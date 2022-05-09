Track and field
Leia Jones ran into the school record books three times last week.
The senior set the school record in the 800-meter race on April 23 with a time of 2:17.66 only to break that record a week later with a time of 2:16.6.
Then on May 6, ran the 1,600-meter race in a blistering 5:02.9 to etch her name in Spartan lore once more.
“It’s really some incredible stuff,” head coach Michael Randall said.
Jones is just one of the many Spartan athletes who notched PRs last week and aim to finish strong as the postseason races get underway.
In all, 65 Stanwood athletes have qualified for the subdistrict championships Wednesday and Friday at Arlington. The top seven or eight from each event advance to the district championships the following week.
The Spartans hope to ride the momentum from their sweep of the five-team Stanwood Twilight Invite on May 6.
“We performed well,” Randall said. “No giant PRs, but plenty of athletes positioning themselves for a push to the state championships.”
Joe Hader, who was disqualified from the 100-meter dash after a false start, went on to “run an angry 200 and get a PR that he’s been battling for,” Randall said of the senior’s time of 23.31 to take second in the event. “That was huge for him.”
Declan Berry took first in the 100-meter dash in a PR time of 11.51 seconds, Antonio Sanchez-Racine broke 5 minutes in the mile to win in a PR of 4:54.39 and Isaiah Hughes won the 110-meter hurdles in a PR of 15.94 seconds.
Georgia Schreiber (2:35.68) and Lael ten Hoopen (2:35.9) were neck-and-neck in the 800-meter race — both PRs, and Tatum Brager posted PRs in first-place finishes in the 100 and 200.
“All these results put them in really good spots for state,” said Randall, adding that the boys and girls relay teams are also ready to make deep postseason pushes.
May 6: Stanwood Twilight Invite; Spartan boys in top 3
- 100 Meters: Declan Berry (1st, 11.51 PR)
- 200 Meters: Joseph Hader (2nd, 23.31 PR)
- 400 Meters: Wouter Van Veen (1st, 53.08)
- 800 Meters: Owen Palmer (1st, 2:05.02 PR)
- 1600 Meters: Antonio Sanchez-Racine (1st, 4:54.39 PR); Ian Hansen (2nd, 5:34.59); Alec Olafsson (3rd, 5:35.68)
- 3200 Meters: Ryker Belles (1st, 10:54.12 PR); Collin Vanderkooi (2nd, 11:58.13)
- 110m Hurdles: Isaiah Hughes (1st, 15.94 PR); Jalil Williams (3rd, 17.36)
- 300m Hurdles: Isaiah Hughes (1st, 41.86); Preston Ing (3rd, 45.31 PR)
- 4x100 Relay: Carson Beckt, Wouter Van Veen, Declan Berry, Joseph Hader (2nd, 46.31)
- 4x400 Relay: Isaiah Hughes, Joseph Hader, Owen Palmer, Wouter Van Veen (1st, 3:40.58)
- Shot Put: Luis Robledo T. Iakopo (2nd, 38' 4)
- Discus: Colby Campbell (2nd, 110' 11.25)
- High Jump: Carson Beckt (1st, 5' 6)
- Triple Jump: Maccoy Christy (3rd, 37' 9 PR)
May 6: Stanwood Twilight Invite; Spartan girls in top 3
- 100 Meters: Tatum Brager (1st, 13.23 PR); Lizbeth Medina (2nd, 13.54 PR); Madelyn Edwards (3rd, 13.80 PR)
- 200 Meters: Tatum Brager (1st, 28.10 PR); Chloe Santeford (3rd, 29.12)
- 800 Meters: Georgia Schreiber (1st, 2:35.68 PR); Lael ten Hoopen (2nd, 2:35.90 PR)
- 1600 Meters: Leia Jones (1st, 5:02.90 PR); Kylee Powell (2nd, 6:02.77); Sarah Andelin (3rd, 6:03.03 PR)
- 3200 Meters: Megan Grennell (2nd, 12:59.58); Lauren Hruschka (3rd, 13:17.95 PR)
- 100m Hurdles: Abigail Danielson (3rd, 18.17)
- 300m Hurdles: Abigail Danielson (2nd, 50.31)
- 4x100 Relay: Emily Audet, Olivia Barrows, Piper Hardin, Kathrine Ing (3rd, 58.15)
- 4x200 Relay: Baylor Hezel, Addison Morton, Abigail Danielson, Lizbeth Medina (2nd, 1:52.43)
- 4x400 Relay: Georgia Schreiber, Lindsey Khoury, Maleah Klesick, Leia Jones (1st, 4:18.31)
- Shot Put: Vivienne Berrett (1st, 33' 1.5); Olivia Rueckert (3rd, 30' 5)
- Discus: Lili Jones (1st, 95' 2)
- Javelin: Barrett Anderson (1st, 111' 7); Lili Jones (3rd, 92' 3)
- High Jump: Ember Christy (3rd, 4' 6)
- Pole Vault: Aliya Hammons (3rd, 7' 0)
- Long Jump: Baylor Hezel (2nd, 15' 9.5)
- Triple Jump: Baylor Hezel (3rd, 31' 8)
Baseball
Not much went right for the Spartans.
