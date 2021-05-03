The Spartan boys sprinted by Glacier Peak on Thursday, winning 81-61 in the home finale.
“It was a special Senior Day,” head coach Jordan Sneva said. “Many great marks by seniors.”
In all, Spartan boys and girls combined to post 97 personal best marks.
Caden Carrigan recorded a PR in the javelin with a throw of 160 feet to land in the top 25 marks in school history.
Joe Hader won the 100-meter dash and the 200-meter dash, both in personal best times. Hader has now won every individual event he’s entered so far this season.
“That was a big meet for the two-event winner Joe Hader,” Sneva said.
The boys also collected first-place finishes from Carson Beckt in the high jump, Andrew Norton in the pole vault and Malcolm Childs in the 800-meter race.
For the Stanwood girls, Charlotte Angelocci and Sarah Henderson each earned a PR in all three events they entered.
The girls fell to Glacier Peak 113-37, getting first-place finishes from Baylor Hezel in the long jump, Aubree Carr in the 3,200-meter race, Cezanne DePew in the 100-meter hurdles and Claire Vondemkamp in the 300-meter hurdles.
The Spartans wrap up the five-meet season at Monroe on Thursday — the lone away meet on the season.
- Boys: 100 Meters: Joseph Hader (1st, 11.63 PR), Caden Carrigan (2nd, 11.66 PR), Declan Berry (4th, 11.84). 200 Meters: Joseph Hader (1st, 23.35 PR), Declan Berry (3rd, 23.59 PR). 400 Meters: Brady Moore (3rd, 1:00.58 PR). 800 Meters: Malcolm Childs (1st, 2:19.04 PR), Izaac Thayer (2nd, 2:31.86 PR), Ryker Belles (3rd, 2:36.76), Matthew Mendez (4th, 2:37.86 PR). 1600 Meters: Ryker Belles (3rd, 5:12.8). 110m Hurdles: Jalil Williams (2nd, 22.10). 300m Hurdles: Preston Ing (2nd, 45.36 PR). 4x100 Relay: Declan Berry, Caden Carrigan, Joseph Hader, Carson Beckt (1st, 45.07), Brady Moore, Payton Moore, David Griffin, Mccoy Christy (3rd, 48.93). 4x400 Relay: Joseph Hader, Preston Ing, Malcolm Childs, Declan Berry (1st, 3:56.49), Isaac Randall, Navonte Burton, Logan Armstrong, Thor Uhrich (4th, 4:56.19). Shot Put: Josiah Cantrell (2nd, 36' 4), Ben Poetzl (3rd, 35' 4.5 PR), Logan Armstrong (4th, 30' 9 PR). Discus: Zane Strieby (2nd, 102' 0), Ben Poetzl (3rd, 90' 9). Javelin: Caden Carrigan (1st, 160' 0 PR), Zane Strieby (2nd, 151' 8 PR), Kolten Bartram-Scott (3rd, 130' 7 PR). High Jump: Carson Beckt (1st, 5' 10 PR), Chris Taylor (2nd, 5' 4), Colby Campbell (3rd, 5' 4 PR). Pole Vault: Andrew Norton (1st, 7' 0 PR), Aiden Hagglund (2nd, 6' 6). Long Jump: Caden Carrigan (2nd, 20' 3), Maccoy Christy (4th, 17' 10). Triple Jump: Maccoy Christy (2nd, 37' 1.5)
- Girls: 100 Meters: Tatum Brager (3rd, 13.70 PR), Lizbeth Medina (4th, 14.08 PR). 200 Meters: Tatum Brager (4th, 29.29). 400 Meters: Heidi Anderson (3rd, 1:13.94 PR). 800 Meters: Leia Jones (2nd, 2:24.57 PR), Kylie Wiganosky (4th, 3:06.76). 1600 Meters: Lael ten Hoopen (3rd, 5:53.40 PR). 3200 Meters: Aubree Carr (1st, 13:19.33 PR). 100m Hurdles: Cezanne DePew (1st, 17.90 PR), Gillian O'Neal (4th, 22.09). 300m Hurdles: Claire Vondemkamp (1st, 54.30 PR), Lael ten Hoopen (3rd, 56.10 PR). 4x100 Relay: Twyla Zoloth, Tatum Brager, Ashley Sellers, Rachel Russell (2nd, 54.85), Baylor Hezel, Mallory Duffy, Madelyn Edwards, Lizbeth Medina (3rd). 4x200 Relay: Lizbeth Medina, Baylor Hezel, Mallory Duffy, Tatum Brager (2nd, 1:57.05). 4x400 Relay: Leia Jones, Lili Jones, Lindsey Khoury, Aubree Carr (2nd, 4:41.53). Discus: Leia Jones (2nd, 99' 2 PR), Barrett Anderson (4th, 78' 5). Javelin: Lili Jones (2nd, 112' 2 PR), Barrett Anderson (3rd, 86' 11). High Jump: Mallory Duffy (2nd, 4' 8), Cezanne DePew (4th, 4' 6). Pole Vault: Madelyn Edwards (3rd, 7' 6 PR). Long Jump: Baylor Hezel (1st, 15' 1 PR).
