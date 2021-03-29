The Spartans’ tough schedule might pay dividends in the fall.
Stanwood volleyball faced four perennially playoff-bound 4A schools in its nine-game schedule.
“I honestly feel like we played so well in nearly all of our losses,” head coach Megan Amundson said. “It’s hard to look back and be upset about it.”
With a squad of 12 returning in the fall — including 11 seniors — Amundson said the Spartans used this season as an opportunity to learn and get better.
“They all really stepped into their own and took on new leadership positions,” she said. “This year is a really fancy preseason for fall 2021.”
Amundson said she could see her players' confidence grow in their play and in their teammates. “They’re starting to play like upperclassmen,” she said.
Last week, the Spartans fell to Glacier Peak 1-3 (28-26, 23-25, 23-25,14-25) on March 23. They were led by Barrett Anderson (eight kills, one block, four aces, 16 digs), Lili Jones (seven kills, two aces), Emma Floyd (seven kills, three aces, five digs), Olivia Rueckert (six kills, three blocks), Cailyn Conley (three kills, three blocks), Baylor Hezel (three kills, 11 digs), Mischa Kessler (nine assists, three digs) and Grace Henken (two aces, seven digs, 21 assists).
On March 25, Jackson topped Stanwood 3-0 (17-25, 16-25, 21-25). The Spartans were led by Mallory Duffy (seven kills, one block), Floyd (seven kills, four digs, one ace), Anderson (two kills, 12 digs, two aces), Rueckert (four kills, one block), Jones (three kills, one ace), Hezel (11 digs, four kills, one ace), Jayme Sabo (10 digs), Henken (14 assists) and Mischa Kessler (11 assists).
“Baylor (Hezel) has been a staple for us all year,” Amundson said of her libero. “She has settled into a leadership role, exactly what her teammates need her to be.”
And the Spartans’ lone senior — Sabo — shined March 25 on Senior Night, Amundson said.
“All in all, it was a tough year, but I’m so happy we got it,” she added.
The Spartans close out their season at Everett on Monday.
Boys tennis
The Spartans split their matches last week — a 4-3 win over Glacier Peak and a 4-3 loss to Jackson.
“We had a chance against Jackson,” head coach Sean Cunningham said. “But the fact that we were that close is a good sign for fall.”
Cunningham said the team grew by leaps and bounds during the short season.
“What’s promising is that three guys weren’t playing tennis last year and two weren’t on varsity,” he said. “When half your team is basically brand new to varsity and you’re able to go toe-to-toe with these 4A schools — perennial favorites — is huge.”
Cody Vail and Jonah Grierson each went 2-0 last week.
“They are in the zone right now,” Cunningham said of the seniors. “In fact, everyone is starting to find their groove.”
The Spartans conclude their season against Everett on Monday.
- March 23: Stanwood 4, Glacier Peak 3. Singles: Dario Ristousk def. Morgan Zill (0-6, 0-6), Jason Yee def. Huston Rawls (2-6, 0-6), Cody Vail def. Jakob Diepenbrock (6-4, 6-2), Jonah Grierson def. Joe Pappas (6-4, 6-3). Doubles: Robby Box/Gage Russon def. Chase Larkin/Brandt Gilbertson (5-7, 3-6), Cam Bailey/Connor Wickstrom def. Jackson Stumpf/Nathan Simiers (4-6, 6-0, 6-4), Garrett Allison/Blake Reid def. Tyler Olbright/Max Foley (6-1,6-2)
- March 25: Jackson 4, Stanwood 3. Singles: Henry Park def. Morgan Zill (0-6, 1-6), Huston Rawls def. David Barr (6-1, 6-2), Cody Vail def. McKay Redd (6-1, 4-6, 6-2), Jonah Grierson def. Sean Atijerra (6-2, 6-1). Doubles: David Hyun/Luke Pang def. Cam Bailey/Connor Wickstrom (1-6, 2-6), Ryan Contreras/Anthony Kodama def. Chase Larkin/Aidan Link (6-1, 2-6, 6-3), Charlie Berg/Yohan Lee def. Garrett Allison/Blake Reid (1-6, 3-6)
Cross County
Stanwood girls finished 1-2-3 to help the team top Lakewood in the season finale on Friday.
Leia Jones (1st, 13:05), Lael Ten Hoopen (2nd, 13:57) and Aubree Carr (3rd, 14:06) paced the Spartans on the 2-mile course. Each posted season-best times.
“So many kids had the race of their season,” head coach Jordan Sneva said. “There was a special energy to our team on Friday.”
The Spartans sent off their lone senior Shaye Martin with a dominating team performance, Sneva said. Martin posted a personal-best 2-mile time of 15:21 to help the girls to victory.
The boys, who fell to the Cougars, were led by Wouter Van Veen (3rd, 11:32), Dylan Standish (6th, 11:48) and Malcolm Childs (10th, 12:24). Each also posted a best time in the race.
“With so many committed Spartans coming back we are all excited about this fall,” Sneva said.
