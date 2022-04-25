Girls lacrosse
The Spartans are trying to learn from their miscues.
A back-and-forth battle with Bellingham ended in a 9-9 tie on April 19.
“We didn't capitalize on our opportunities,” head coach Mike Woodruff said.
The next day, Stanwood fell to Bellevue 15-4, and the team went back to the drawing board.
“We analyzed what we need to work on, and we started working on that. We had a pretty good practice on Thursday and Friday,” Woodruff said. “We’re working on cutting to the goal and finding our feeds.”
Against Bellingham, the Spartans got goals from Maggie Flickner (3), Gwenyth Guico (3), Maddy Woodruff (2) and Quinn Weller (1).
Against Bellevue, Flickner, Guico, Woodruff and Weller each scored.
“They have the ability to score a lot; they just need to build the confidence with the offense,” Mike Woodruff said. “Hopefully we can do something this week and build from there.”
The Spartans host Ballard on Tuesday, travel Thursday to face Newport Sammamish Interlake and host Seattle Academy on May 3.
Boys lacrosse
Stanwood rattled off two more convincing victories last week, running the team’s win streak to six.
The Spartans rolled over Kamiak 25-2 on April 19 and cruised to a 15-5 win over Arlington on April 22.
Stanwood, per usual, peppered the opponents’ goals with shot after shot. The Spartans outshot Kamiak 32-13, getting multiple goals from Jaxson Eldridge, Aidan Gervasi, Ashton Greenleaf, Isaiah Hughes, Huston Rawls and Kanyan Rhodes.
Against the rival Eagles, the Spartans got multiple goals from J.T. McLaughlin, Eldridge, Gervasi, Greenleaf, Rawls and Rhodes.
So far this season, the Spartans (8-1) are outscoring opponents 126-51.
Stanwood travels to Meadowdale on Wednesday and hosts Archbishop Murphy on Friday. The Spartans then hit the road next week to close out their regular season with three away games.
Baseball
The bats came alive last week for the Spartans.
Stanwood scored 30 runs in three games — all victories — and moved into a tie for second place in the Wesco 3A North standings with three games left in the regular season.
“And they were getting those hits at the right time, getting RBIs. It’s fantastic,” head coach Matt Brennan said. “Hitters need confidence. When you feel good at the plate the ball looks like a huge beach ball. Confidence can take you places you can’t go when you struggle. And hitting is contagious.”
Stanwood’s offensive outburst came after tallying 41 runs in its previous 14 games of the season. The hit parade last week complements a Spartan defense that is allowing just 3.1 runs so far this season — second-best in the league behind Snohomish.
“Our defense hasn’t fallen off. We play pretty tight defense,” said Brennan, highlighting a diving catch by centerfielder Jordin Lee last week. “A catch like that deflates the other team and gives confidence to our pitcher that he can just throw strikes knowing the defense has his back.”
The week started April 19 with a home double-header against Marysville-Getchell where the Spartans cruised to a 7-1 win in Game 1 before exploding to an 18-0 victory in five innings in Game 2.
Every Spartan saw action during the series, in which they collected 24 hits — including a nine-run opening frame in Game 2.
“We came out of the gate and just cut loose,” Brennan said. “It was good, aggressive baseball.”
Aidan O’Neil earned the win in Game 1, striking out four and allowing three hits and one run in 5 ⅓ innings of work. At the plate, second baseman Tryston Stephenson led the team at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Ryan Cheeseman went 2-for-2.
In Game 2, Cheeseman went 3-for-3 with four RBIs; Cam Bailey and Treyton Mascarenas each batted in three runs; and Mason Goodsen and Caden Caldero collected two RBIs each.
The hit parade was punctuated by a double off the top of the centerfield wall by Goodson followed by a triple down the left field line by Mascarenas.
On the mound, Goodson, Matthew Brennan and Mascarenas combined to allow only one hit and striking out eight.
On April 21, Stanwood jumped out to a 5-0 lead after five innings against Marysville-Pilchuck but needed to stave off a rally from the Tommies to ultimately win 5-4.
“We got out to a good lead, and it was good to see the bats continue to be hot, but we ran into a bit of trouble in the sixth inning,” Matt Brennan said.
Brandt Gilbertson came in to relieve Goodson and earn the save.
“Mason just ran out of gas, but it was one of his best games all year,” Brennan said of Goodson, who allowed three hits and struck out eight in 5 ⅓ innings. “Proud of how to pitched.”
Cheeseman went 2-for-4 at the plate. He and Draydin McDonald, Goodson and Stephenson each had an RBI.
The Spartans were scheduled to travel to Marysville-Pilchuck on Monday to complete the series, depending on weather. Stanwood then wraps up its regular season slate with a home-and-home with Archbishop Murphy this week. The Spartans host the Wildcats on Tuesday and hit the road on Thursday.
