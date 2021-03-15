Leia Jones sprinted out in front and never looked back.
“She has a way of starting with a strong pace and holding on,” cross country head coach Jordan Sneva said. “She runs well from out front, too. Nothing seems to bother her during a race.”
Jones finished the 2-mile course in 13 minutes, 28 seconds to claim first place in the home meet against Arlington.
The Eagle girls edged the Spartans by a single point to win in the meet, which was the first at Stanwood High since 2018 due to construction and the pandemic.
Jones was followed by fellow Spartans Lael Ten Hoopen (4th, 14:23) and Aubree Carr (6th, 14:41).
The Stanwood boys also fell to Arlington. The Spartans were led by Dylan Standish (8th, 12:44), Ryker Belles (9th, 13:14) and Malcolm Childs (10th, 13:19).
Sneva said several Spartans notched personal best times in the 2-mile, including Ten Hoopen, Ryker Belles, Tony Racine, Aubree Carr, Lizbeth Medina, Mary Wilson and Megan Grennell.
Stanwood travels to Marysville-Getchell on Wednesday.
Girls swimming
Anna Veazey is already putting up top times in a handful of events.
Among all 2A, 3A, and 4A Wesco schools, the senior is first in the 100-yard backstroke with a mark of 1:04.12, third in 50-yard freestyle with a time of 26.69 seconds, third in the 100-yard freestyle in 57.58 seconds and third in the 100 and butterfly in 1:02.65.
“She’s leading the Wesco 3A schools, and that’s a pretty impressive place to be in just two weeks into the season,” head coach Rita Peterson said. “It was her goal to be on the podium at state. She had been training (before the season), even though opportunities were very limited” due to the pandemic.
Overall, the Spartans posted 33 new best times in Thursday’s time trial event. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Stanwood girls swimmers are competing in time trials instead of head-to-head competitions.
“It’s great to see how far they’ve all come in such a short amount of time,” Peterson said.
Frances Zoloth posted three best times, and Sarah Watkins dropped 30 seconds in the 500-yard freestyle from the previous week.
“Both of these girls know they have a very limited amount of time to improve,” Peterson said of the seniors. “It’s impressive what they’re doing.”
Volleyball
The Spartans topped Marysville-Getchell at home and then fell to a top-flight Lake Stevens squad.
Stanwood filled the stat sheet in the 3-1 (25-14, 25-23, 19-25, 25-15) victory over the Chargers on March 9.
“My squad of 13 this year is really strong,” head coach Megan Amundson said. “I really feel like I can put in kids at any point and keep it going.”
The Spartans were led by Mallory Duffy (10 kills, three digs), Emma Floyd (nine kills, five digs), Baylor Hezel (three kills, two assists, one ace, 20 digs), Lili Jones (four aces, four kills, one block, six digs), Barrett Anderson (three aces, five kills, 12 digs), Grace Henken (three aces, 22 assists, eight digs) and Mischa Kessler (three aces, 10 assists, two digs).
Though Stanwood fell to the Vikings 3-0 (25-15, 25-10, 25-20) on March 11, Amundson said it was the girls’ best outing of the year.
“The way they competed and fought against a state-caliber team was huge,” Amundson said.
Lake Stevens had appeared in the past four Class 4A state tournaments and returned nearly all from the November 2019 second-place team.
The Spartans were led by Floyd (four kills, one ace), Hezel (11 digs), Jones (four aces, one kills, five digs), Anderson (three kills, eight digs, one block), Henken (eight assists, six digs, two kills) and Oliva Rueckert (six kills, two blocks).
Stanwood traveled to Arlington on Monday and hosts Monroe on Wednesday.
Girls soccer
Rachel Russel beat a defender and blasted a goal home, but the Spartans surrendered a late equalizer to settle for a 1-1 tie with Marysville-Getchell on March 9.
