said.
Lane Ovenell, a sophomore wrestling up a few weight classes at 132 pounds, was losing his match early but “stayed true to what he was doing and wore out (senior Theron Tate) and beat him in the end 4-2,” Mather said.
On May 18, the Spartans traveled to Marysville-Getchell, where they pinned nine of the 11 Chargers they faced — and no matches made it to the third round.
Pins came from Roodzant (120), Rhue (126), Ovenell (132), Mayernik (138), O’Neill (145), Ortega (152), Preston Ing (160), Carter Kinney (170) and Ferguson (195).
On Wednesday, the Spartans host Arlington in the annual Battle of the Bull. Then the Spartans travel to Monroe on Friday.
Girls lacrosse
The Spartans remained unbeaten with a 13-9 victory at Anacortes on May 18.
Stanwood was led by four goals from Quinn Weller, three from Maggie Flickner, two from Maddy Woodruff, two from Lia Nutter, one from Katie Miller and one by Sophie O’Malley.
Stanwood scored 13 goals on 31 shots. Meanwhile, goalie Sadie Wermuth saved eight of Anacortes’ 17 shots.
Up next, the Spartans host Snohomish on June 3 at Stanwood Middle School.
Boys lacrosse
Jack Laures scored five goals in the Spartans’ 13-4 win at Shorecrest on May 18.
Stanwood was also powered by Kanyan Rhodes, who tallied a hat trick and a pair of assists in the victory.
Taylor Van Belle, Ryker Belles, Jaxon Eldridge, Aiden Gervasi and Ashton Greenleaf each added a score.
In goal, Hunter Macomber saved 11 of Shorecrest’s 15 shots.
The Spartans hosted Monroe on Monday, and they will wrap up their season by facing Glacier Peak on June 2 at Stanwood Middle School before traveling to Snohomish on June 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.