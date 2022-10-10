Boys tennis
The Spartans look to build on a solid week as they make their postseason push.
“They’ve been playing better and better,” head coach Ryan Ingram said. “The improvement has been consistent all year.”
Stanwood fell 5-2 to Arlington on Oct. 3 in a close-fought battle and then rebounded with a 7-0 home victory against Marysville-Pilchuck on Oct. 5.
“We just had a solid effort throughout the lineup,” Ingram said.
Morgan Zill got wins last week in singles and doubles with teammate Ethan Eichler.
“(Zill) has elevated his game this year, added in more complexity, made it more difficult on opponents and maintained a consistent style of play,” Ingram said. “And he and Ethan looked really good together against Arlington (in a 6-0, 6-1 win).”
He added that seniors Riley Pappas and Joey Poetzl have stepped up all season with consistent play.
“They’ve really come together and played solid for us,” Ingram said.
The team plans to use a pair of nonleague matchups this week to fine-tune plans for the postseason, which starts next week. Stanwood hosted Mountlake Terrace on Monday and travels to Shorecrest on Wednesday.
“We want to see solid play this week and continue to get better each match,” Ingram said.
- Oct. 6: Arlington 5, Stanwood 2. Singles: Ty Rusko (A) def. Riley McNicol 4-1(retired); Cooper McBride (A) def. Colby Campbell 6-0, 6-1; Robbie Balderas (A) def. Calvin Bailey 6-2, 6-0; Isaac Prouty (A) def. Blake Almanza 6-1, 7-5. Doubles: Morgan Zill-Ethan Eichler (S) def. Bookie Cramer-Tyler Uffens 6-0, 6-1; John Floyd-Braedon Requa (S) def. Isaiah Christofferson-Reece McBride 6-1, 7-5; Alex Dayley-Ryan Morzelewski (A) def. Greyson Pierce-Emile Mailho 6-7(3), 6-3, 6-4.
- Oct. 8: Stanwood 7, Marysville Pilchuck 0. Singles: Morgan Zill (S) def. Ethan Alberts 6-1, 6-1; Ethan Eichler (S) def. John Disney Cerrillo 6-1, 6-0; Greyson Pierce (S) def. Dan Calle 6-3, 6-0; Emile Mailho (S) won by forfeit. Doubles: Braedon Requa-Colby Campbell (S) def. RJ Peebles-Cal Higgins 6-0, 7-5; Blake Almanza-Calvin Bailey (S) Terrance Johnson-Sebastian Gomez 6-0, 6-0; Riley Pappas-Cole Williams (S) def. Lucas Robinson-Stevens Cervantes 6-0, 6-0.
Girls swimming
Stanwood rebounded from a narrow, two-point loss Oct. 4 to Snohomish with a dual victory over Marysville-Pilchuck and Marysville-Getchell on Oct. 6.
“As a team, we made several mistakes that cost us the (Snohomish) meet, but it's better to learn those lessons now than a bigger meet like districts,” head coach Rita Peterson said.
On Oct. 4, Ella Hess swam a district-qualifying time in the 500-yard freestyle. Peterson said the Spartans also got big swims from Lydia Howe, Nicole Surdyk, Halle Femrite, Amanda Steenberg and Gracie Surdyk.
On Oct. 6, Presley Polasek “had an awesome meet” by dropping time in the 50-yard butterfly, 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke, inching closer to district qualifying times, Peterson said.
Peterson added that Skylar Moellar posted her best meet of the season with personal record times in the 50 backstroke and 100 freestyle relay.
Next, the Spartans host Everett on Tuesday and Cascade on Oct. 18.
“We are getting excited for postseason,” she said.
- Oct. 7: Snohomish 86, Stanwood 84. 500 freestyle: Ella Hess 6:25.45; 200 freestyle relay: Brooke Jacobs, Katelin Hannum, Mattea Ingram, Presley Polasek 2:04.36; 100 backstroke: Megan McCoy 1:11.68.
- Oct. 9: Stanwood 147, Marysville Pilchuck 17; Stanwood 116, Marysville Getchell 53. 200 medley relay: Ella Hess, Mattea Ingram, Presley Polasek, Megan McCoy 2:14.84; 200 individual medley: Hess 2:41.12; 100 freestyle: Hess 1:04.36; 200 freestyle relay: Faith Dilworth, Katelin Hannum, Lydia Howe, Ingram 2:05.67; 100 breaststroke: Ingram 1:25.43; 400 freestyle relay: Hess, Dilworth, Brooke Jacobs, McCoy 4:26.70.
Cross country
Spartans were among the record 4,600 runners from more than 150 teams Saturday at the 39th annual Hole in the Wall Invite at Lakewood High.
Matthew Brennan made the podium in the JV Bronze 5K division, placing 8th in 19:44.3 out of 453 runners.
“He’s a beast, just plain tough,” head coach Mike Evans said.
Ryan Khoury led the team in the Varsity Silver 5K race, finishing 23nd in 17:28.4 out of 320 competitors.
Lael ten Hoopen placed 42nd in the Varsity Gold division, crossing the line in 20:10.6.
In all, 37 of 50 Spartans ran personal record times, Evans said.
“It was a good day,” he said. “It was really, really tough competition with lots of powerful runners. Very proud of the team.”
Other top Spartan finishers included Kylee Powell placing 14th in the JV Silver race in 22:38.4, Bella Dortch taking 47th in the JV Bronze division in 25:07.8 and Barric Danielson finishing 96th in the freshman/sophomore race in 19:47.3. Each race featured hundreds of runners.
Evans said a handful of other Spartans posted big drops in their best times, including Vivienne Berrett, Megan Grennell, Lauren Hruschka, Ethan Auckland and A.J. Caldwell.
The Spartans take a break from competition this week as they train for the league championship race next week to earn slots in the district championship.
Girls soccer
The Spartans squashed a five-game skid with an overtime win last week.
Ainsley Allen rocketed home a free kick just outside the box for the golden goal to beat Monroe 1-0 on Oct. 6.
“Ainsley just stepped up and found the back of the net off that set piece,” head coach Lori Stunz said.
The victory came two days after a 5-1 loss to Shorewood where the Spartans got their lone goal off the foot of Twyla Zoloth.
“The scoreboard is not really reflecting how we’re playing,” Stunz said. “It’s just one miscue, mistep, miscommunication. Things just haven’t broken our way. They're stringing together decent minutes, just not putting the W on the board.”
Stanwood sits at 3-7 with five games to play with a shot to make the 12-team district tournament.
“It’s coming together. I think they’ll show well at the end of the season. It’s about peaking at the right time,” Stunz said. “I truly believe they’ll see the postseason. They’re not giving up and it’s awesome to see.”
The Spartans host Everett on Tuesday and travel to Snohomish on Thursday.
Volleyball
The Spartans dropped a pair of matches last week, falling 3-0 to Shorewood on Oct. 4 and 3-1 to Monroe on Oct. 6.
No individual results were available from the Shorewood game. Against Monroe, the Spartans were led by Audrey Medina (19 assists, 11 digs), Barrett Anderson (12 kills, 12 digs, one ace), Addison Bowie (eight kills, seven assists, five digs), Alexandria Thomas (five kills, four blocks, nine digs), Madilynne Heuett (three aces, 20 digs) and Tessi Mumbuluma (seven kills, one block, two assists).
Stanwood traveled to Everett on Monday, host Snohomish on Wednesday and host Meadowdale on Oct. 18.
