Avery Zill battled through a wrist injury to claim a pair of victories last week to help the Spartans earn two team wins.
“She was able to give it a go, but we will see how this week goes,” head girls tennis coach Sean Cunningham said of the senior with 48 career victories.
Stanwood bested rival Arlington 6-1 on April 20 and swept Monroe 7-0 on Friday.
“We’re starting to play better,” Cunningham said of his young team. “They’re getting more in the flow of things.”
The doubles teams were unbeaten last week, displaying more and more aggressiveness at the net, Cunningham said.
Meanwhile, singles players Ansley Lalone, Alyson Dahl and Audrey Medina are proving to be steady performers.
“They’re all really patient players, really good about figuring out where their moments are,” Cunningham said. “They wear down opponents.”
The Spartans will be tested this week when they travel Tuesday to Glacier Peak and travel Thursday to Jackson — both perennially tough 4A schools.
- Stanwood 6, Arlington 1: Singles: Avery Zill def. Vicki Applegate (6-0, 6-2), Ansley Lalone def. Kenzie Caple (7-5, 6-2), Alyson Dahl def. Bo Eastman (6-1, 6-0), Amelia Bryant def. Audrey Medina (6-2, 6-1). Doubles: Olivia Rueckert/Lucy London def. Zoe Pittson/Taylor Chapman (6-4, 6-4), Karli Niegemann/Mischa Kessler def. Elle Rosskelley/Ellie Wold (6-2, 6-0), Jolene Henrikson/Maya Macdonald def. Sophie Nichols/Zella Jones (6-1, 6-1).
- Stanwood 7, Monroe 0: Singles: Avery Zill def. Elle Greear (6-7(5), 6-1, 14-12), Ansley Lalone def. Mckenzie Hunter (6-2, 6-0), Alyson Dahl def. Presley Norton (6-0, 6-0), Audrey Medina def. Brianna Fish (6-0, 6-0). Doubles: Karli Niegemann/Mischa Kessler def. Jayla Dodd/Adrian Dayton (6-2, 2-6, 6-3), Olivia Rueckert/Lucy London def. Ami Weichield/Izzy Mindle (6-1, 6-1), Jolene Henrikson/Maya Macdonald def. Morgan Gose/Celeste Hudson (6-1, 6-3).
Softball
The Spartans returned to the field last week after losing three games due to COVID-19 concerns.
Stanwood was blanked by Lake Stevens 14-0 on April 22 and fell 15-2 to Marysville-Pilchuck on April 23.
The Spartans are making up for lost time by playing four games in seven days. They travel to Glacier Peak on Tuesday, host Arlington on Wednesday, host Monroe on Friday and travel to Marysville-Getchell on Monday.
Baseball
The Spartans dropped a game to Everett and split a two-game series with Lake Stevens last week.
In the 8-4 loss to the Seagulls on April 19, Stanwood posted 11 hits, including a pair of hits by Darren Smith, Jordin Lee and Brandt Gilbertson.
On April 21, Stanwood claimed a 6-5 win over Lake Stevens. Smith was 2-for-3 with three RBI in the victory. Ty Griffin earned with win on the mound, striking out five and allowing three hits in 5.1 innings of work.
On April 23, the Spartans fell 14-3 to the Vikings at home. Mason Goodson hit a solo homer, one of just three Stanwood hits allowed by Lake Stevens.
The Spartans traveled to Arlington on Monday. Stanwood next hosts the rival Eagles on Wednesday and Monroe on Friday. The Spartans travel to Monroe on Monday, May 3.
Boys soccer
Stanwood was shut out twice last week: A 4-0 loss April 20 against Arlington and a 5-0 defeat April 23 at Monroe.
The Spartans face a pair of 4A schools this week — hosting Glacier Peak on Tuesday and traveling to Jackson on Friday.
Track & Field
The Spartan boys and girls both ran away with victories over Everett last week.
The girls earned first place in 11 of 16 events, powering the Spartans to a 95-45 victory. The boys took first place in 10 of the 16 events, en route to an 88-53 victory.
“The distance crew is really clicking right now,” head coach Jordan Sneva said. In the 1,600-meter race, the girls took the top six spots, and the boys finished in three of the top four places.
Spartan sprinters also clogged the leaderboard in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and 4x100 meter relay.
“The competitive atmosphere with our sprinters is great as they all love to compete,” Sneva said.
Meanwhile, the Stanwood throwers continued to post personal records, and the boys took first in discus, shot put and javelin.
“Our throws group is very young and soaking up skills like a sponge,” Sneva said. “And they all will add strength over the years.”
The Spartans host Glacier Peak on Thursday.