The district tournament then starts May 5.
Boys soccer
Despite two wild flurries of action in the box, the Spartans couldn’t poke the loose ball into the net to find the late equalizer April 19.
Stanwood would settle for a 2-1 loss to Lynnwood.
The Royals got the go-ahead score midway through the second half, and the Spartans responded with an offensive attack that rallied the home fans but came up just short.
On Friday, the Spartans were blanked by Edmonds-Woodway 2-0 for their ninth defeat in a row.
The Spartans close out the regular season with three games: Tuesday at Marysville-Pilchuck, home Friday against Arlington and home May 3 against Marysville-Getchell.
Track and Field
Rain and wind didn’t stop the Spartans from collecting a handful of PRs on April 20 against Jackson.
“The weather was atrocious, but spirits were still really high,” head coach Michael Randall said. “Smiles all around on both teams. Whenever that happens, the competition is really good.”
The Stanwood girls — quite literally — ran away with a team win 117-37 after sweeping first, second and third places in the 100-meter dash; first and second in the 200-meter dash; and winning the 400-meter race. The boys fell 83-59.
On Saturday, a handful of qualifying Spartans competed Saturday in the Nike Eason Invite at Snohomish.
“They really try to emulate the feel of the state meet,” Randall said.
Spartan senior Leia Jones took third in the 800-meter race to earn the Spartans’ highest finish.
“She ran a smart race. The first lap had me a little worried, and then the last 250 meters she turned it on and she kicked it out,” Randall said of Jones’ 2:19.13 time, which is also a personal record. “She’s within striking distance of the school record of 2:17. She really wants it, and she’s got it in her. She’ll have four weeks to do it.”
On the boys’ side, senior Isaiah Hughes won a preliminary 300-meter hurdle race to earn a spot in the finals, where he took fourth with a PR.
“He’s really matured in his competitive mindset, and this week he showed it,” Randall said of Hughes, who also earned a PR in the 110-meter hurdles. “It was just a phenomenal day for him.”
Stanwood takes their show on the road this week, traveling Thursday to Cedarcrest and Saturday to Marysville-Pilchuck.
April 23: Stanwood girls placing in top 3
- 100 Meters: Tatum Brager (1st, 13.5); Lizbeth Medina (2nd, 13.7); Chloe Santeford (3rd, 14.1)
- 200 Meters: Lizbeth Medina (1st, 29.79); Addison Morton (2nd, 31.08)
- 400 Meters: Leia Jones (1st, 1:01.10 PR)
- 800 Meters: Georgia Schreiber (1st, 2:42.08); Lindsey Khoury (2nd, 2:48.80); Cassandra Mugleston (3rd, 3:08.00 PR)
- 1600 Meters: Kylee Powell (1st, 6:13.34); Sarah Andelin (2nd, 6:25.20 PR); Cassandra Mugleston (3rd, 6:42.47)
- 3200 Meters: Lauren Hruschka (1st, 13:29.03 PR); Megan Grennell (2nd, 13:30.83 PR)
- 100m Hurdles: Twyla Zoloth (2nd, 20.2); Ciara Beam (3rd, 22.5)
- 300m Hurdles: Lael ten Hoopen (1st, 52.85 PR); Ava Depew (2nd, 55.78); Claire Vondenkamp (3rd, 56.39)
- 4x100 Relay: Baylor Hezel, Chloe Santeford, Lizbeth Medina, Tatum Brager (1st, 54.51)
- 4x200 Relay: Addison Morton, Ava Depew, Twyla Zoloth, Lizbeth Medina (1st, 1:58.91)
- 4x400 Relay: Leia Jones, Georgia Schreiber, Lael ten Hoopen, Lindsey Khoury (1st, 4:25.28); Kylie Wiganosky, Kylee Powell, Lauren Hruschka, Megan Grennell (2nd, 4:43.76)
- Shot Put: Vivienne Berrett (1st, 31' 10); Lili Jones (2nd, 27' 11)
- Discus: Lili Jones (1st, 94' 7 PR)
- Javelin: Barrett Anderson (1st, 107' 4); Lili Jones (3rd, 91' 10)
- High Jump: Ember Christy (1st, 4)
- Long Jump: Baylor Hezel (1st, 15' 1); Addison Morton (2nd, 14' 2)
- Triple Jump: Baylor Hezel (1st, 31' 1); Piper Hardin (3rd, 26' 7)
April 23: Stanwood boys placing in top 3
- 100 Meters: Joseph Hader (1st, 11.6)
- 200 Meters: Joseph Hader (1st, 24.36)
- 800 Meters: Wouter Van Veen (1st, 2:10.85 PR)
- 3200 Meters: Owen Palmer (1st, 10:47.23 PR)
- 110m Hurdles: Isaiah Hughes (1st, 17.1); Jalil Williams (2nd, 18.0)
- 4x100 Relay: Jackson Vondenkamp, Maccoy Christy, Isaiah Hughes, Joseph Hader (2nd, 46.52)
- Shot Put: Tripp Loertscher (3rd, 34' 11)
- Discus: Colby Campbell (2nd, 108' 1)
- Javelin: Avery Abbott (1st, 130' 10); Colby Campbell (2nd, 120' 6 PR); Tripp Loertscher (3rd, 116' 10 PR)
- High Jump: Carson Beckt (1st, 5' 6); Isaac Petree (3rd, 5' 4)
- Long Jump: Maccoy Christy (1st, 18' 0.5); Isaiah Hughes (3rd, 17' 11)
- Triple Jump: Maccoy Christy (1st, 36' 6)
Girls tennis
Stanwood swept Marysville-Getchell 7-0 in their lone match last week. A showdown with Snohomish was postponed due to rain.
