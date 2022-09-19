Girls swimming
The Spartans rebounded from a season-opening loss to Glacier Peak with a win at Archbishop Murphy.
“We got crushed by Glacier Peak, but the girls swam lights out,” head coach Rita Peterson said of the 131-39 defeat. “Girls who swam with the YMCA or Marysville in the offseason saw best times every time they dove into the pool.”
Lauren Barrie and Lydia Howe had four best times; Faith Dilworth, Presley Polasek, Olivia Flickner and Roslyn Quick swam three best times each. Overall, the team posted 59 best times.
Four Spartans swam district-qualifying times in the opener: Ella Hess in the 200-yard individual medley, Megan McCoy in the 100-yard freestyle, and Faith Dilworth and Mattea Ingram in the 100-yard breaststroke.
“Even though we didn't get the win, I couldn't have asked for a better opening meet,” Peterson said. “Our new swimmers made huge gains in just one week.”
On Thursday, the Spartans topped Archbishop Murphy 101-67, but it was “a tough swim meet for us,” Peterson said. “We got the win, but we didn't leave it all in the pool. It's a good lesson for all of us.”
McCoy and Hess swam additional district qualifying times. McCoy in the 100-yard backstroke and Hess in the 200-yard freestyle. Brooke Jacobs and Darlena Schmitt each swam three best times. Overall, the team swam for 39 best times.
Stanwood hosts Monroe on Tuesday.
Boys tennis
Stanwood finished the week with a 5-2 win over rival Arlington to bounce back from a pair of losses.
“They are a resilient team,” head coach Ryan Ingram said. “On paper, this was a difficult week for the team. We lost to Shorewood, but we had a number of great mini wins within the match where guys continued to push, and it showed a lot of growth. And that growth showed in Arlington.”
Stanwood fell 6-1 to Kamiak (3-0) and 6-1 to Shorewood (4-0).
“Morgan Zill had an outstanding match against Kamaiak’s No. 1,” Ingram said of the senior’s 6-4, 6-2 victory. “He continues to get better.”
Against Shorewood, Riley Pappas and Calvin Bailey earned a doubles victory -- the first varsity wins for each.
“It’s going to be a battle in the Wesco North,” Ingram said. “And we can compete. This is a team with great character. They are producing, and it’s fun to watch.”
- Sept. 12: Kamiak 6, Stanwood 1. Singles: Morgan Zill (S) def. Zion An 6-4, 6-2; Richard Bahn (K) def. Ethan Eichler 6-2, 6-1; Anthony Madson (K) def. Riley McNicol 6-1, 6-0; Grigory Ermizin (K) def. Greyson Pierce 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Alex Yang-Zach Boonsripisal (K) def. John Floyd-Braedon Requa 6-0, 6-1; Danny Min-Levi Seslap (K) def. Colby Campbell-Blake Almanza 6-4, 6-3; Sean Benoit-Eylan Kim (K) def. Calvin Bailey-Cole Williams 6-1, 6-1.
- Sept. 14: Shorewood 6, Stanwood 1. Singles: Xander Gordon (Shore.) def. Morgan Zill 6-2, 6-2; J.D. Drake (Shore.) def. Ethan Eichler 6-0, 6-0; Murray Falkin (Shore.) def. Riley McNicol 6-0, 6-1; Henry Franey (Shore.) def. Greyson Pierce 6-4, 6-0. Doubles: Blake Gettman-Nathan Hagemeir (Shore.) def. Blake Almanza-Colby Campbell 6-2, 6-0; Sam Borgida-Peter Kosten (Shore.) def. John Floyd-Braedon REqua 6-1, 6-0; Riley Pappas-Calvin Bailey (Stan.) def. Noah Alie-Nate Serwold 6-2, 6-2.
- Sept. 15: Stanwood 5, Arlington 2. Singles: Morgan Zill (S) def. Cooper McBride 6-4, 6-3; Ethan Eichler (S) def. Isaac Prouty 6-0, 7-5; Riley McNicol (S) def. Isaiah Christoffersen 6-2, 7-6 (8-6); Robbie Balderas (A) def. Greyson Pierce 6-2, 7-5. Doubles: Bookie Cramer-Tyler Uffens (A) def. Colby Campbell-Blake Almanza 6-1, 6-3; Braedon Requa-John Floyd (S) def. Kedrin Smith-Reece McBride 3-6, 7-5, 6-4; Riley Pappas-Calvin Bailey (S) def. Alex Dayley-Kiah Klein 6-3, 6-1.