- Boys: 100 Meters: Declan Berry (1st, 11.60), Carson Beckt (2nd, 11.72 PR), Jackson Vondemkamp (4th, 12.11 PR). 200 Meters: Joseph Hader (1st, 24.11), Declan Berry (2nd, 24.59), Jackson Vondemkamp (3rd, 25.54). 400 Meters: Joseph Hader (1st, 56.47). 800 Meters: Malcolm Childs (2nd, 2:25.46 PR). 1600 Meters: Ryker Belles (2nd, 5:12.47), Malcolm Childs (3rd, 5:27.92 PR), Izaac Thayer (4th, 5:37.17 PR). 3200 Meters: Izaac Thayer (1st, 12:51.57 PR). 110m Hurdles: Jalil Williams (2nd, 19.29 PR). 300m Hurdles: Preston Ing (2nd, 45.65 PR). 4x100 Relay: Declan Berry, Caden Carrigan, Joseph Hader, Carson Beckt (1st, 44.56), Brady Moore, David Griffin, Maccoy Christy, Payton Moore (3rd, 48.74), Ryder Bumgartner, Chris Taylor, Colby Campbell, Noah Grina (4th, 50.93). 4x400 Relay: Wout Van Veen, Payton Moore, Joseph Hader, Preston Ing (2nd, 4:10.7), Ryker Belles, Izaac Thayer, Matthew Mendez, Malcolm Childs (3rd, 4:40.9). Shot Put: Josiah Cantrell (1st, 40' 2.25 PR), Zane Strieby (2nd, 35' 8.5), Ben Poetzl (4th, 35' 0 PR). Discus: Zane Strieby (1st, 106' 3 PR), Ben Poetzl (3rd, 91' 8), Matt Smith (4th, 86' 9 PR). Javelin: Caden Carrigan (1st, 150' 9), Zane Strieby (2nd, 145' 0 PR), Kolten Bartram-Scott (4th, 122' 5). High Jump: Carson Beckt (2nd, 5' 8 PR), Caden Carrigan (3rd, 5' 6), Chris Taylor (4th, 5' 6 PR). Pole Vault: Josiah Cantrell (2nd, 9' 0 PR), Andrew Norton (3rd, 6' 6). Long Jump: Carson Beckt (1st, 20' 0.5 PR), Caden Carrigan (2nd, 19' 8.5), Maccoy Christy (4th, 18' 2). Triple Jump: Maccoy Christy (1st, 37' 2.75).
- Girls: 100 Meters: Tatum Brager (1st, 13.71 PR), Baylor Hezel (2nd, 14.14), Lizbeth Medina (3rd, 14.29), Madelyn Edwards (4th, 14.36). 200 Meters: Tatum Brager (1st, 29.08 PR), Lizbeth Medina (2nd, 30.08 PR), Twyla Zoloth (3rd, 30.36 PR). 400 Meters: Heidi Anderson (2nd, 1:18.32). 800 Meters: Leia Jones (1st, 2:33.01), Lindsey Khoury (3rd, 2:46.84 PR). 1600 Meters: Leia Jones (1st, 5:32.92 PR), Lael ten Hoopen (2nd, 6:05.14 PR), Aubree Carr (3rd, 6:09.22 PR), Averie Stunz (4th, 6:12.52 PR). 100m Hurdles: Cezanne DePew (1st, 18.77 PR), Twyla Zoloth (2nd, 19.75 PR), Gillian O'Neal (4th, 22.11). 300m Hurdles: Claire Vondemkamp (1st, 58.05), Lael ten Hoopen (2nd, 59.45 PR). 4x100 Relay: Rachel Russell, Ashley Sellers, Twyla Zoloth, Tatum Brager (1st, 55.07), Baylor Hezel, Cezanne DePew, Piper Hardin, Mallory Duffy (2nd, 56.61), Claire Vondemkamp, Ryann Reep, Madelyn Edwards, Heidi Anderson (3rd, 58.38). 4x200 Relay: Tatum Brager, Baylor Hezel, Lizbeth Medina, Mallory Duffy (1st, 2:01.08), Gillian O'Neal, Ryann Reep, Claire Vondemkamp, Rachel Russell (2nd, 2:06.11). 4x400 Relay: Leia Jones, Aubree Carr, Lindsey Khoury, Lael ten Hoopen (2nd, 4:48.55), Hailey Wilson, Mary Wilson, Averie Stunz, Kylie Wiganosky (3rd, 5:03.9). Shot Put: Barrett Anderson (2nd, 28' 6.25 PR), Sarah Henderson (4th, 25' 7 PR). Discus: Leia Jones (2nd, 92' 5 PR), Barrett Anderson (3rd, 78' 7 PR), Vivienne Berrett (4th, 72' 2 PR). Javelin: Barrett Anderson (1st, 91' 1), Gabriella Jukanovich (2nd, 68' 3 PR), Charlotte Angelocci (4th, 61' 8). High Jump: Mallory Duffy (1st, 4' 10), Cezanne DePew (2nd, 4' 8 PR). Pole Vault: Sarah Henderson (1st, 6' 6), Alexie Crabtree (2nd, 6' 6 PR), Madelyn Edwards (3rd, 6' 6 PR). Long Jump: Baylor Hezel (3rd, 14' 5.25). Triple Jump: Piper Hardin (4th, 26' 4.5).
Boys lacrosse
The Spartans — a club team not affiliated with the high school — opened their 10-game season Monday by hosting Snohomish at Stanwood Middle School. They then travel Thursday to Monroe.
Stanwood next hosts a game May 4 against Cascade-Jackson at Stanwood Middle School.