Stanwood baseball dropped its district tournament opener 9-0 to Edmonds-Woodway on May 7. The Spartans were held to one hit and suffered 11 strikeouts in the home defeat, which dropped them into the consolation bracket.
Mason Goodson collected the lone hit, and Matthew Brennan pitched 2.1 scoreless innings of relief.
“But we had uncharacteristically poor defense,” head coach Matt Brennan said.
Stanwood travels Tuesday to Oak Harbor for a winner-advances, loser-out game.
“We have to go 2-0 this week. That’s the goal,” Matt Brennan said. “We’re just going to let them get after it and be confident.”
Fastpitch
Paige Almanza provided the exclamation point.
With the Spartans leading 7-6 in the third inning, the senior’s grand slam proved to be the difference in Stanwood’s 19-8 win Over Lynnwood on May 3.
“That blew the game wide open,” head coach Patrick Ryan said. “That’s where the wind went out of the sails for them.”
The Spartans added three more runs in the inning and chipped in five more in the fourth.
“We went on a little bit of a tear,” Ryan said. “It really speaks to the time and work they've put in, hitting-wise. They’re in the cages three days a week on top of regular practice.
Eliot McDonald pitched a solid game and also provided sparks at the plate, Ryan said.
After snapping a 10-game skid in April, the Spartans are 3-2. Ryan said one ingredient in the late-season surge has been freshman Olivia Farr, whose high on-base percentage is “changing the flow of the game in our favor.”
Though Stanwood followed the victory over the Royals with a tight 6-4 loss to Cedarcrest, the Spartans still have their sights set on the postseason.
“If we win two of our final three games (this week), we’re likely in,” Ryan said of the district tournament. “And once you get in, who knows after that. Until then, it’s one game at a time.”
Stanwood traveled to Marysville-Pilchuck on Monday and to Archbishop Murphy on Tuesday to finish a game that was delayed April 25 with the Spartans leading 3-2 in the fifth inning.
Stanwood wraps up its regular season at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday hosting Marysville-Getchell.
Girls tennis
The Spartans were only able to sneak in one of their three scheduled matches last week due to the weather.
Stanwood was swept by Snohomish 7-0 on May 2. The Spartans could host Meadowdale on Monday, depending on weather and transportation issues.
Regardless, the Spartans, who are 9-4 on the season, are now zeroed in on the Wesco 3A North tournament Tuesday in Stanwood.
The Spartans will feature singles players Audrey Medina and Alyson Dahl and doubles teams of Jolene Henrikson/Tessi Mumbuluma and Karli Niegemann/Mischa Kessler.
“They’ve all seen some of the toughest competition the league has to offer this season,” head coach Sean Cunningham said. “They know what the best looks like.”
However, none have postseason experience under their belt due to COVID-shortened seasons.
“It’s all new to them; they don’t really have any reference points,” Cunningham said. “But I think they’re preparing correctly.”
Meanwhile, the rest of the Spartans capped a solid season of growth, including a JV squad that went 10-1 on the season.
“All the girls showed a bunch of improvement,” Cunningham said. “I think the future is promising.”
- May 2: Snohomish 7 Stanwood 0. Singles: Emerson Norris (SN) def. Audrey Medina 6-2, 6-3; Hannah Wells (SN) def. Alyson Dahl 6-2, 6-1; Lily Westman (SN) def. Jolene Henrikson 1-6, 6-1, 11-9; Sophie Christensen (SN) def. Avery Rochon 6-0, 6-4. Doubles: Anna Kowalchyk/Katie Stern (SN) def. Karli Niegemann/Mischa Kessler 6-3, 6-3; Anneke Hanson/Bri Ulrich (SN) def. Tessi Mumbuluma/Alyssa Carlson 6-2, 6-0; Camryn Kintner/Paige Erickson (SN) def. Makenna Lacomb/Maya MacDonald 6-4, 6-3
Boys golf
Levi Hendrickson and Conrad Chisman tied for the victory May 3 to help the Spartans top Arlington, Cascade and Marysville-Pilchuck.
