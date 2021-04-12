The Spartans are adapting on the fly.
Stanwood boys soccer launched into this condensed season with a 6-1 loss April 7 to Marysville-Pilchuck.
With the Tomahawks leading 3-0, the Spartans settled down and started to push through, head coach Eric Cruz said.
Kadeem Wilson tapped home a ball loose in the box for Stanwood’s lone goal.
“I saw a lot of heart last week,” he said.
Two days later, Stanwood fell to Snohomish 4-1. They again responded after falling behind early by regrouping and playing their style.
“We went into the second half against Snohomish trying to create more width,” Cruz said.
The tactic worked, and the Spartans retained possession more than during the first half.
TJ Rowley blasted home a crosser to give the Spartans their only goal.
“We definitely have a lot of speed on this team,” Cruz said. “We need to use that to play more of a possessive attacking style.”
The Spartans travel Tuesday to Marysville-Getchell and host Lake Stevens on Friday.
“We’re scoring, so that gives us hope,” Cruz said. “It’s our own mistakes that beat us, but they’re fixable mistakes. We will need to possess a bit more to create more attacking opportunities.”
Baseball
The Spartans opened the season with a two-game sweep over Lakewood last week.
Ty Griffin Went the distance in a 2-0 win over the Cougars in the season opener on April 7. The Spartans plated two in the opening frame, which proved enough.
“The good thing is we pitched and played good defense,” head coach Matt Brennan said. “But we just couldn’t find a hit.”
Griffin allowed just three hits in the seven-inning shutout.
“That was a great start,” Brennan said of the senior.
The bats were quiet at the start of the next game April 9 before heating up as the contest continued.
Mason Goodson went 5-for-6 last week, and Aiden Link, Cameron Bailey and Chase Larkin each had two hits.
“Chase, an all-Wesco player as a sophomore, is hitting the ball well,” Brennen said of the senior. “He just picked up where he left off.”
The Spartans came away with the 7-3 victory.
“I like where we’re at,” Brennan said. “Only one error through two games. We’re playing really solid defense. That’s really encouraging because I know the bats will come around.”
The Spartans face Marysville-Getchell in a two-game series this week. The Chargers are led by outfielder Malakhi Knight, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound senior and UCLA commit who is projected as a high second-round pick in the 2021 MLB draft.
Softball
The Spartans opened the season last week with a 6-0 loss to Marysville-Pilchuck and a 17-0 loss to Glacier Peak.
Stanwood travels to Monroe on Wednesday and hosts Marysville-Getchell on Friday.
Girls tennis
Avery Zill edged Emerson Norris of Snohomish 7-6 (3), 6-3 for the Spartans' lone victory in the season-opener April 9.
The victory improves Zill’s regular-season career record to 30-1 and her 43rd overall career victory, including postseason play. The senior’s goal is to reach 50 career wins this year, head coach Sean Cunningham said.
Meanwhile, with only two returning varsity players, Stanwood is in rebuild mode, Cunningham said.
The Spartans host Maryville-Getchell on Tuesday and Marysville-Pilchuck on Wednesday before traveling to Lake Stevens on Friday.
Track and Field
Stanwood opened their season Monday — the first home meet since spring 2018.
The Spartans then turn around and host Jackson on Thursday.
Boys and girls golf
The Spartans both open their seasons this week.
The boys travel to Everett on Tuesday. The girls teed off on Monday at Camaloch Golf Course and also compete in Arlington on Tuesday.
