Boys wrestling
The Spartans emerged from a 25-team scrum in West Seattle with a statement victory to open the season on Saturday.
Stanwood boys wrestling seized first place at the Return of the Seahawk tournament at Chief Sealth High, edging Ingraham High 165-163.5 for the crown. Eight of the eleven Spartan wrestlers placed in the event.
“I thought it might be too much to ask for the first event of the year, but they rose up and got it done,” head coach Ray Mather said.
Five Spartans won their weight class’ bracket, including Tyler Rhue, Bryan Roodzant, Keaton Mayernik, Isaac Ortega and Riley Van Scoy. Mason Ferguson added a third-place finish; and Will Inghram and Chris Tabor claimed fifth place finishes.
Stanwood entered the medal rounds trailing Ingraham High by 20 points.
“We needed to win all five championship matches and have bonus points on at least four of them,” Mather said.
All but one Spartan won by pin.
“What a way to start the season,” Mather said. “We have a good mix: Good leadership from the seniors, good contributions from the freshmen, good battling across the board.”
In the semifinal round, Van Scoy broke the state career pin record, which was 112. The senior now has 114 and counting.
Stanwood travels Tuesday to Jackson High, Thursday to Lake Stevens and Saturday to the Spud Walley at Sedro Woolley High.
“We got our feet wet with that first win,” Mather said. “But this week will be a good check for us. This is a lot of good competition this week.”
Girls wrestling
Stanwood opened the season with a seventh-place finish at the 47-team Jump On In Tournament on Saturday at Yelm High.
Aliya Hammons and Anna Schander each won titles for the Spartans. Hammons went 3-0 in the 105-pound bracket, and Schander went 3-0 in the 235-pound bracket.
Hammons knocked off the No. 1 seed in the semifinals and topped the No. 2 seed in overtime in the finals.
“Aliya has been working hard,” head coach Todd Freeman said of the sophomore who was an alternate to state last season.
In the final, Hammons was trailing 8-6 with 9 seconds left when she popped up for a reverse to send the match into overtime. She then earned the takedown for the win.
Schander, a senior, entered as the No. 1 seed and pinned her way to the crown.
“She’s getting things figured out, but she’s off to a great start,” Freeman said. “We still have to work on her throws in case she needs them.”
The Spartans have a busy week ahead of themselves. They travel Wednesday to Blaine, Thursday to Lakewood and Saturday to Warden High in Eastern Washington.
They then return home -- possibly for the only time this season -- for a five-school scramble on Dec. 19.
“The main thing is getting time on the mat and getting better,” Freeman said. “I’m proud of the way the girls are working so far.”
Boys swimming
The Spartans open their season with a pair of home meets this week.
Stanwood hosts Cascade on Tuesday and Monroe on Thursday. Home meets take place at 3 p.m. at the Stanwood Camano YMCA.
Volleyball
Stanwood senior Madison Morgan, a first-team all-Wesco pick, was selected to play in the 3A All-State Volleyball game Sunday, Dec. 8, at Burlington-Edison High.
Spartan coach Megan Amundson helped coach a 3A team at the event, hosted by the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association.
Golf
Conrad Chisman finished third at the two-day Hurricane Junior Golf Tour Tournament of Champions at Celebration Golf Course near Orlando, Florida.
The Stanwood Middle School eighth-grader, who won a Hurricane Junior Golf Tour event in May, finished 4-under-par (72-68) on Dec. 7-8.
On Dec. 6, Conrad Chisman and his father, Craig Chisman, teamed up to win the Adult/Child Tournament to open the weekend’s events.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.