The Spartan boys swim team returned to competition in their home pool for the first time in nearly a month to collect their seventh team win in a row.
“We’re getting back on track after our holiday break,” head coach Connie Schmidt said of Stanwood’s 116-53 team win over Cascade on Jan. 20.
Collectively, the Spartans swam 45 best times, including four best times apiece by Larson Haugstad, Luke Palaniuk and Lucas Stiers.
Brennan, Childs, Evans, Mailho, Weseman, and Ramey all had a great meet, too, with three of their four races marking best times.
“Overall, we are getting faster in the pool, and our season is really coming together well,” Schmidt said.
With three regular season meets left, the Spartans are starting to look ahead and plan for the end of season meets.
The Spartans next travel Thursday to Lake Stevens.
Jan. 20: Stanwood 116, Cascade 53
- 200 Yard Medley Relay: Isaac Smith, Lloyd Hau, Aidan Link, Malcolm Childs (1st, 1:55.08); Chance Haugstad, Artem Parkhomtsev, Rory Polson, Trip Schreiber (2nd, 2:01.43).
- 200 Yard Freestyle: Rory Polson (1st, 2:11.56); Isaac Smith (2nd. 2:18.18).
- 200 Yard IM: Lloyd Hau (2nd, 2:12.10); Hunter Jones (3rd, 2:45.83).
- 50 Yard Freestyle: Malcolm Childs (2nd, 25.42); Artem Parkhomtsev (3rd, 25.70).
- 100 Yard Butterfly: Aidan Link (2nd, 1:02.39); Cooper Bain (3rd, 1:25.05).
- 100 Yard Freestyle: Artem Parkhomtsev (1st, 59.17); Syler Velasquez (3rd, 1:02.19).
- 500 Yard Freestyle: Rory Polson (1st, 6:06.74); Keith Olson (2nd, 6:33.02); Ryker Belles (3rd, 6:49.37).
- 200 Yard Freestyle Relay: Lloyd Hau, Malcolm Childs, Artem Parkhomtsev, Aidan Link (1st, 1:42.70); Syler Velasquez, Trip Schreiber, Ryker Belles, Keith Olson (3rd, 1:51.09).
- 100 Yard Backstroke: Isaac Smith (1st, 1:05.97); Malcolm Childs (2nd, 1:09.50); Aidan Link (3rd, 1:13.11).
- 100 Yard Breaststroke: Lloyd Hau (1st, 1:08.66); Larson Haugstad (2nd, 1:21.89); Benjamin Weseman (3rd, 1:23.88).
- 400 Yard Freestyle Relay: Syler Velasquez, Chance Haugstad, Rory Polson, Isaac Smith (2nd, 4:08.94); Ryker Belles, Keith Olson, Matthew Brennan, Hunter Jones (3rd, 4:17.97).
Girls wrestling
These Spartans are gaining momentum.
Stanwood went 14-4 at a nine-team scramble Jan. 11 at Glacier Peak, collecting 12 pins along the way.
Aliya Hammons, Laela Ridgeway, Mariah Fulgenzi, Hailey Rich and Riley Ost each went 2-0 with two pins apiece.
“This was the first time this season where everyone got at least one win,” head coach Marcus Requa said.
Then the Spartans took another step forward Saturday at the Ragnarok tournament at Curtis High. Stanwood placed second as a team among 22 other girls teams — and eighth overall among the 35 boys and girls teams.
“I think they just made up their mind to go hard — and they did,” Requa said.
Nine Spartans placed at the event, led by a first-place finish from Hailey Rich.
Next, the Spartans travel Tuesday to Snohomish and Thursday to Marysville-Pilchuck.
“You try to get your athletes to peak at the end of the season,” Requa said. “So we’ll try to dial it up a bit. It’s just what we do.
Jan. 15: Ragnarok tournament at Curtis High
- Aliya Hammons: 2nd place
- Sydney Wiegand: 2nd place
- Laela Ridgeway: 5th place
- Kiki Karasti: 5th place
- Gillian O’Neal: 7th place
- Alaina Beard: 2nd place
- Hailey Rich: 1st place
- Mariah Fulgenzi: 3rd place
- Riley Ost: 3rd place
Boys wrestling
The Spartans made the most of their one match last week — winning 11 of the 12 events, all with pins.