Hendrickson and Chisman each shot a 73 to pace the field of 24 golfers.
Then on May 6, Chisman took sixth place at the annual Bill Egbers Memorial Golf Tournament on Friday at Skagit Golf & Country Club. The tournament featured a field of about 120 golfers who play 18 holes of golf in the morning. The field is then paired down to the top 44 golfers, who play 18 more holes that afternoon to determine the winner.
Chisman shot a 72 in the first round and a 70 in the final round.
The Spartans opened postseason play with divisionals Monday at Snohomish Golf Course.
Girls golf
The Spartans concluded their regular season schedule with a win over Cascade on May 5 in less-than-ideal weather conditions.
“Lots of rain, in fact there was about 3-4 inches of water in every cup,” head coach Zach Ward said.
Brooke Lund earned medalist honors for the top score of 50, followed by Kathleen Robbins (63), Ruby Lloyd (65) and Andonia Sweeney (76)
The team advances to the divisional championships Thursday at Walter Hall Golf Course.
Boys soccer
The Spartans ended their season May 2 with a 3-2 home loss to Marysville-Getchell.
Stanwood got second-half goals from Orin Osburn — one on a header and the other poking in a loose ball in the box just before the final whistle.
The Spartans finished 1-15 on the year.
Girls lacrosse
The Spartans closed out their season with a pair of losses.
Stanwood fell 14-4 to Seattle Academy on May 2. The Spartans got a goal apiece from Maggie Flickner, Gwenyth Guico, Quinn Weller and Maddie Woodruff.
On May 4, they fell 19-5 to Woodinville, getting two goals from Sophie Harris and a score each from Flickner, Guico and Katie Miller.
They end their season 3-7-1. It was the program’s first at the varsity level after an undefeated run in a COVID-shortened JV campaign last year.
“This was a drastic step up in competition,” head coach Michael Woodruff said. “The good takeaway is that the returning players now know the speed and the physicality of the game so they can prepare for it over the offseason.”
Boys lacrosse
The Spartans saw their nine-game win streak snapped last week in their regular-season finale.
However, Stanwood (11-2) now turns their attention to hosting Auburn Riverside (5-7) on Friday in the opening round of the state 3A tournament.
The Spartans opened the week with a 17-5 victory over Cedarcrest on May 3. Stanwood got goals from Jaxson Eldridge (4), Aidan Gervasi (2), Ashton Greenleaf (1), Mason Greenleaf (1), Ryder McCall (2), J. T. McLaughlin (1), Huston Rawls (4) and Kanyan Rhodes (2).
In the 16-8 loss at Glacier Peak, the Spartans saw scores from Eldridge (1), Gervasi (1), McCall (1), Rawls (3) and Rhodes (2).
Overall this season, Stanwood outscored opponents 186-79.
