Stanwood baseball sure loves nail-biters.
Against Monroe on April 6, the Spartans found themselves in a one-run game for the fifth time this season — and for the second time, Stanwood came out on top in dramatic fashion.
With Caden Caldero sitting on third base in the bottom of the seventh and the score knotted at 3-3, Monroe tossed a wild pitch and Caldero sprinted home to give Stanwood a 4-3 walk-off victory over the Bearcats.
The thrilling win came just a day after the Spartans suffered a heartbreaking 3-2 walk-off defeat at Snohomish where the Panthers scored three runs in the final inning.
“We were so excited to play again (Wednesday) so we could maybe do it to somebody else and we did, and that’s what felt so good,” head coach Matt Brennan said after the barn-burner with the Bearcats.
The Spartans stormed Caldero after he scored the winning run, and the home crowd erupted in celebration. Stanwood trailed 3-0 entering the bottom of the seventh, but the Spartans never wavered.
“These guys deserved every bit of that,” Brennan said. “They’ve been fighting hard and just haven’t been able to get the hits at the right time, but they did what they had to do tonight.”
The victory snapped a five-game losing streak, and it was evident how thrilled the team was to get back in the win column.
“We were talking after, and I said, ‘Everybody reach behind your back and grab that monkey and just put it right over there,’” Brennan said.
Stanwood generated a couple of scoring opportunities in the first six innings but was unable to capitalize on any of them. In the seventh, the Spartans received a much-needed spark from the bat of Draydin McDonald.
With no outs and runners on first and second, McDonald singled to score Stanwood’s first run of the game. And on the throw to home plate, Monroe committed an error allowing Treyton Mascarenas to score from third.
Brennan said McDonald came through when his team needed him most.
“That’s just great hitting,” he said. “It’s timely hitting that we haven’t had for most of the season.”
Following the two-run play for Stanwood, the Bearcats made a pitching change in an attempt to stave off the Spartans and preserve a 3-2 win.
While the new pitcher warmed up, Brennan made sure to relay a message to his baserunners: Be ready to advance if there’s a wild pitch. And sure enough, the Spartans scored their final two runs of the game by way of Monroe wild pitches.
“They knew what to look for when they were over at third base,” Brennan said about his baserunners.
To complete the comeback, Stanwood needed a stellar performance on the mound, and they got one from righty Brandt Gilbertson. He threw a complete game, surrendering six hits and just two earned runs.
When the Spartans’ bats were quiet, Gilbertson kept his team in it with his composure and command on the bump.
“He gave us a chance,” Brennan said. “He’s just so business-like; he just keeps going and going.”
Cameron Bailey tallied three hits against the Bearcats, and Braedon Requa, Mascarenas, McDonald and Caldero each finished with one.
In the loss at Snohomish last Tuesday, the Spartans led 2-0 entering the bottom of the seventh but couldn't fend off a last inning charge by the Panthers.
Mason Goodson allowed just over two hits over five scoreless innings while striking out eight. Bailey recorded three hits and an RBI, and Ryan Cheeseman drove in a run.
Stanwood (2-3 in Wesco, 5-6 overall) hosts Monroe on Monday in a game that was postponed from Friday due to weather. The Spartans then travel to rival Arlington on Tuesday and host the Eagles at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Stanwood also hosts Marysville-Getchell at 4 p.m. on Monday, April 18.
Boys soccer
The Spartans were unable to generate enough attack to keep pace with Cascade on April 5, falling 5-0.
It was the Stanwood boys soccer club’s sixth shutout loss this season.
“We have to work a lot more in attack just trying to get more scoring opportunities and more shots on goal,” head coach Erik Cruz said.
Things went awry for Stanwood (1-8-0) early in the battle with the Bruins. About 9 minutes in, the Spartans committed a foul in the penalty area. Senior goalkeeper Connor Dahlberg stretched out and got a hand on the penalty kick shot, but it wasn’t enough to keep it out of the net and the Bruins took a 1-0 lead.
Cascade added a pair of goals in the final 10 minutes of the first half to carry a commanding 3-0 advantage into the break.
When Stanwood took the pitch in the second half they were noticeably more determined. That approach resulted in more possession, but a Cascade goal just 7 minutes in crushed any hopes of a Spartan comeback.
Orin Osburn, Nathaniel Westerfield and Brander Standish all generated significant scoring chances in the contest, but Cascade stonewalled the young Spartans.
“We definitely came in with a different attitude and came in more aggressive in the second half,” Cruz said.
Dahlberg finished with 12 saves and Cruz said he was impressed with the play of his centerbacks.
The Bruins tallied 23 shots.
On April 8, the Spartans dropped a game 3-0 to Monroe. No game details were available.
Stanwood hosts Archbishop Murphy at 7 p.m. Tuesday, travels to Shorecrest on Friday and returns home next Tuesday to face Lynnwood.
Track and Field
The Spartan girls placed ninth out of 40 schools Saturday at the Birger Solberg Invitational at Civic Field in Bellingham. The Stanwood boys placed 26th.
The girls were powered by first-place finishes — and personal record marks — from Leia Jones in the 800-meter race and Barrett Anderson in the javelin. In all, 11 Spartans posted PRs.
“Leia Jones ran a really, really smart race. She found out that she can kick in the final 200 and really sprint to the finish,” head coach Michael Randall said. “Barrett Anderson manifested this giant PR. … When her throw landed beyond the 120-yard line, we all went nuts.”
Randall said the weather — rain, hail and frigid temps — proved challenging, especially for the jumpers who competed first.
“We were doing our best to stay warm,” Randall said.
Two Spartans — Lael ten Hoopen and Antonio Sanchez-Racine — also had the somewhat rare opportunity to run the 2K steeplechase.
“They both ran a good race. Once they had a few steeples under their belts, they knew what it was about,” Randall said.
Having an all-freshman 4x100 relay team get invited to the event was also a milestone, Randall said.
“It’s exciting for them, and I’m excited to see them grow,” he said.
Hurdler Isaiah Hughes posted solid finishes in the 300-meter and 110-meter races, including a PR in the latter.
“This is the meet we’ve been waiting for. It’s nice for him to have some good competition so he can see what it'll take to get to state,” Randall said. “He learned a lot. Now he knows what he needs to do.”
Stanwood hosts Arlington on Thursday.
April 9: Stanwood girls placing in top 4 at the Birger Solberg Invitational
- 800 Meters: Leia Jones (1st, 2:21.42 PR)
- 4x400 Relay: Leia Jones, Lael ten Hoopen, Georgia Schreiber, Kylee Powell (3rd, 4:23.37)
- Javelin: Barrett Anderson (1st, 121-05 PR)
- Triple Jump: Baylor Hezel (4th, 33-00.50 PR)
April 9: Stanwood boys placing in top 4 at the Birger Solberg Invitational
- 110m Hurdles: Isaiah Hughes (4th, 16.44 PR)
Spartans sports schedule
The rest of the Spartan spring sports teams resume action this week after spring break, including:
- Girls tennis: Tuesday at Marysville-Pilchuck, Thursday hosting Arlington and Monday hosting Lynnwood
- Boys golf: Wednesday hosting Wesco 3A North foes at Camaloch Golf Course
- Girls golf: Thursday hosting Snohomish at Camaloch Golf Course
- Fastpitch: Monday at Arlington, Wednesday at Jackson and Thursday hosting Mountlake Terrace
- Girls lacrosse: Thursday hosting Everett
- Boys lacrosse: Wednesday hosting Jackson