In the end, Stanwood beat Marysville-Getchell 72-1 on Jan. 12. A Saturday tournament in Marysville was canceled.
Missing some starters due to COVID protocols, the Spartans got pins from Trey Wilcox, Cruise Swanson and Will Kallock — all earning their first high school victory.
“Nice to see that happen with having some guys out,” head coach Ray Mather said.
However, the meet wasn’t the Spartans’ only win of the week. Stanwood also earned the WIAA’s 3A Team of the Month award for December — a first for the program.
“You look at all the great things this team has accomplished — and in the face of COVID — it’s pretty remarkable what they’ve done,” Mather said. “I want those kids to have it all, so it’s been tough. I hope we can find ways to make it happen for them.”
Stanwood is set to travel Tuesday to Snohomish in what could decide the league title. The Spartans then travel Thursday to Marysville-Pilchuck and Saturday to Lynden.
Boys basketball
After opening the week Jan. 11 for its third win in a row the Spartans dropped two games last week.
The Spartans started a strong note with a convincing 66-43 victory over the Meadowdale Mavericks.
“The first half was a little bit of a grinder,” head coach John Thayer said. “We came out in the second half and ran a couple plays we drew up in the locker room and got five back-to-back-to-back stop-and-scores and that extended the lead.”
A balanced Stanwood attack was led by 15 points from John Floyd and 13 points from Brandt Gilbertson, who shot 100% — including three 3s. Owen Thayer (12 points), Mack Hepper (12) and Kolten Bartram-Scott (10) also scored in double-digits.
But the Spartans couldn’t keep the momentum going. A slow start two days later doomed Stanwood during their trip to Shorecrest.
The Scots raced out to an early 21-point lead and held on for a 88-68 win despite several Spartan runs that closed the gap at times — including a Mack Hepper 3 at the buzzer at half to make it 44-36.
The Spartans were led by John Floyd, who connected on four 3-pointers to lead the team with 25 points. Hepper added 13 points and Brandt Gilbertson had 12.
On Saturday, Stanwood traveled north to face undefeated perennial powerhouse Lynden Christian, but the Spartans again found themselves in an early hole.
“We battled hard after getting down early,”Josh Thayer said of the 22-10 deficit after the first quarter. The Lyncs hit five 3's in the opening frame.
Stanwood clamped down and didn’t let the deficit grow, but couldn’t narrow the gap either, falling 76-54 to Lynden-Christian (12-0).
The Spartans (6-5) were led by Bartram-Scott (14 points), Blake Reid (9) and Owen Thayer (9).
“Two best teams we’ve played this year, and it was back-to-back,” Josh Thayer said about Shorecrest and Lynden Christian.
The Spartans started slow in both games, but “we were able to kind of figure them out and hang with them for the final three quarters,” Thayer said.
Stanwood travels Wednesday to Snohomish and hosts Mountlake Terrace on Thursday. The Spartans then travel to Monroe on Monday, Jan. 24.
Girls Basketball
The Spartans fell to Burlington-Edison 52-44 in their lone game last week before being shut down by COVID protocols.
Stanwood, coming off a close hard-fought loss to rival Arlington two days prior, was missing three players heading into the matchup with the 9-3 Burlington-Edison Tigers.
“It was hard for us to get into a flow, part fatigue and part because Burlington did a great job pressuring us,” head coach Alex Iverson said.
The Tigers jumped out to a 16-10 lead after the first quarter and managed to keep the Spartans at arm’s length for the remainder of the game.
Stanwood was led by Vivienne Barrett (13 points) and Chloe Santeford (10 points).
The game Jan. 10 was supposed to kick off a stretch of four games in six days. Instead, the program was forced to hit pause until its home game Tuesday, Jan. 18, against Snohomish — if they’re cleared to play.
“It’s just kind of the nature of the season,” Iverson said. “Hopefully this is our last big hiccup. Hopefully we will be at full strength for the final stretch.”
The tentative plan for the Spartans is to host Snohomish on Tuesday and Mountlake Terrace on Thursday, pending COVID testing.
“There’s been no flow and no groove this season,” Iverson said. “We hope to get back on the court together and use these final games to get back and make a little run.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.