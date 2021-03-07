All 22 varsity girls soccer players saw minutes in both games last week — a 1-1 tie to Marysville-Pilchuck on Wednesday and a 3-1 loss to Snohomish on Friday.
“We want to give the opportunity for all the kids to play,” head coach Lori Stunz said. “Many haven’t played a soccer game since fall 2019, so we’re just trying to get them back in the game.”
The Spartans boast a young but deep C-team and JV, in addition to a varsity team with an inflated roster.
“We’re trying to get a lot of kids out there and see how different combinations of kids play together,” Stunz said.
In the tie with the Tomahawks, the Spartans took the lead just after halftime with a goal from Lucy Soriano-Sanchez.
“She just put her head down and decided she’d go score,” Stunz said. “She went through three or four defenders and found the back of the net.”
Maya Macdonald had a breakaway opportunity to add to the lead, but the Marysville-Pilchuck keeper came out of the box and tackled the Spartan forward, earning a yellow card but preventing the score.
The Tommies were able to find the equalizer with about 15 minutes to go.
On Friday, the Panthers jumped out to a 2-0 lead but Soriano-Sanchez was tackled in the box to earn a penalty kick, which the senior midfielder converted to cut the lead to 2-1 a half.
While the team is rotating in several players to gain experience, it also makes finding a rhythm a struggle, Stunz said.
However, team leaders Lauryn Anderson, Paige Almanza and Emmalee Murry anchor the back line, helping to stabilize the game, she added.
“But, bottom line, they’re just excited to get back at it,” Stunz said.
The Spartans travel to Marysville-Getchell on Tuesday and host Lake Stevens on Thursday.
Boys tennis
Weather limited Stanwood to just one match last week, a 6-1 loss to Jackson on March 2.
The Spartans were led by Houston Rawls, who won in straight sets (6-3, 6-4).
“He played really well, really composed, and showed a lot of growth from last year,” head coach Sean Cunningham said. “He’s pushing everyone at practice, too. He’s definitely someone who will have a lot of success this short season.”
Cunningham added that Jonah Grierson showed resilience in a tough three-set defeat (6-0, 2-6, 10-5).
The Spartans now plan to get in three matches this week: at Marysville-Getchell on Tuesday, at Snohomish on Wednesday (rescheduled from March 4) and hosting Lake Stevens on Thursday.
Stanwood boasts a deep roster of 33, third most in the Wesco, and it includes seven seniors.
“My goal is to give the seniors the best experience,” Cunningham said. “But overall, the leadership on this team is really strong this year. All the seniors are good teammates, and given the (COVID-related) circumstances, they’re all-in and have no complaints. It’s a season that could so easily go haywire, but the whole team is filled with optimistic kids who look at the bright side.”
- March 2: Jackson 6, Stanwood 1: Singles: Henry Park (Jackson) def. Morgan Zill (Stanwood) 6-3 6-1; David Hyun (J) def Cody Vail (S) 6-0 6-1; Huston Rawls (S) def David Barr (J) 6-3 6-4; Luke Pang (J) def Jonah Grierson (S) 6-0 2-6 10-5. Doubles: Anthony Kodama/Ryan Contreras (J) def Brandt Gilbertson/Chase Larkin (S) 6-1 6-2; Charlie Berg/Yohan Lee (J) def Liam Cunningham/Aidan Link (S) 7-5 6-2; Sean Atijera/McKay Redd (J) def Blake Reid/Ayden Medina (S) 6-1 5-7 10-5.
Girls swimming
The Spartans dove into the unique swim season with gusto last week.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Stanwood girls swimmers are competing in time trials each Thursday during the five-week season. That means no head-to-head racing against opponents this season.
“It’s a different vibe, for sure,” head coach Rita Peterson said. “Not having anyone to compete against does make it harder.”
Each Spartan swims their two races and then compares times with other Wesco league swimmers. On Thursday, Stanwood swimmers posted 25 personal best times.
“We’re going to make the best of it,” Peterson said. “But we’re happy to be together and plan to take full advantage of the season.”
The Spartans were led by Anna Veazey, who currently has the third-fastest time among Wesco swimmers in the 100-yard butterfly; and Aleena Wiegand, who has top-10 times in the 500-yard freestyle and the 100-yard breaststroke.
“Anna Veazey is going after the school record in the 100 fly,” Peterson said.
Cross country
The Spartans are off to the races — and are already done with 25% of their season.
Stanwood boys and girls fell to Snohomish in their season opener, one of just four events planned in this COVID-shortened season.
The Spartan girls were led by Leia Jones (3rd, 14:00), Lael Ten Hoopen (5th, 14:34) and Aubree Carr (7th, 15:29).
The boys were led by Wouter Van Veen (5th, 12:37), Malcolm Childs (7th, 12:46) and Dylan Standish (9th, 13:04).
Freshmen Kameron Scott and Megan Grennell also stood out for the Spartans on the 2-mile course, head coach Jordan Sneva said.
“We have 25 Spartans who show up every day, excited to train and get better,” Sneva said of the team. “They enjoy it and work hard.”
Stanwood hosts Arlington on Wednesday.
Parents can now attend Senior Night
The Wesco league athletic directors voted last week to allow parents of senior athletes to attend their child’s event on Senior Night.
“It’s going to look different from the traditional Senior Night festivities,” Stanwood High athletic director Tom Wilfong said. “But they will be able to invite two adults in most cases, be able to recognize their athlete and watch the game.”
Social distancing, masks and other safety procedures will be required.
