Declan Berry runs the 100 meter dash at the Stanwood track and field meet against Jackson on Thursday, April 15, 2021.
After passing the baton from the second leg of the 4x100 relay, Declan Berry watched as the Spartans boys finished first, second and third.
“Let’s gooooo!” the sprinter shouted into the bright blue sky.
Berry and his relay team of Joseph Hader, Caden Carrigan and Wout Van Veen finished in first. The junior also won the 100-meter dash in 11.85 seconds — just a shade slower than his personal best time of 11.51 set a few days earlier — and he took second in the 200-meter dash behind relay teammate Hader.
“I’ve never run this fast before in my life,” the junior said. “I can tell that all the hard work we put in really paid off on the relay, we had good handoffs. … But I know that I want to do better.”
Head coach Jordan Sneva said he expects times to keep dropping.
“He’s got this powerful energy behind him that’s contagious,” Sneva said of Berry.
Part of the positivity stems from the students simply being happy to be active as a team, they said.
“It had been a while since we could get out and play and have fun,” said Berry, who also was on the football team. “Every day it feels a little more like normal.”
The sprinter and his teammates are taking full advantage of the season, not wasting any opportunities, Sneva said.
“In a normal 10- or 13-meet season, you may take a meet or two off to rest,” Sneva said. “But in this short five-meet season, no way you’re going to miss a meet. So that high-stakes atmosphere is there, and you can see the kids respond.”
On Thursday, the 77 Spartan track and field athletes combined to post 100 personal records.
The boys team fell to Jackson 81-65, but the girls beat the Timberwolves 85-56.
The meet came three days after a season-opening sweep over Archbishop Murphy, with the boys winning 113-16 and the girls winning 116-13 against the thin Wildcat squad.
“The girls have a shot at remaining undefeated,” Sneva said. “They’re off to a great strong start and not really looking back.”
Mallory Duffy won the high jump in both meets last week with personal-best leaps of 4 feet, 10 inches.
“That’s an amazing mark to start the season,” Sneva said of the junior.
Meanwhile, junior Lili Jones has won every throwing event so far this young season, notching personal bests in the discus, shot put and javelin last week.
“The girls throwers have their own mojo,” Sneva said. “When so many girls are out there, the competitive juices are flowing, and they are constantly competing against each other. When that happens, they’ll start throwing farther and farther.”
The Spartans next host Everett on Thursday.
Jackson at Stanwood, April 15
BOYS: 100 Meters: Declan Berry (1st, 11.85); Jackson Vondemkamp (4th, 12.14 PR). 200 Meters: Joseph Hader (1st, 23.60 PR); Declan Berry (2nd, 24.09 PR); Jackson Vondemkamp (3rd, 25.15 PR). 800 Meters: Wout Van Veen (1st, 2:07.62 PR). 1600 Meters: Wout Van Veen (4th, 4:51.24). 110m Hurdles: Jalil Williams (2nd, 19.64 PR). 300m Hurdles: Preston Ing (2nd, 45.70 PR). 4x100 Relay: Joseph Hader, Declan Berry, Caden Carrigan, Wout Van Veen, Stanwood (1st, 45.77); Brady Moore, Payton Moore, David Griffin, Mccoy Christy (2nd, 49.16); Garrett Foxen, Ryder Bumgartner, Chris Taylor, Trevor Smith (3rd, 50.53). 4x400 Relay: Wout Van Veen, Ryker Belles, Izaac Thayer, Matthew Mendez (2nd, 3:56.63). Shot Put: Zane Strieby (4th, 34' 8.5). Discus: Ben Poetzl (4th, 91' 8). Javelin: Caden Carrigan (1st, 144' 3 SR); Zane Strieby (4th, 138' 3 PR); Kolten Bartram-Scott (4th, 129' 6 PR). High Jump: Carson Beckt (1st, 5' 4); Caden Carrigan (2nd, 5' 4); Chris Taylor (3rd, 5' 4). Pole Vault: Aiden Hagglund (2nd, 7' 6); Andrew Norton (3rd, 6' 0). Long Jump: Caden Carrigan (1st, 19' 8.5); Carson Beckt (2nd, 19' 1.5 PR); Jackson Vondemkamp (3rd, 19' 0.5 PR). Triple Jump: Maccoy Christy (1st, 37' 7).
The Spartans improved their team score by nine strokes in their second outing last week.
Stanwood shot a combined 250 in a Wesco 3A North meet April 12 at Gleneagle Golf Course in Arlington. The Spartans followed up their season-opening performance with a 241 team score on April 13 at Camaloch Golf Course on Camano Island.
On April 12, Stanwood was led by Brooke Lund (53), Mali Stogner (57), Frances Zoloth (66) and Keira Beach (74).
On April 13, Lund shot 55, Stogner shot 64, Zoloth shot 58 and Beach shot 64.
Stanwood played a Wesco 3A North match Monday at Battle Creek Golf Course in Marysville.
Boys golf
The Spartan boys opened the season April 13 with a Wesco 3A North victory.
Stanwood shot a combined 182 at Legion Memorial Golf Course, besting Everett (202), Marysville-Getchell (208) and Marysville Pilchuck (212).
The Spartans had three of the top four finishers, powered by Logan Brannon (41), Jonathan Haglund (45) and Beau Brannon (45). Samuel Johnston shot a 51, and Owen Thayer shot a 57 to round out the Spartans' score.
The Spartans host Everett at Camaloch on Tuesday and then travel for a Wesco 3A North match at Gleneagle Golf Course in Arlington on Monday, April 26.
Girls tennis
Avery Zill inched her way closer to 50 career wins with a pair of hard-fought matches last week. The senior now has 46 wins in her Spartan career.
The Spartans swept Marysville-Getchell 7-0 on April 14 and then dropped a match two days later 6-1 to a tough 4A Lake Stevens squad.
"Avery had one of her toughest matches in a while against Lake Stevens," head coach Sean Cunningham said. "She dropped the first set, but Avery found a way to win. Her strength is her experience, confidence and resilience."
The rest of the Spartans are rapidly gaining steam, Cunningham said.
"They're coming along quickly," he said. "We had our best week last week for sure. The goal is to finish with a winning record, and I think we're on pace to do that."
The Spartans next travel Tuesday to Arlington and host 4A Monroe on Friday.
The Spartans went toe-to-toe with unbeaten Marysville-Getchell, but fell just short in a pair of games last week.
Stanwood kept it close on April 14, but surrendered a few late runs to drop the series opener 6-1 to the Chargers. Two days later, the Spartans nearly completed a comeback in a 4-3 loss, leaving the bases loaded in the final frame.
“We lost that tough one (April 14) after it fell apart on us,” head coach Matt Brennan said. “But we came right back out and felt like we had every chance to win on Friday, that’s great. You want that mentality — a fresh start.”
Senior Ty Griffin got the start on the mound and kept the Chargers’ bats in check, including battling back in the count for several impressive strikeouts.
“We just know that he can dig down and work himself out of a jam,” Brennan said. “That brings some energy into the dugout.”
At the plate, the Spartans collected a solid smattering of hits, just not strung together, Brennan said. Junior Cam Bailey is leading the team with a .600 batting average four games into the season.
“What we really have to do now is have timely hits, those clutch hits,” he said.
The Spartans hosted Everett on Monday, travel Wednesday to Lake Stevens and host the Vikings on Friday.
Scenes from Stanwood boys soccer's 7-0 loss to Lake Stevens on Friday, April 16, 2021.