Girls Tennis
Stanwood went 1-1 last week, topping Glacier Peak 5-2 on April 27 and following 7-0 to Jackson.
Ansley Lalone, Alyson Dahl and Audrey Medina each earned singles victories for the Spartans against the Grizzlies.
Lalone outlasted Justine Mangkornkeo to claim a marathon 4-6, 7-6(6), 12-10 win that took about two and a half hours.
“It was a really good match for her,” head coach Sean Cunningham said. “She lost the first set, but she gets stronger as the match goes on. She just gets things figured out. She just willed herself to a win.”
Cunningham said the match against the Grizzlies was the best contest across the board all year.
“We had some girls out and everyone stepped up and played well,” he said.
The Spartans hosted Everett on Monday and host Lakewood on Wednesday to the end season.
- April 27: Singles: Ansley Lalone def. Justine Mangkornkeo (4-6, 7-6(6), 12-10), Alyson Dahl def. Courtney Neisinger (6-2, 6-4), Allie Jansen def. Jolene Henrikson (6-1, 6-2), Audrey Medina def. Daphne Tuason (6-4, 7-5). Doubles: Dezi McDaniel/Emily Habib def. Karli Niegemann/Mischa Kessler (6-0, 6-0), Olivia Rueckert/Lucy London def. Ali Behunin/Jamie Stout (7-5, 3-6, 6-3), Makenna Lacomb/Lucy Lawrence def. Abby Schaefer/Cathy Nguyen (6-2, 6-0).
Baseball
The Spartans dropped a trio of games last week, but gave Arlington its biggest test so far this season.
Arlington (10-0), ranked the No. 2 3A team in Washington by Maxpreps.com, was outscoring opponents 99-4 entering the two-game series with Stanwood.
Though Stanwood fell to Arlington 10-3 on April 26 and 5-3 on April 28, the Spartans scored more runs on the Eagles than any other team this year.
“That last game came down to the very end,” head coach Matt Brennan said. “It was just a few little things that allowed them to have a big inning. Overall, we gave them all we got and played well. We’re moving in the right direction.”
“Cam Bailey continues to really play well,” Brennan said of the junior who connected for a few hits and RBIs last week. “His bat is so good.”
Sophomore Treyton Mascarenas also stayed hot, collecting five hits in his last seven at-bats.
“He’s really come on for us lately,” Brennan said. “He was really big for us last week.”
The Spartans ended the week with a 9-5 loss to Monroe on April 30. However, senior Ty Griffin blasted his first career home run — a solo shot — on Senior Day.
Stanwood traveled to Monroe on Monday before hosting Marysville-Pilchuck on Wednesday and ending the season at the Tomahawks on Friday.
Softball
Stanwood put runs on the board in each of their three games last week, but it wasn’t enough to earn a victory.
The Spartans fell 13-2 to Glacier Peak on April 27, dropped a 5-1 contest to Arlington on April 28 and lost 13-5 to Monroe on April 30.
Stanwood will squeeze in five games this week to end the season. They played a doubleheader Monday at Marysville-Getchell, will play a doubleheader Wednesday at Lakewood and then wrap up the season Thursday by hosting Lake Stevens.
Girls golf
The Spartans hosted Marysville-Pilchuck on April 27 at Camaloch Golf Course.
Stanwood was led by Brooke Lund’s 48 in the nine-hole match.
Additional results were not available.
The Spartans played at Cedarcrest Golf Course in Marysville on Monday and host their season finale at Camaloch on Tuesday.
Boys golf
The Spartans came out on top in a five-team Wesco North match last week at Camaloch Golf Course on Camano Island.
Stanwood was led by Logan Brannon (37) in the nine-hole competition. He was followed by fellow Spartans JT Hagglund(41), Sam Johnston (47), Beau Brannon (49) and Owen Thayer (53).
The Spartans traveled Monday to a Wesco North match at Battle Creek Golf Course in Marysville. They wrap up their season Wednesday in another five-team event at Cedarcrest Golf Course in Marysville.
Boys soccer
The Spartans sustained a pair of shut out losses last week.
Stanwood dropped a 2-0 match to Glacier Peak on April 27 and fell 3-0 to Jackson on April 30.
The Spartans faced Everett on Monday and travel to Lakewood on Wednesday for the season finale
Boys lacrosse
The Spartans went 1-2 last week to open their season.
Stanwood fell 12-7 to Snohomish in their opener on April 26. Huston Rawls and Kanyan Rhodes each notched a hat trick to lead the team in scoring.
The Spartans rebounded with a 7-6 home victory over Monroe on April 29. Six Stanwood players scored in the win, led by a pair of scores from Jaxon Eldridge. Hunter Macomber tallied 13 saves in the net.
Stanwood then dropped a nonleague matchup with Skyline 8-3 on April 30, managing just 11 shots on goal.
The Spartans, which are a club team not associated with the high school, host Cascade-Jackson on Tuesday and Shorecrest on Thursday. Both games are at Stanwood Middle School.