It was the Spartans' third win in a row as they enter the final stretch before the district tournament May 10.
Alyson Dahl is in the midst of a good run in the No. 1 singles position, head coach Sean Cunningham said.
“She’s starting to peak at the right time,” he said. “She’s really mentally tough.”
In doubles play, Tessi Mumbuluma is continuing to find success no matter her playing partner.
“We’ve moved Tessi around, and she has just maintained this consistency,” Cunningham said.
The Spartans face a tough test this week with three events in three days: at Monroe on Tuesday, home against Lynnwood on Wednesday and home against Cascade on Thursday.
- April 22: Stanwood7, Marysville-Getchell 0: Singles: Alyson Dahl (S) def. Emmah Butler 6-3, 6-4; Jolene Henrikson (S) def. Lillian Rounds 6-2, 6-3; Avery Rochon (S) def. Sam Abele 6-1, 6-1; Alyssa Carlson (S) won by forfeit. Doubles: Tessi Mumbuluma/Audrey Medina (S) def. Jaydyn Barlew/Amanda Szechenyi 6-1, 6-0; Karli Niegemann/Mischa Kessler (S) def Marissa Manley/Lizzie Wagstaff 6-0, 6-2; Makenna Lacomb/Maya MacDonald (S) def. Claire Wagstaff/Amy Peterson 6-0, 6-1.
Boys golf
The Spartans earned a pair of victories last week in nine-hole contests.
Stanwood won a four-team match against Arlington, Cascade and Marysville-Pilchuck on April 20.
The Spartans were led by Conrad Chisman, who posted the top score (33), Cade Bradley(38), J.T. Hagglund (38), Levi Hendrickson (41) and Sam Johnston (44).
The next day, Stanwood topped Everett to run its win streak to three matches. The Spartans were paced by Hendrickson, who posted the top score (39), Bradley (41), Hagglund (42), Johnston (46) and Jaxon Lenz (47).
Stanwood travels to Wesco 3A North events on Wednesday and Thursday.
Girls golf
A busy week for the Spartans saw a win, a loss and a trip to the 28th annual Burlington-Edison Girls' Invitational at Skagit Golf & Country Club.
Stanwood opened the week April 18 at the invitational where Brooke Lund shot 108 to finish tied for 19th in the field of 50 girls. Mali Stogner shot a 119.
On April 20, Stanwood topped Marysville-Getchell and was led by Lund (50), Stogner (52), Kathleen Robbins (59) and Ruby Lloyd (69).
The next day, the Spartans fell to Arlington and were led by Lund (47), Stogner (59), Lloyd (68) and Robbins (73).
The Spartans host Marysville-Pilchuck on Tuesday.
Fastpitch
After dropping a game 11-1 against Monroe on April 19, the Spartans erupted for 20 runs in a win over Shorecrest on April 21.
“It gives us an opportunity to take a step in the right direction,” head coach Patrick Ryan said of Stanwood’s 20-6 victory. “It’s a great catapult into this week’s games.”
The emphatic win stopped a 10-game skid — a stretch that featured eight teams above .500.
“The front half of our schedule was pretty difficult,” Ryan said. “But moving forward, we have some exciting games.”
Stanwood (3-10) has seven games remaining, six of which are currently below .500.
“We’ve battled through some adversity and our youth has shown, but if our mindset is right, we can finish strong,” Ryan said.
Key will be riding the momentum from last week’s blowout, which featured six RBIs from Paige Almanza, three RBIs from Karsen Bilow and three RBIs from Mackenzie Schaffer.
“We had some big hits in key moments,” Ryan said. “But a highlight was watching Megan Stulc come in and finish the fifth inning with a strikeout and Amelia Norton — the backout freshman catcher — playing the entire game.
Stanwood was scheduled to travel Monday to Archbishop Murphy. Next, they are set to travel Wednesday to Cascade and host Edmonds-Woodway on Friday.