“Everything (Russel) was doing was right on,” head coach Lori Stunz said. “She was able to get by her defender and get the goal. It was a nice little spark.”
Two days later, the Spartans fell to Lake Stevens 4-1.
“We just missed coverages, kept thinking it was someone else’s responsibility,” Stunz said.
After falling behind 3-0 early in the second half, Paige Almanza moved from the back line to the front and immediately changed the tone of the game.
“Paige has such deceiving speed and an incredible first touch and knows what to do with the ball,” Stunz said. “She was disruptive and was causing enough pressure that she created an own goal."
Almanza shielded a defender to allow Lake Stevens' backward pass to slip into their net for an own goal.
“Overall, I think they’re growing together as a team,” Stunz said. “That part of it has been the most difficult. It’s hard to get together to just hang out and bond during COVID. Hard to get the camaraderie, that unity. But we’re finding ways to keep growing, improving.”
The Spartans host Arlington on Tuesday and travel to Monroe on Thursday.
Boys tennis
The Spartans ran a gauntlet last week, playing three matches in three days.
Stanwood kicked off the week with a 5-1 victory over Marysville Getchell on March 9 before posting a pair of close 4-3 losses to perennial powers Snohomish and Lake Stevens.
“We have a very team-centered feel,” head coach Sean Cunningham said. “Everyone is having fun playing together, for each other.”
The doubles team of Cam Bailey and Connor Wikstrom went undefeated during the week filled with close, competitive matches.
“When you can beat Snohomish and Lake Stevens back-to-back, that says something,” Cunningham said of the juniors. “They’re getting better every match.”
Huston Rawls went 2-1 and “is continuously pushing himself to the next level,” Cunningham said.
Stanwood hosts Arlington on Tuesday and travels to Monroe on Wednesday.
- Stanwood 5, Marysville-Getchell 1. Singles: Mason Deveraux def. Morgan Zill (0-6 1-6), Cody Vail def. Liam Perkins (6-1, 2-6, 6-2), Huston Rawls def. Trae Tinglestad (6-2, 6-0), Jonah Grierson def. Jaden Lash (6-3, 6-1). Doubles: Chase Larkin and Brandt Gilbertson vs. Kiel Selapack and Kane Selapack (5-7, 6-4, 2-5, play susp. rain), Garrett Allison and Blake Reid def. Ryder Hurley and Keegan Brennan ((6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-0), Cam Bailey and Connor Wikstrom def. Kole Johnson and Keagan Johnson (6-0, 6-0).
- Snohomish 4, Stanwood 3. Singles: Will Mcdonald def. Morgan Zill (5-7, 3-6), Cade Strickland def. Cody Vail (0-6, 0-6), Huston Rawls def. Nathan Ross (6-1, 6-0), Gunnar Sturlaugson def. Brandt Gilbertson (1-6, 5-7). Doubles: 12 Trevor Van Assche and Max Andrews def. Chase Larkin and Jonah Grierson (6-4, 3-6, 4-6), Garrett Allison and Blake Reid def. Brendan McKinley and Colby Verhoeven 3-6, 6-3, 6-1), Cam Bailey and Connor Wikstrom def. Niko Dearborn and Dylan Schwartzmiller (6-1, 4-6, 6-3).
- Lake Stevens 4, Stanwood 3. Singles: Ethan Hoglund def. Morgan Zill (0-6, 0-6), Luke Stevens def. Huston Rawls (2-6, 3-6), Dillon Wells def. Jonah Grierson (0-6, 6-7 (6)), Sam Bryant def. Brandt Gilbertson (0-6, 2-6). Doubles: Cody Vail and Chase Larkin def. Dakota Bair and Max Hein (6-1, 6-2), Garrett Allison and Blake Reid def. Dane Sledge and Asher Lawson (7-6 (2), 2-6, 6-4), Cam Bailey and Connor Wikstrom def. Bailey Cook and Kevin Morton (6-1, 6-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.