100 Meters Varsity - Finals1.12Declan Berry11.51a PRStanwood2.10Owen Heinze11.60aMt Vernon Christian3.10Dalton Kurtz-Rios11.69aMt Vernon4.12Collin Neal12.03aBellevue Christian5.11Jacob Pommels12.17a PRLa Conner6.11Alexis Zendejas12.25aMt Vernon7.11Crew Moody12.26aMt Vernon8.11Cody Church12.35aBellevue Christian9.12Maccoy Christy12.46aStanwood10.9Amare Preau12.47aMt Vernon11.9Isaiah Rivera12.50aStanwood12.11Kali Adams12.58a PRLa Conner13.12Gabriel Castellano12.63aMt Vernon14.9Von Greenfield12.64aStanwood15.11Ian McCormick12.77aLa Conner16.11Isa Gonzales-Rojas12.91aLa Conner17.10Jacob Ruble13.24aMt Vernon Christian18.9Nathan Walters13.87aMt Vernon Christian12Joseph HaderDQStanwood11Austin HarrisonDNSBellevue Christian9Chase CampbellDNSMt Vernon Christian200 Meters Varsity - Finals1.10Owen Heinze23.27a PRMt Vernon Christian2.12Joseph Hader23.31a PRStanwood3.10Dalton Kurtz-Rios23.75a PRMt Vernon4.11Evan O'Brien23.81a SRBellevue Christian5.12Declan Berry23.91aStanwood6.11Cody Church25.05a PRBellevue Christian7.11Crew Moody25.10aMt Vernon8.10Dante Brunk25.15a PRMt Vernon Christian9.11Ian McCormick25.27a PRLa Conner10.11Jacob Pommels25.37aLa Conner11.12Payton Moore25.46aStanwood12.9Von Greenfield25.55a PRStanwood13.9Amare Preau25.92aMt Vernon14.12Gabriel Castellano26.18aMt Vernon15.9Aaron Hamilton26.29a PRBellevue Christian16.10Jacob Ruble26.77a PRMt Vernon Christian17.11Ryan Nedwed26.97a PRBellevue Christian12Adam WagenbachDNSMt Vernon9Nathan WaltersDNSMt Vernon Christian9Isaiah RiveraDNSStanwood400 Meters Varsity - Finals1.12Wouter Van Veen53.08aStanwood2.10Owen Heinze53.11a PRMt Vernon Christian3.12Will Wetter54.25aBellevue Christian4.11Jacob Pommels54.38a PRLa Conner5.10Zac Wallace56.76aBellevue Christian6.9Aaron Hamilton56.76a PRBellevue Christian7.10Colton Harris58.90a PRBellevue Christian8.11Ryan Nedwed59.56a PRBellevue Christian9.9Nathan Lyford1:01.71aStanwood10.11Jacob Daniels1:02.83a PRStanwood11.9Riley Tallquist1:07.62aStanwood800 Meters Varsity - Finals1.12Owen Palmer2:05.02a PRStanwood2.9Robert Fischer2:19.65a PRBellevue Christian3.9Brenden Kitchen2:25.53aLa Conner4.10Finn Macaulay2:26.63a PRBellevue Christian5.9Sawyer Shirley2:30.51a PRBellevue Christian6.10Samuel Shierk2:35.30a PRStanwood7.9Trey Wilcox2:49.21a PRStanwood8.10Matthew Mendez2:51.83aStanwood9.9Bennett Schwarz2:57.69a PRBellevue Christian10.12Sean Bladek3:34.51aStanwood1600 Meters Varsity - Finals1.11Antonio Sanchez-Racine4:54.39a PRStanwood2.9Ian Hansen5:34.59aStanwood3.10Alec Olafsson5:35.68aStanwood4.11Michael Gerrish5:54.97a SRMt Vernon Christian5.9Alex Hirning6:06.94aMt Vernon Christian6.9Andy Goldsworthy6:39.17aBellevue Christian10Maddox NessDNSBellevue Christian3200 Meters Varsity - Finals1.10Ryker Belles10:54.12a PRStanwood2.11Collin Vanderkooi11:58.13aStanwood3.11Floyd Dent12:43.38a PRLa Conner4.9Alex Hirning12:44.96a PRMt Vernon Christian11Macauley MartinDNSStanwood10Alec OlafssonDNSStanwood110m Hurdles - 39" Varsity - Finals1.12Isaiah Hughes15.94a PRStanwood2.10Tommy Murdock16.69a PRLa Conner3.12Jalil Williams17.36aStanwood4.11Cody De Vlieger17.37aMt Vernon Christian5.9Carlo Gegen18.73a PRMt Vernon Christian6.9Levi Bengelink18.85aBellevue Christian7.12Desmond Ballew20.06a PRLa Conner8.9David Fermin21.64aStanwood9.9Riley Tallquist22.92aStanwood10Charlie MoeDNSBellevue Christian300m Hurdles - 36" Varsity - Finals1.12Isaiah Hughes41.86aStanwood2.10Tommy Murdock42.46a PRLa Conner3.12Preston Ing45.31a PRStanwood4.11Cody De Vlieger45.32a PRMt Vernon Christian5.9Chase Campbell48.47a PRMt