Volleyball
After being swept by Shorecrest on Sept. 12, the Spartans earned a 3-1 (22-25, 25-21, 25, 19, 25-19) win Sept. 14 at Cascade 1.
Barrett Anderson led the way with 21 kills, two aces and seven digs for Stanwood (2-1). Audrey Medina helped the cause with 18 assists, seven digs and two aces; and Madilynne Heuett had 13 digs and two kills.
Against Shorecrest, the Spartans fell 25-17, 25-21, 25-16. Anderson had nine kills and eight digs; Medina tallied nine assists and seven digs; and Heuett added 12 digs.
"Shorecrest was a solid team and one for us to continue to learn from," head coach Megan Amundson said. "We need to make sure we limit our errors against these teams and that is actually something we did a better job of on Wednesday vs Cascade. Our serving improved and we were able to put some pressure on them. Still things to work on, but a step up each week."
Stanwood next hosts Arlington on Tuesday before hitting the road to face Archbishop Murphy on Thursday and Mountlake Terrace on Monday, Sept. 26.
Girls soccer
The Spartans peppered the Cascade goal with 12 first-half shots, but none found the back of the net.
Things changed after halftime.
“It didn’t take long for Quinn (Weller) to collect the ball about 20-25 yards out and just let loose,” head coach Lori Stunz said of the goal assisted by Alissa Rautenberg.
Not too long after, Rautenberg finished off an Ainsley Allen cross for the Spartans’ second goal.
“It was a beautiful goal, upper far post,” Stunz said. “Ainsley had carried the ball up the entire flank from her defender position and crossed it in. Ainsley had an incredible game defensively, and being able to go on the attack, she was on a mission.”
The 2-0 victory on Sept. 15 came after a 2-0 loss at Shorecrest on Sept. 13.
“I felt like we were pretty evenly matched; we just had some mental breakdowns,” Stunz said.
After Stanwood coughed up two very early goals, the Spartans regrouped, changed formation and slowed down the attack, Stunz said.
“It allowed us to catch our breath,” she said. “I feel we won the second half, energy wise.”
Stanwood hosts Meadowdale on Tuesday and travels to Edmonds-Woodway on Thursday.
Cross country
The Spartan boys and girls each placed third at a four-team meet Sept. 15 in Shoreline against Shorecrest, Mariner and Jackson.
“That was one tough course. Nothing but hills,” head coach Mike Evans said of the 4K race.
Ryan Khoury had a breakthrough race, leading the Spartans with a 10th-place finish for the boys, Evans said.
Lael ten Hoopen paced the girls, finishing in fifth place. Aubree Carr took eighth place and is “getting stronger every year,” Evans said of the senior.
On Saturday, the Spartans traveled to South Whidbey High for the 35-team 43rd annual Carl Westling Invite.
Carr led the girls team with a 19th-place result (21:39), followed by Lindsey Khoury (41st, 23:08.01) and Stella Berrett (42nd, 23:09.21).
For the boys, Khoury led the Spartans with a 26th-place finish (17:54.28), followed by Ryker Belles (32nd, 18:10.71) and Lane Ovenell (55th, 19:07.43).
This week, Stanwood hosts Kamiak, Glacier Peak, Everett and Meadowdale for a 2.2 mile race on a new course meandering across the Stanwood High and Lincoln High campuses. The first races start at 3:45 p.m.
- Sept. 15: Stanwood at four-team Shorewood meet. Top 3 girls: Lael ten Hoopen (5th, 19:31.6), Aubree Carr (8th, 19:53.8) and Megan Grennell (13th, 20:39.8). Top 3 boys: Ryan Khoury (10th, 16:33), Ryker Belles (13th, 16:44.4) and Antonio Sanchez-Racine (20th, 17:14.8).
