Four Stanwood wrestlers captured regional titles Saturday. Now they and four other Spartans are heading to Mat Classic this weekend in search of more hardware.
The Spartans pushed through six boys and two girls to the state championships. Chanel Siva, Riley Van Scoy, Isaac Ortega and Tyler Rhue — who combined are 142-3 this season — each took first place at the regional tournament at Bonney Lake High. The Spartan boys placed second out of 17 schools, and the girls finished ninth out of 42 teams.
"Getting all these kids to state, definitely happy about that," head coach Ray Mather said.
Rhue (39-0 on the season) pinned Kyle Schoepf of Bonney Lake in the quarterfinals, won by major decision over Eric Vogel of Arlington in the semis and blanked Jonah Palabrica of Everett 5-0 to win the 106-pound bracket.
"Tyler wrestled the best he had all year long," Mather said.
Isaac Ortega (38-1) rolled to three wins of 21-7, 8-3 and 13-4 to earn the crown in 138.
"Isaac looked like he's ready to make a run this week," he said.
Van Scoy (34-1) collected three consecutive pins to earn the 170 title.
Keaton Mayernik (36-5) took second place, dropping a narrow 6-5 bout to Austin Davis of Marysville Pilchuck in the 120-pound championship.
Ryder Bumgarner claimed third place in 152, and Will Inghram battled to a fourth-place finish at 195.
"Will was able to beat two guys — two guys that had beaten him earlier this year — to get to state," Mather said. "That's huge, and he's putting things together."
The Spartans girls are sending Siva and Schander, who both wrestle in the 235-pound bracket. Schander, ranked No. 4 in the state in her weight class, pinned the No. 3-ranked Vatoria Keyes of Edmonds-Woodway in the semifinals.
“Anna did exactly what we planned for; she wrestled very smart,” head coach Todd Freeman said.
The win advanced the senior to face teammate and No. 1-ranked Siva in the title round, which Siva (31-1) won with a pin in the first round. Siva won the state title last year.
“Chanel and Anna are both wrestling lights out right now,” Freeman said. “It’s a real rarity to have two girls at state in the same weight class.”
Mat Classic runs Friday and Saturday in the Tacoma Dome.
Boys Swimming
Though no Stanwood boys swimmer advanced to the 3A state championships, nearly every Spartan posted a best time in his event.
“They went out on a high note for sure,” head coach Connie Schmidt said.
Two Stanwood relays and four individual Spartans advanced from the preliminary round on Friday into the final round Saturday at the Snohomish Aquatic Center. All swam best times.
The 200 yard individual medley of Jake Grant, Tycen Johnson, Nehemiah Haskin and Dylan Link placed sixth in 1:52.98. The relay of Hunter Blackburn, Matt Lewman, Johnson and Bryce Barr swam the 400 yard freestyle in 3:51.91 to also finish in sixth place.
Johnson placed ninth in the 100 yard breaststroke in 1:09.72 and took 13th in the 500 yard freestyle in a time of 6:06.38.
Barr claimed 10th place in the 100 yard butterfly in 1:01.71, Jake Grant took 12th in the 100 yard backstroke in 1:03.74, and Haskin earned 15th in the backstroke in 1:06.13.
Stanwood placed seventh as a team out of 13 schools at districts.
Next year, Stanwood returns plenty of improving swimmers with lots of potential, Schmidt said.
“I hope they train in the offseason because they have the potential to be even better,” she said. “But overall, it was an exciting season because of the amount of time dropped in so many different swims by different swimmers.”
Girls basketball
The Spartans' season ended with a 48-34 loss to Everett in a Wesco 3A district tournament play-in game on Feb. 12 in Everett.
“It was a rough game, a rough way to end the season,” head coach Trent Adams said, adding that illness swept through the team last week. “It’s a game we could have gotten under different circumstances.”
The Spartans kept it close until the final quarter, when the Seagulls pulled away to outscore Stanwood 18-9 to seal the win. Madi Plautz led the Spartans with 14 points, Viv Berrett added seven and Shelby Lund had five points.
On Feb. 10, the Spartans outpaced Marysville-Pilchuck at home to win 76-10 in the regular-season finale. Every Spartan scored, led by 19 from Lund, 13 from Plautz and 12 from Taylor Murphy.
Stanwood ends their year with a record of 8-13.
“The seniors did well,” said Adams, a first-year coach. “I know it’s been frustrating with three different coaches in four years. That’s a lot to relearn each year. … but they did an amazing job of buying into what we wanted to do and working hard to try to achieve the vision.”
This Spartan squad was evenly split with six upperclassmen and six underclassmen.
“The two groups had two different styles of play and the challenge has been finding ways to blend their styles,” Adams said. “Overall, it was a good season. There was a lot of development in establishing our defensive culture. It takes time to build that. We’re off to a good start. Defense will be a big part of our program for as long as I’m here.”
Stanwood allowed 42.1 points per game in league play this season, better than the league average 45.1 points per game.
However, improving the offensive game plan will be a focus in the coming months, Adams said.
“We, as coaches, are going to try to get them as many good, open looks as possible,” he said. “That’s something we’re really going to work hard as coaches in the offseason.”