Vernon Christian6.9Carlo Gegen48.64aMt Vernon Christian7.9David Fermin48.93aStanwood8.12Desmond Ballew49.82a PRLa Conner9.9Riley Tallquist59.16aStanwood10Charlie MoeDNSBellevue Christian9Isaac WrightDNSMt Vernon4x100 Relay Varsity - Finals1.12Collin Neal11Evan O'Brien11Austin Harrison11Robert Drummond45.70aBellevue Christian2.11Carson Beckt12Wouter Van Veen12Declan Berry12Joseph Hader46.31aStanwood3.11Isa Gonzales-Rojas11Thomas Kitchen11Kali Adams11Ian McCormick48.41aLa Conner4.9Alex Dowrey10Dante Brunk11Cody De Vlieger9Carlo Gegen48.75aMt Vernon Christian4x400 Relay Varsity - Finals1.12Isaiah Hughes12Joseph Hader12Owen Palmer12Wouter Van Veen3:40.58aStanwood2.10Zac Wallace11Evan O'Brien10Ian Fraysier12Will Wetter3:46.34aBellevue Christian3.9Alex Dowrey9Carlo Gegen10Dante Brunk10Jacob Ruble4:00.01aMt Vernon Christian4.11Isa Gonzales-Rojas9Kody Suit9Issac Kitchen9Brenden Kitchen4:06.22aLa ConnerShot Put - 12lb Varsity - Finals1.11Brett Olson49' 9 PRBellevue Christian2.11Luis Robledo T. Iakopo38' 4Stanwood3.10Adrian Carrillo38' 1.5Mt Vernon4.11Nick Dishart37' 6Bellevue Christian5.11Colby Campbell37' 5Stanwood6.9Quinton Gustafson35' 8Mt Vernon7.11Tripp Loertscher34' 7.5Stanwood8.10Lucas Johnson34' 4Mt Vernon9.10Jaden Kuipers34' 2Mt Vernon Christian10.12Jonah Venturini32' 9Mt Vernon11.11Isaiah Price31' 3 PRLa Conner12.9Josh Kidd30' 8.5 PRBellevue Christian13.12Joseph Qian30' 0Bellevue Christian14.10Alexzander Martin29' 3La Conner15.11Logan Armstrong28' 6Stanwood16.10Isaac Latulippe25' 2.5Mt Vernon Christian17.12Sean Bladek17' 6Stanwood11Dakota King-LockremDNSLa ConnerDiscus - 1.6kg Varsity - Finals1.10Adrian Carrillo121' 8.5Mt Vernon2.11Colby Campbell110' 11.25Stanwood3.12Jonah Venturini107' 4.25 PRMt Vernon4.11Luis Robledo T. Iakopo103' 4Stanwood5.10Jaden Kuipers102' 2.25 PRMt Vernon Christian6.10Alexzander Martin98' 6 PRLa Conner7.10Anthony Melnyk94' 4.5Mt Vernon8.11Nick Dishart91' 1.5Bellevue Christian9.11William Kallock86' 4.75Stanwood10.11Tripp Loertscher86' 0Stanwood11.12Juan Reyes85' 10Mt Vernon12.12Joseph Qian83' 6.25Bellevue Christian13.10Isaac Latulippe80' 4.75Mt Vernon Christian14.9Cody Brown69' 10 PRMt Vernon Christian15.9Josh Kidd66' 2Bellevue Christian11Brett OlsonDNSBellevue Christian9Isaac LoDNSBellevue Christian11Dakota King-LockremDNSLa ConnerJavelin - 800g Varsity - Finals1.10Jaden Kuipers136' 5 PRMt Vernon Christian2.9Alex Dowrey134' 10 PRMt Vernon Christian3.11Isaiah Price133' 6La Conner4.9Isaac Lo129' 5Bellevue Christian5.9Levi Bengelink125' 3Bellevue Christian6.11Colby Campbell123' 7Stanwood7.11Avery Abbott120' 11Stanwood8.11Tripp Loertscher118' 9 PRStanwood9.11Abijah Fuimaono116' 11 PRMt Vernon10.10Thomas Webb112' 5Mt Vernon11.9Carver Carrigan108' 3Stanwood12.9Sawyer Shirley100' 9Bellevue Christian13.11Cole Mederios99' 5La Conner14.12Juan Reyes96' 8Mt Vernon15.9Cody Brown95' 11 PRMt Vernon Christian16.12Nicolae Hollick-Rodriguez86' 7Mt Vernon17.10Isaac Latulippe77' 1 PRMt Vernon Christian18.9Kody Suit76' 6 PRLa Conner19.12Sean Bladek18' 1StanwoodHigh Jump Varsity - Finals1.11Carson Beckt5' 6Stanwood2.10Zac Wallace5' 4 PRBellevue Christian3.10Ian Fraysier5' 