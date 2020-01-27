Stanwood beat Oak Harbor and fell to Snohomish last week.
On Jan. 21, the Spartans traveled to Whidbey where they started hot and didn’t look back in a 47-28 victory.
Shelby Lund and Madison Plautz each sank two 3-pointers in the opening frame to lift Stanwood to a 20-9 lead. The Spartan defense then clamped down, holding the Wildcats to two points over a 10-minute stretch. Plautz led with 14 points.
“We’re playing well, particularly pleased with what we’re seeing defensively,” head coach Trent Adams said. “Offensively, we’re missing open looks and forcing a lot of shots right now.”
The chilly shooting cropped up in Stanwood’s 62-53 loss Thursday to Snohomish where the Spartans were 6-of-19 from the free-throw line.
Despite problems at the charity stripe, the Spartans clawed to within five points a few times in the second half.
“What’s really killing us is our turnovers,” Adams said of the team’s 21 turnovers. “We’re working on it. If we had taken better care of the ball, it’d be a different game. Shots will fall or they won’t, but the turnovers are something we have more control over.”
The Spartans have plenty of chances this week to hone their game. They hosted Cedarcrest Monday and host Marysville-Getchell on Tuesday before traveling to Arlington on Friday and Shorecrest on Saturday.
“We need to protect the ball and get good open looks,” Adams said. “But overall, I love where we’re at right now.”
Though they’re missing 6-foot-1 senior Rachel Dunning, who is out with an ankle injury, Adams said 6-foot-3 freshman Viv Berrett has stepped up with key minutes.
“She’s battling hard all the time, averaging near a double-double in the last five games,” he said. “The seniors are playing steady and are great leaders. And the underclassmen are playing out of their minds.
“But this is a tough week,” he said. “We’ve got to do everything right to win these games this week.”
Boys wrestling
The Spartans rebounded from a close league loss to Everett with a second-place finish at a 17-team tournament last week.
Stanwood fell to Everett 40-33 on Friday, dropping a handful of tight matches that could have broke either way, head coach Ray Mather said.
“We still have a shot at the league crown if we win out,” Mather said.
Stanwood travels Tuesday to unbeaten Snohomish, and hosts Oak Harbor and Marysville-Pilchuck on Thursday in the regular-season finale.
“We bounced back from Friday’s loss with a good showing” Saturday at the 32nd annual Lynden Invitational, Mather said.
Nine Spartans placed at the event, including first-place finishes from Tyler Rhue, Keaton Mayernik and Riley Van Scoy.
Rhue (29-0 on the year) won three of his four matches in the 106-pound weight class by pins. Fellow freshman Lane Ovenell earned fourth-place at 106.
Keaton Mayernik won the 120 weight class with four pins; Riley Van Scoy took the 170 weight class with a bye and three pins; Isaac Ortega placed fourth in 138, suffering his first loss of the season; Mason Ferguson finished fourth in 160.
Lynden Invitational Results for Stanwood
- 106: Tyler Rhue, 1st place
- 106: Lane Ovenell, 4th place
- 113: Bryan Roodzant, 6th place
- 120: Keaton Mayernik 1st place
- 132: Cameron O’neill, 6th place
- 138: Isaac Ortega, 4th place
- 160: Mason Ferguson, 4th place
- 170: Riley Van Scoy, 1st place
- 195: Will Inghram, 6th place
Everett 40, Stanwood 33
- 170: Riley Van Scoy pinned Skylar O’Donohue 1:15
- 220: Will Inghram pinned Andrew Lopez 3:16
- 106: Lane Ovenell pinned John Nelson 1:19
- 113: Tyler Rhue dec. Jonah Palabrica 2-1
- 120: Bryan Roodzant pinned Xander Grauman 4:54
- 138: Isaac Ortega pinned Cole Venturo 3:05
Girls wrestling
The Spartans traveled north Jan. 22 to the Scramble Championships in Blaine where several wrestlers continued to sharpen their skills ahead of postseason play.
“Our lighter weights improved the most,” head coach Todd Freeman said of Jaylin Hass, Aliya Hammons, Leila Leyva and Sydney Wiegand. “They beat girls who they lost to earlier in the year.”
However, the Spartans now turn their focus toward the final home match of the season: the Scramble at Stanwood on Wednesday.
“We are going to try to run is as much like a double dual as possible,” Freeman said.
Stanwood will host Sedro-Woolley and Lakewood at 6 p.m. before heading to a tournament at Curtis High on Saturday to wrap up the regular season.
Boys Swimming
The Spartans waded through a tough three-meet week without a loss.
Stanwood opened the week with a 98-68 win over Archbishop Murphy on Jan. 21 where most swimmers continued to post improving times.
“This was a great meet for Boaz Hering, who came away with three best times,” head coach Connine Schmidt said. Grant Barrie, Chance Haugstad, Gabe Kniker and Tucker Randall clocked best times in two events each.
On Jan. 23, the Spartans traveled to Everett where they posted a rare tie: 83-83.
“This is a hard pool to improve times because it doesn’t have starting blocks,” Schmidt said. “But even so, we came away with many improvements.”
Tycen Johnson, Taylor Kenoyer, Aidan Link and Caleb Palaniuk all had a pair of best times.
On Saturday, the Spartans won the four-team Skagit Invite in Mount Vernon.
“it was competitive for us, fun and a success,” Schmidt said, adding that Stanwood had the largest team.
Bryce Barr, Malcolm Childs, Gabe Kniker and Keith Olson all with three best times. Josh Evans, Jake Grant, Nehemiah Haskin, Chance Haugstad, Tycen Johnson, Dylan Link, Jackson Mitchell, Tucker Randall, RJ Schmidt and Thor Uhrich each had two time improvements.
Stanwood hosts Oak Harbor on Thursday and Lake Stevens on Feb. 4, which is the team’s Senior Night.
