Stanwood opened the season with three losses last week — but coaches gleaned a lot from the matches.
“We use this preseason to test different combos, formations and matchups — and we get everyone some minutes,” head coach Lori Stunz said. “We are preparing for the long haul.”
The Spartans fell 4-0 Sept. 10 at home to 4A Jackson, lost 3-1 Sept. 12 at Archbishop Murphy and dropped a 3-1 match Saturday at 4A Lake Stevens.
Shelby Lund scored the lone goal for Stanwood on Thursday, and Maya MacDonald tallied the Spartans’ score Saturday.
The Spartans host Shorewood on Tuesday and Mountlake Terrace on Thursday.
“I foresee this group of ladies going into the postseason,” Stunz said. “It’s a great group of seniors who know how to play for each other and play with a desire to win.”
Volleyball
The Spartans opened the season with an exciting five-set battle with Archbishop Murphy.
However, Stanwood fell 3-2 (25-12, 23-25, 25-20, 21-25, 15-13) when the final in a string of rallies fell just short at home Sept 12.
“It was a good test for us going to five sets,” head coach Megan Amundson said. “Playing the opener in front of a home crowd, there were a lot of nerves. I’m proud of how the girls were able to ride that wave and settle into it.”
Stanwood was led by Barrett Anderson (10 kills), Baylor Hezel (24 digs, 4 kills), Grace Henken (3 aces, 32 assists), Madison Morgan (6 aces, 13 kills, 10 digs) and India Lee (5 kills).
On Saturday, the Spartans traveled to Yakima for the 32-team SunDome Volleyball festival.
The young Stanwood squad went winless in pool play and in bracket play.
The Spartans return to Wesco play this week, traveling Tuesday to Shorewood and Thursday to Mountlake Terrace. Stanwood returns home Sept. 24 hosting Meadowdale.
“This is a new, young group, and their getting thrown into a lion’s den, but they’re ready for the challenge,” Amundson said. “They have a lot of fun together. … We’re still trying to find our flow of play our style of play. We’re just not quite comfortable yet.”
Boys tennis
The Spartans dropped their season opener 5-2 to Lake Stevens on Sept. 12.
Morgan Zill and Cody Vail each secured singles victories for Stanwood, who hosted Mountlake Terrace on Monday and travel to Mount Vernon on Wednesday and Marysville-Getchell on Thursday.
Vail rallied after losing the first set 1-6 to win 7-6 and 10-7 to earn the victory.
“Cody’s strength is his consistency — he’s frustratingly consistent,” head coach Sean Cunningham said. “He’s not your prototypical power guy, but he hustles, he’s rangy, he’s able to get to most balls and he knows how to defuse a guy at the net. He knows how to take apart a players game. He finds ways to win, that’s hard to coach.”
Shintaro Wilcox, Preston Pierce and Zill will round out the singles players for the Spartans going forward, Cunningham said.
“I think we have three guys (Wilcox, Pierce and Zill) who can play No. 1, and that’s really good,” he said. “That gives us a shot in every match going forward.”
Meanwhile, the doubles teams are mostly new combinations and will take some time to start clicking, Cunningham said.
- Singles: Ethan Hoglund def. Shintaro Wilcox (STAN) 6-3, 6-3; Morgan Zill (STAN) def. Luke Stevens 6-4, 6-3; Cody Vail (STAN) def. Micah Bair 1-6, 7-6, 10-7; Max Hein def. Huston Rawls (STAN) 6-2, 6-2
- Doubles: Tyler Cochran/Kurt Lippman def. Kenshin Humphrey/Dylan Link (STAN) 6-1, 6-2; Gavin Nelson/Sam Bryant def. Chase Larkin/Jonah Grierson (STAN) 6-2, 1-6, 0-6; Alex Keeley/Everett de Leon def. Kade Getzinger/Liam Cunningham (STAN) 6-3, 6-0
Cross country
Stanwood boys and girls each opened the season with a fifth-place team finish Wednesday at a seven-team meet in Arlington on a 3,200 meter course.
The girls were led by senior Charlotte Bentz, who finished in 10th place in 13:05. She was followed by Lael Ten Hoopen(23rd, 14:00), Aubree Carr (24th, 14:01), Shaye Martin (44th, 14:45), Rylee Masonholder (52nd, 15:01) and Nadia Rubio (54th, 15:11).
The boys were powered by senior Jason Khoury, who placed 15th in 10:53. He was followed by Owen Palmer (19th, 11:04), Wouter Van Veen (26th, 11:22), Malcolm Childs (31st, 11:45), Nelson Goosman (46th, 12:19) and Matthew Brennan (47th, 12:29).
“Good warm up race for the Sparts,” head coach Jordan Sneva said. “Great first races for freshmen Aubree Carr, Lael Ten Hoopen, Malcom Childs and Antonio Sanchez-Racine.”
Girls Swimming
The Spartans open their season with home meets Tuesday against Snohomish and Thursday against Lynnwood. Meets are at 3 p.m. at the Stanwood Camano YMCA.
Spartan sports schedule
Tuesday
- Volleyball: Stanwood at Shorewood, 7 p.m.
- Girls Soccer: Shorewood at Stanwood, 7:30 p.m. (Radio: tcsnports.com)
- Girls Swim: Snohomish at Stanwood, 3 p.m.
Wednesday
- Boys tennis: Stanwood at Mount Vernon, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday
- Volleyball: Stanwood at Mountlake Terrace, 7 p.m.
- Girls soccer: Mountlake Terrace at Stanwood, 7:30 p.m.
- Girls swimming: Lynnwood at Stanwood, 3 p.m.
- Boys tennis: Stanwood at Marysville-Getchell, 3:30 p.m.
Friday
- Football: Arlington at Stanwood, 7 p.m. (Radio: TCSNsports.com)
Saturday
- Cross Country: Stanwood at South Whidbey Invite, 10 a.m.
Monday
- Boys tennis: Snohomish at Stanwood, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday (Sept. 24)
- Volleyball: Meadowdale at Stanwood, 7 p.m. (Radio: TCSNsports.com)
- Girls Soccer: Stanwood at Meadowdale, 7 p.m.