0Bellevue Christian3.9Owen Cornelius5' 0 PRMt Vernon3.10Dante Brunk5' 0Mt Vernon Christian6.9Miyanda (Joey) Mumbuluma5' 0Stanwood7.10Colton Harris4' 10Bellevue Christian8.9Robert Fischer4' 10Bellevue Christian8.9Carver Carrigan4' 10Stanwood10Isaac PetreeDNSStanwood11Dawson HollmannNHMt Vernon9Peter Eikenbary-BarberNHMt Vernon9Kemper TobolNHMt Vernon12Aurelien AliNHLa Conner11Ian McCormickNHLa ConnerPole Vault Varsity - Finals1.11Cody De Vlieger11' 0 PRMt Vernon Christian2.12Tony An10' 6Bellevue Christian3.9Levi Bengelink10' 0Bellevue Christian4.10Aiden Hagglund9' 6Stanwood5.10Maddox Ness9' 0 PRBellevue Christian6.10Jackson Scheibner8' 6Bellevue Christian7.11Andrew Norton8' 6Stanwood8.10Finn Macaulay8' 0Bellevue Christian8.9Nathan Walters8' 0Mt Vernon Christian10.12Evan Rounds8' 0Mt Vernon11.9Cody Brown7' 6Mt Vernon Christian11Michael GerrishNHMt Vernon ChristianLong Jump Varsity - Finals1.10Luke Wright20' 3 PRMt Vernon2.12Mikai Young20' 1Mt Vernon3.10Owen Heinze19' 5Mt Vernon Christian4.11Jackson Vondenkamp19' 5 PRStanwood5.12Isaiah Hughes18' 9Stanwood6.12Maccoy Christy18' 4Stanwood7.11Robert Drummond17' 0Bellevue Christian8.11Thomas Kitchen16' 4La Conner9.11Isa Gonzales-Rojas15' 7.5La Conner10.9Brenden Kitchen14' 2.5La Conner11Finn HakensonDNSLa Conner11Dawson HollmannDNSMt Vernon9Elias CanigliaDNSStanwoodTriple Jump Varsity - Finals1.12Mikai Young40' 11Mt Vernon2.10Luke Wright38' 11.5Mt Vernon3.12Maccoy Christy37' 9 PRStanwood4.12Syler Velasquez36' 4 PRStanwood5.11Thomas Kitchen34' 3.75 PRLa Conner6.9Stephen Klesick34' 2.5 PRStanwood7.9Brenden Kitchen33' 11.5 PRLa Conner8.9Issac Kitchen33' 8.5 PRLa Conner9.11Robert Drummond33' 7.75Bellevue Christian10.12Will Wetter33' 1.5Bellevue Christian11.12Elijah Smith33' 1Stanwood11Finn HakensonDNSLa Conner11Austin HarrisonDNSBellevue Christian Womens Results100 Meters Varsity - Finals1.11Tatum Brager13.23a PRStanwood2.11Lizbeth Medina13.54a PRStanwood3.10Madelyn Edwards13.80a PRStanwood4.10Andrea Breckenridge13.95a PRMt Vernon5.10Morgan Huizenga14.00a PRLa Conner6.12Kaliana Bill14.01a PRLa Conner7.12Mari Waltner14.16aLa Conner8.10Finnly Defrancisco14.34aMt Vernon9.12Rachel Cram15.09aLa Conner10.12Maggie McLeod15.26aLa Conner11.9Avery Eco15.72aMt Vernon12.10Estefania Perez-coronel16.02aMt Vernon13.10Miya Watanabe22.01aStanwood11Shelda (Chloe) SantefordDQStanwood10Alexa CooleyDNSMt Vernon200 Meters Varsity - Finals1.11Tatum Brager28.10a PRStanwood2.-Avery McCullough28.32aMt Vernon Christian3.11Shelda (Chloe) Santeford29.12aStanwood4.9Rachel Fennell30.25aBellevue Christian5.11Twyla Zoloth30.63a SRStanwood6.9Kathrine Ing31.89a PRStanwood7.12Maggie McLeod32.02a PRLa Conner8.12Emily Audet32.16a PRStanwood9.9Avery Eco33.00a PRMt Vernon10.10Estefania Perez-coronel33.19a PRMt Vernon10Andrea BreckenridgeDNSMt Vernon10Milani BuckleyDNSMt Vernon12Eleonora LibèDNSLa Conner9Addison WigalDNSLa Conner400 Meters Varsity - Finals1.