Girls wrestling
Aliya Hammons thinks the Spartans are peaking at the right time.
“It’s been such an up-and-down season — it’s taken some time to get used to — but in the end, I’m just thankful to have a season,” the senior said of the COVID-impacted schedule. “I like where we’re at right now. I just need to keep working on technique.”
Hammons, who is 19-3 on the season, went 2-0 with two pins during Stanwood’s regular season finale at home Jan. 25 — a five-team scramble with Everett, Marysville-Getchell, Monroe and Marysville-Pilchuck.
The Spartans’ other senior, Hailey Rich, also went 2-0 with two pins.
“The team has really gelled over the last four weeks,” Rich said. “We’re feeling pretty good. Once we put our mind to it and don’t second guess ourselves, we get wins.”
Head coach Marcus Requa agreed, adding that the regular-season finale proved to be a vital tune-up before the district tournament.
The team went 12-8 overall in the scramble.
Sydney Wiegand went 2-0, Laela Ridgeway went 2-1, Mariah Fulgenzi went 1-2, and Alaina Beard went 2-1.
“These girls have gone through battles, and that draws people together,” Requa said. “It’s helped them become better wrestlers.”
The district tournament is Friday and Saturday. The top five finishers in each weight class will advance to the regional tournament the following week.
“I’m looking forward to seeing what happens at districts,” Requa said. “Hopefully we can get most of them through to regionals.”
Boys wrestling
The Spartans returned to the mat Jan. 26 after a week away and picked up where they left off — getting wins.
Stanwood topped Monroe 66-12 and then outpaced Cascade 58-18 in the regular-season finale on Jan. 28.
“We were shut down for one week, but we kept working as best we could,” head coach Ray Mather said. “It’s good to keep the rust off.”
Mission accomplished.
Stanwood wrestlers collected a staggering 16 pins over the two matches.
Three Spartan wrestlers capped the regular season undefeated: Lane Ovenell (17-0), Mason Ferguson (16-0) and Tyler Rhue (15-0).
Now the boys have set their sights on a deep postseason run.
Stanwood hosts the district tournament on Friday and Saturday. For ticket information, visit shs.stanwood.wednet.edu or gofan.co/app/school/WA86277
“I think we definitely have a team trophy in our future if we do what we’re supposed to do,” Mather said.
Jan. 26: Stanwood 66, Monroe 12
- 106: Marc Hruska (S) pinned Ethan Atterbury
- 112: Double forfeit
- 120: Bryan Roodzant (S) wins by forfeit
- 126: Tyler Rhue (S) wins by forfeit
- 132: Braedon Requa (S) pinned Carter Greene
- 138: Lane Ovenell (S) pinned Austin Geiner
- 145: Kaeten Mayernik (S) pinned Mason Fitzwater
- 152: Cameron O'Neil (S) pinned Ean Fraser
- 160: Chance Swanson (S) pinned Jose Majia
- 170: Ryder Bumgarner (S) pinned Ireland Guthrie
- 182: Magnus Carius (S) won by forfeit
- 195: Mason Ferguson (S) pinned David Nimmo
- 220: Josh Donnelly (M) def. Thor Uhrich
- Heavyweight: Israel Castro (M) pinned Will Kallock
Jan. 28: Stanwood 58, Cascade 18
- 113: Double forfeit
- 112: Marc Hruska (S) pinned Smith
- 120: Bryan Roodzant (S) pinned Jacks
- 126: Tyler Rhue (S) pinned Zavala-Aranda
- 132: Ngo (C) pinned Braedon Requa
- 138: Lane Ovenell (S) pinned Delap
- 145: Kaeten Mayernik (S) pinned Gerber
- 152: Cameron O'Neil (S) pinned Cosme
- 160: Chorr (C) wins by forfeit
- 170: Magnus Carius (S) pinned McKague
- 182: Kinney (S) def. Ramirez
- 195: Mason Ferguson (S) pinned Ramirez
- 220: Thor Uhrich (S) wins by forfeit
- Heavyweight: Rainey (C) def. Will Kallock
Boys swimming
The Spartans finished the regular season on a strong note — now they hope to make waves in the postseason.
“We should be in contention for some of the spots to state,” head coach Connie Schmidt said. “But we’ll definitely need to rise up.”
Stanwood finished the regular season 10-2, including wins last week over Lynnwood, Marysville-Getchell and Marysville-Pilchuck.
The Spartans needed a first-place finish in the final event Jan. 25 against Lynnwood to earn the victory.
Stanwood held a 1-point advantage ahead of the 400-yard freestyle relay.
“I told them we had to win the relay to win the meet,” Schmidt said. “It was pretty exciting, the closest meet of the season by far.”
The relay of Isaac Smith, Keith Olson, Chance Haugstad and Malcolm Childs delivered with a time of 3:58.36 — more than 13 seconds ahead of the Royals’ relay.
Childs earned a district championship-qualifying time in the 100 backstroke during the meet. Aidan Link swam a district time in the 200 individual medley.
They were among the 43 best times during the event, Schmidt said.
Jeffrey Ramey led the way with four best times in all four of his events. Childs, Olson, Sawyer Coburn, Emile Mailho and Ben Weseman clocked best times in three of four swims.
Two days later in the season finale, Mailho posted best times in all four of his events.
“He was getting massive time drops,” said Schmidt, adding that Childs and Weseman also clocked three more best times. “To drop that much time two meets in a row was great. They’re on fire.”
Childs also earned a district time in 100 freestyle.
But before the district tournament Feb. 11 at Snohomish, the Spartans will send a contingent to the JV Champs events Thursday at Marysville to vie for some of the final slots to districts.
“We’re just so excited and ready,” Schmidt said. “We’re looking strong right now.”