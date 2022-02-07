Boys wrestling
Spartan wrestlers posed for photos Saturday night holding the program’s first-ever district championship trophy.
“It’s a nice box to check, but it’s not as great as a state title,” head coach Ray Mather said. “Now, we’re going to give it all we got to get the state team title.”
The spectacular showing over the weekend for the Spartans in their home gym was a good first step, advancing 14 wrestlers to this weekend’s regional championships with state berths on the line.
Stanwood got first-place finishes from Bryan Roodzant, Tyler Rhue, Keaton Mayernik, Mason Ferguson and Elijah Fleck.
In addition, nine other Spartans finished in the top-5 in their weight classes to advance to regionals:Lane Ovenell (2nd), Carter Kinney (2nd), Ryder Bumgarner (2nd), Cameron O’Neill (3rd), Marc Hruschka (4th), Aven Andersen (4th), Magnus Cairus (4th), Braedon Requa (5th) and Cruise Swanson (6th).
Mather said the Spartans flipped the switch to postseason mode and were ready for action.
“On Friday (during the preliminary rounds), we had to have a lot of things happen to have guys on the second day,” he said. “And they did. They wrestled well. … It’s do-or-die time. If they don’t get it done, the season is over.”
Mather said there were many highlights, but two were seeing Kinney advance to the finals and Swanson battling back after an opening-round loss with four straight wins to secure a berth to regionals.
“Those were some of the big ones, those are guys who were mainly JV all year,” Mather said. “When they’re placing in the top 6 at districts, that’s huge.”
Anderson and Bumgarner also provided a boost after missing much of the regular season.
“They’re just getting better with more and more time on the mat,” he said.
The 132-pound bracket provided a championship bout featuring two Spartans: Keaton Mayernik and Lane Ovenell.
“It really stinks when you have two guys in the title who both deserve it,” Mather said. “But neither took it easy. They were going 110% at each other. It was a great match.”
It ended with Mayernik holding on to a 12-4 victory.
It wasn’t the only title match with friendly fire. Mason Ferguson and Carter Kinney squared off in the 182 championship bout with Ferguson getting the pin to remain unbeaten this season.
Now the Spartans travel Saturday to Snohomish for regionals where the top 5 in each weight class advance to Mat Classic -- the state tournament in the Tacoma Dome the following week.
“This is a strong group, it’s pretty special,” Mather said. “In a time of all this pandemic stuff, every day I get to go into the wrestling room is a joy.”
CHAMPS!! 🏆 On to Regionals @shswrestling2021 pic.twitter.com/dqSWF2YR4B— Stanwood Spartan Athletics (@go_shsspartans) February 6, 2022
Wesco North 3A boys wrestling tournament, Stanwood placers:
- 106 pound weight class: 3rd Place Match: William Carpenter (Monroe) won by major decision 13-2 over Marc Hruschka (Stanwood)
- 113: 3rd Place Match: Donte Luong (Marysville Pilchuck) def. Aven Andersen (Stanwood) 9-6
- 120: 1st Place Match: Bryan Roodzant (Stanwood) pinned Alessandro Filoteo (Marysville Getchell) in 3:08
- 126: 1st Place Match: Tyler Rhue (Stanwood) def. Ryan Wilson (Mount Vernon) 24-2
- 126: 5th Place Match: Braedon Requa (Stanwood) won by injury default over Miles Lamb (Snohomish)
- 132: 1st Place Match: Keaton Mayernik (Stanwood) def. Lane Ovenell (Stanwood) 12-4
- 138: 3rd Place Match: Cameron O`Neill (Stanwood) pinned Jeremy Delap (Cascade) in 4:54
- 160: 5th Place Match: Mohammed Chorr (Cascade) pinned Cruise Swanson (Stanwood) in 2:53
- 170: 3rd Place Match: Miles Erikson (Oak Harbor) pinned Magnus Cairus (Stanwood) in 3:35; 1st Place Match: Jack Kelley (Snohomish) pinned Ryder Bumgarner (Stanwood) in 2:44
- 182: 1st Place Match: Mason Ferguson (Stanwood) pinned Carter Kinney (Stanwood) in 3:43
- 195: 1st Place Match: Elijah Fleck (Stanwood) def. Ethan Frati (Snohomish) 6-5
Girls wrestling
The Spartans will send six wrestlers onto the regional tournament after a third-place finish last weekend at the sub-regional tournament in Marysville.
Stanwood was led by two first-place finishers: Hailey Rich and Laela Ridgeway, who beat teammate Aliya Hammons in the championship bout.
Sydney Wiegand, Gillian O’Neal and Riley Ost each finished in fifth place in their weight class to also advance to regionals.
“I’m really proud of the team and what they’ve built,” head coach Marcus Requa said.
As a team, the Spartans took third at the sub-regional tournament -- the program’s best finish since taking second place in 2011.
Rich needed just two pins to secure her weight class’ title.
“Hailey is just a solid wrestler,” Requa said. “She’s smart with the way she wrestles each match.”
Meanwhile, O’Neal needed six matches to punch her ticket to the regional round.
“Gillian did her best against a No. 1 seed and got beat, then she had to wrestle five more matches to get where she was,” Requa said. “She really wrestled her tail off and exceeded expectations.”
The six Spartans now head to regionals Saturday at Sedro Woolley where the top five finishers in each weight class advance to Mat Classic -- the state tournament in the Tacoma Dome the following weekend.
“We had a good weekend, now we want to get some to state,” Requa said.