-Avery McCullough1:05.39aMt Vernon Christian2.9Olivia Lee1:05.46a PRBellevue Christian3.9Ruthie Rozema1:06.14a PRMt Vernon Christian4.11Maleah Klesick1:06.80aStanwood5.10Abigaile Barrows1:30.09a PRStanwood9Olivia BarrowsDNSStanwood10Melanie McLaughlinDNSStanwood800 Meters Varsity - Finals1.10Georgia Schreiber2:35.68a PRStanwood2.11Lael ten Hoopen2:35.90a PRStanwood3.9Kayla Van Hofwegen2:45.64aMt Vernon Christian4.11Lindsey Khoury2:50.34aStanwood5.10Emily Russell2:54.36aMt Vernon Christian6.11Sammy Davidson3:01.56aLa Conner7.11Vivienne Berrett3:06.65aStanwood10Zoe LitovkinDNSBellevue Christian9Olivia BarrowsDNSStanwood1600 Meters Varsity - Finals1.12Leia Jones5:02.90a PRStanwood2.9Kylee Powell6:02.77aStanwood3.10Sarah Andelin6:03.03a PRStanwood4.10Zoe Litovkin6:15.15aBellevue Christian5.11Kylie Wiganosky6:21.35a PRStanwood6.10Ella Lervick7:24.23a PRMt Vernon Christian10Josephine SwinburnsonDNSMt Vernon Christian3200 Meters Varsity - Finals1.9Kayla Van Hofwegen12:57.66a PRMt Vernon Christian2.10Megan Grennell12:59.58aStanwood3.9Lauren Hruschka13:17.95a PRStanwood4.10Isabella Dortch14:19.48a PRStanwood5.12Rachel Cram14:35.17a SRLa Conner100m Hurdles - 33" Varsity - Finals1.12Katelyn DeJonge17.41aBellevue Christian2.12Mia DeJonge17.46aBellevue Christian3.11Abigail Danielson18.17aStanwood4.10Dakota Zaagman18.33a PRMt Vernon5.11Twyla Zoloth18.82a PRStanwood6.12Hannah Cook18.88aLa Conner7.9Brielle Weedman19.14a PRBellevue Christian8.9Davina Kostecka19.47a PRMt Vernon9.9Lydia Grossglass20.03aLa Conner10.9Ciara Beam20.22a PRStanwood11.9Addison Morton21.10a PRStanwood12.10Kiera Link21.27aMt Vernon Christian13.-Anika Brunk21.75a PRMt Vernon Christian14.9Ember Christy23.18a PRStanwood300m Hurdles - 30" Varsity - Finals1.12Mia DeJonge49.27a PRBellevue Christian2.11Abigail Danielson50.31aStanwood3.11Alivia Thomas50.89a PRMt Vernon4.11Lael ten Hoopen51.00a PRStanwood5.10Olivia Nielsen52.13a PRMt Vernon6.9Ava Depew52.19aStanwood7.11Marlen Ramirez-mendoza54.05a PRMt Vernon8.10Claire Vondenkamp54.73aStanwood9.9Brielle Weedman55.98aBellevue Christian10.12Hannah Cook56.96aLa Conner11.9Ciara Beam57.19a PRStanwood12.9Lydia Grossglass57.64aLa Conner13.-Anika Brunk58.59aMt Vernon Christian14.10Kiera Link58.92aMt Vernon Christian15.9Davina Kostecka1:04.74aMt Vernon4x100 Relay Varsity - Finals1.12Kaliana Bill9Lydia Grossglass12Rachel Cram10Morgan Huizenga55.36aLa Conner2.-Anika Brunk10Emily Russell9Ruthie Rozema9Emerson Hoksbergen56.88aMt Vernon Christian3.12Emily Audet9Olivia Barrows12Piper Hardin9Kathrine Ing58.15aStanwood4x200 Relay Varsity - Finals1.9Emily DeJonge12Katelyn DeJonge11Natalie Lange12Mia DeJonge1:52.04aBellevue Christian2.12Baylor Hezel9Addison Morton11Abigail Danielson11Lizbeth Medina1:52.43aStanwood3.12Kaliana Bill11Ellie Marble12Sarah Cook12Mari Waltner1:53.93aLa Conner4.9Emerson Hoksbergen10Emily Russell9Ruthie Rozema-Avery McCullough1:55.79aMt Vernon Christian4x400 Relay Varsity - Finals1.10Georgia Schreiber11Lindsey Khoury11Maleah Klesick12Leia Jones4:18.31aStanwood2.9Emily DeJonge9Abbie Nienaber11Natalie Lange9Olivia Lee4:24.35aBellevue Christian3.10Emily Russell9Ruthie Rozema9Kayla Van Hofwegen-Avery McCullough4:34.17aMt Vernon ChristianShot Put - 4kg Varsity - Finals1.11Vivienne Berrett33' 1.5Stanwood2.11Ellie Marble31' 6.5 PRLa Conner3.12Olivia Rueckert30' 5Stanwood4.11Amelia Greene28' 2.5Bellevue Christian5.12Lili Jones26' 10.5Stanwood6.12Delaney Cobbs26' 8.75La Conner7.12Marion Monroe25' 10 PRStanwood8.10Grace Crain23' 7.5Mt Vernon9.9Emma Kuzman23' 1Mt Vernon10.10Katelyn Underhill22' 5.5 PRBellevue Christian11.9Rachel Fennell21' 5Bellevue Christian12.11Bently Flory21' 2Mt VernonDiscus - 1kg Varsity - Finals1.12Lili Jones95' 2Stanwood2.12Delaney Cobbs91' 4.5 PRLa Conner3.10Grace Crain75' 1Mt Vernon4.10Charlotte Angelocci68' 0.5 PRStanwood5.11Amelia Greene67' 6.25Bellevue Christian6.9Emma Kuzman66' 4.75 PRMt Vernon7.12Hannah Cook65' 7.25La Conner8.11Sadie Wermuth64' 5.75Stanwood9.12Marion Monroe60' 5.5 SRStanwood10.10Dani Snyder54' 6.5 PRBellevue Christian11.11Bently Flory50' 3.75Mt Vernon12.10Katelyn Underhill47' 3.5Bellevue Christian13.12Salma Garcia-esquivel45' 8.25 SRStanwood11Roos DombrechtDNSMt Vernon12Zayda BiharyDNSMt VernonJavelin - 600g Varsity - Finals1.11Barrett Anderson111' 7Stanwood2.10Grace Crain105' 6 PRMt Vernon3.12Lili Jones92' 3Stanwood4.10Charlotte Angelocci81' 9Stanwood5.9Brielle Weedman77' 4Bellevue Christian6.11Bently Flory70' 10Mt Vernon7.9Addison Wigal67' 3La Conner8.12Eleonora Libè65' 4 PRLa Conner9.10Dani Snyder49' 0Bellevue Christian10.10Miya Watanabe23' 5 PRStanwoodHigh Jump Varsity - Finals1.10Morgan Huizenga4' 10La Conner2.10Lexi Salazar4' 6Bellevue Christian2.9Ember Christy4' 6Stanwood4.12Emily Ney4' 4Mt Vernon4.11Ellie Marble4' 4La Conner6.9Emerson Hoksbergen4' 4Mt Vernon Christian7.10Noelle Marineau4' 2Bellevue Christian8.-Anika Brunk4' 0Mt Vernon Christian11Cezanne DePewDNSStanwood12Mallory DuffyDNSStanwood12Olivia RueckertNHStanwoodPole Vault Varsity - Finals1.10Madelyn Edwards9' 3 PRStanwood2.10Lexi Salazar8' 0Bellevue Christian3.12Lisa (Aliya) Hammons7' 0Stanwood4.12Emily Ney6' 6Mt Vernon5.11Amberlee Bulanhagui6' 6 PRStanwood6.11Riley Caldero6' 0Stanwood9Kayla Van HofwegenNHMt Vernon Christian9Roslyn QuickNHStanwood10Ella LervickNHMt Vernon ChristianLong Jump Varsity - Finals1.10Finnly Defrancisco16' 0 PRMt Vernon2.12Baylor Hezel15' 9.5Stanwood3.12Kaliana Bill15' 8 PRLa Conner4.10Chloe Mishler15' 7 PRMt Vernon5.12Olivia Rueckert14' 5.5Stanwood6.12Gabriella Jukanovich14' 3.5Stanwood7.9Addison Morton14' 2.5Stanwood8.10Itzel Espinoza13' 8.5Mt Vernon9.12Piper Hardin13' 6.5Stanwood10.11Josie Harper12' 11La Conner11.12Eleonora Libè12' 10.5La Conner12.10Noelle Marineau12' 10Bellevue Christian13.9Sydney Martinez12' 7.25Mt Vernon14.9Abbie Nienaber12' 6.5Bellevue Christian15.11Sammy Davidson12' 0 PRLa Conner16.12Maggie McLeod11' 8.5La Conner17.10Miya Watanabe5' 2Stanwood10Josephine SwinburnsonDNSMt Vernon ChristianTriple Jump Varsity - Finals1.10Finnly Defrancisco33' 9 PRMt Vernon2.12Katelyn DeJonge31' 8Bellevue Christian3.12Baylor Hezel31' 8Stanwood4.11Josie Harper30' 10La Conner5.9Ember Christy30' 7.5 PRStanwood6.9Emerson Hoksbergen30' 6.5 PRMt Vernon Christian7.10Chloe Mishler30' 6Mt Vernon8.9Emily DeJonge30' 1 PRBellevue Christian9.9Addison Morton29' 3.5Stanwood10.12Rachel Cram27' 11.5La Conner11.9Sydney Martinez27' 10Mt Vernon12.10Kiera Link27' 9Mt Vernon Christian13.10Itzel Espinoza27' 8.5Mt Vernon14.12Piper Hardin26' 10Stanwood