Girls sub-regional wrestling tournament, Stanwood placers:
- 105 pound weight class: 5th Place Match: Sydney Wiegand (Stanwood) pinned Alessia Godsey (Shorecrest) in 0:32
- 115: 1st Place Match: Laela Ridgeway (Stanwood) def. Aliya Hammons (Stanwood) 11-6
- 130: 5th Place Match: Gillian O’Neal (Stanwood) pinned Grace Fitting (Edmonds-Woodway) in 1:51
- 135: 7th Place Match: Mariah Fulgenzi (Stanwood) pinned Aly Fellores (Shorewood) in 2:16
- 170: 1st Place Match: Hailey Rich (Stanwood) pinned Elizabeth Williams-Bales (Arlington) in 2:37
- 235: 5th Place Match: Riley Ost (Stanwood) pinned Emily Herrera (Snohomish) 1:40
Boys swimming
The Spartans are advancing 17 swimmers to the district championships this week.
“We are really excited to swim and continue this incredible season,” head coach Connie Schmidt said.
Several Spartans earned wildcard berths to the district championship with solid swims at JV Champs last week, including Keith Olson, Riley Tallquist and Ryker Belles in the 200-yard freestyle; Matthew Brennan in the 200 individual medley; Demchuk, Trip Schreiber and Velasquez in the 50 freestyle; Demchuk, Brennan and Bain in the 100 butterfly; Hunter Jones and Olson in the 500 freestyle; Velasquez in the 100 backstroke; and L Haugstad and Jones in the 100 breaststroke.
Schmidt said Trip Schreiber posted impressive time drops in several events, including 3 seconds in the 100 freestyle, 2 seconds during his leg in the freestyle relay and 1.5 seconds in the 50 freestyle -- the shortest race, “which is quite a feat,” she said.
In the 500 freestyle, Hunter Jones dropped 5 seconds and Keith Olson shaved off 12 seconds to place second and third.
Riley Tallquist swam the 200 freestyle more than 3 seconds faster than his previous time, Matthew Brennan took 4 seconds off his best time in the 200 individual medley and Tucker Randall swam the 50 freestyle more than 2 seconds faster than his previous best.
In all, the Spartans posted 40 best times. Next, Stanwood travels to Snohomish Friday and Saturday in search of berths to the 3A state championships.
Girls basketball
Cezanne DePew scored a career high 22 points helping power a 62-38 Spartan victory at Cedarcrest on Feb. 1.
The junior connected on five 3s off the bench in Stanwood’s only game last week.
“It was just a really solid team win,” head coach Alex Iverson said. “Everyone was able to get in and contribute.”
The Red Wolves concocted a defense aimed at limiting the Spartans’ 6-foot-4 center Vivienne Berrett.
“The girls were able to figure it out on the fly and make adjustments,” Iverson said.
In addition to DePew, the Spartans got nine points apiece from Berrett and Chloe Santeford.
A home game scheduled for Feb. 3 against Kamiak was canceled, meaning Stanwood finishes the regular season 9-3 overall and 6-1 in Wesco to earn the No. 3 seed in this week’s district tournament.
The Spartans hosted Mountlake Terrace on Monday, Feb. 7, in the district opener. Check SCnews.com for updates and follow editor Evan Caldwell on Twitter (@Evan_SCN) for Spartan postseason updates.
Iverson said Sunday in advance of the playoff game that the Spartans will face a “completely different Mountlake Terrace team” than the one Stanwood beat 57-38 on Jan. 20.
“They were missing two starters,” he said. “However, that game was also our first game back after a long break.”
Regardless, the Spartans were aiming for a victory to advance to a quarterfinal matchup on Friday. If Stanwood lost, they’d play in a loser-out game Wednesday.
“The one nice thing with all these cancellations is that the girls are just excited to play,” Iverson said. “They’re not burnt out. They’re excited every time we can step on the court.”
Boys basketball
The Spartans rebounded from a tough, one-point home loss with a convincing victory the next day to cap their regular season.
Stanwood opened the week Feb. 2 with a 69-68 defeat to Cedarcrest. But the 64-44 win Feb. 3 over Marysville-Pilchuck helped Stanwood secure the No. 3 seed in the district tournament. The Spartans -- who finished the regular season 12-6 overall, 10-3 in Wesco -- will host Everett at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
“We didn’t take care of business against Cedarcrest and they shot really well from outside,” head coach Josh Thayer said of the Red Wolves, who hit seven 3s in each half.
The Spartans held a 10-point lead at half, but Cedarcrest clawed back. Stanwood found themselves needing last-second heroics just to tie the game late.
However, a foul with 1.8 seconds left handed Cedarcrest the chance to take the lead. They connected on one of the free throw attempts, but the ensuing Spartan buzzer-beater attempt was off the mark.
Stanwood was led by 21 points and 7 rebounds from Mack Hepper, 18 from John Floyd and 8 apiece from Kaeden McGlothin and Brandt Gilbertson.
“I thought they bounced back well,” Thayer said of the Spartans’ game less than 24 hours later. “We played really well on defense, executed on both ends. I don't think there was a doubt in their mind that they'd be losing that game.”
The Spartans led Marysville-Pilchuck 27-21 at half and outscored the Tomahawks in each quarter.
Stanwood was led by 23 points from Floyd, 16 from Max Mayo, and 9 apiece from Hepper and Kolten Bartram-Scott.
The Spartans were without their two main point guards last week -- Owen Thayer and Blake Reid -- who are nursing injuries.
“Max Mayo has really stepped up in their absence,” Josh Thayer said. “He brings good energy and meshes well. I think last week showed us a recipe for success with this different lineup.”
Regardless of the lineup, the entire team is excited for another shot at an Everett team that beat the Spartans 71-61 on Dec. 16.
“I think we’re a much different team now,” Thayer said. “I think we bring confidence.”
Too many turnovers led to too many easy buckets in the first matchup, Thayer said.
“We need to take care of the ball and bring the energy on the defensive end,” he said.
