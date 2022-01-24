Boys basketball
The Spartans refused to back down.
Stanwood and Mountlake Terrace went toe-to-toe from the tip to the final buzzer on Jan. 20.
“We knew it would be a dogfight,” head coach Josh Thayer said. “I think we prepared pretty well and executed what we wanted.”
The final quarter alone featured four ties and seven lead changes — and a thrilling last-second steal by Kaeden McGlothin to seal a 63-62 win for the Spartans.
“I think they threw their punches and we threw punches right back,” Thayer said. “It was a good, gritty win.”
The dramatic final few minutes featured key buckets — from the paint, the free throw line and from beyond the arc — from McGlothin, Max Mayo, Mack Hepper, Kolten Bartram-Scott and John Floyd that answered scores by the Hawks.
Leading 63-62 with 8.2 seconds left, the Hawks stole the inbounds pass, missed a shot and called timeout with 2.2 seconds left.
But it was the Spartans’ turn for the steal. McGlothin reached in and grabbed the pass — and a key league victory.
“That’s a huge game for us with Terrace being a top team,” Thayer said, referencing the new district tournament.
The upcoming District 1 tournament will start a week earlier than planned and include all teams in the district. The change is because teams have not played an even number of games due to COVID, snow and transportation issues.
Teams will be seeded by a committee using win-loss record, head-to-head results, cancellations and the state’s Ratings Percentage Index.
“A win like that gives you a little confidence heading into these final six games,” said Thayer, adding that Spartans play four of those games this week. “I think we understand there is a lot of basketball left to be played.”
Owen Thayer scored a team-high 15 points to lead a balanced attack for Stanwood. Bartram-Scott chipped in 14 points, Mayo had 10 and Floyd seven, including the four crucial free throws in the closing stretch.
“Max (Mayor) had his best game. … He brings an incredible amount of energy, and I think it rubs off on the whole team,” Thayer said. “He was in peoples’ grills and knocking down shots, and it builds everyone up.”
Stanwood traveled to Monroe on Monday and visit Marysville-Getchell on Tuesday. The Spartans then host Archbishop Murphy on Thursday and travel to Mount Vernon on Saturday.
“I think we’re in a groove,” Thayer said, “and we know what we need to do.”
Girls basketball
When the Hawks attacked the basket, it was the Spartans who flocked to the ball.
“The energy on the defensive end definitely powered us,” head coach Alex Iverson said of Stanwood’s 57-38 win Jan. 20 over Mountlake Terrace.
Vivienne Berrett had six blocks, Chloe Santeford took two charges and swiped a handful of steals, and the rest of the Spartans swarmed to the ball on most Hawks possessions.
Offensively, the Spartans sprinted out to a 22-7 lead after the first quarter with the help of four 3-pointers. But Mountlake Terrace trimmed the deficit to 28-21 at halftime with a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
“I felt like we were in control but they hit that 3 at half and the lead is only 7 points,” Iverson said. “I knew we would have a quarter like that with all the missed games. Chemistry is a big deal. We need to be positive when things go bad and the girls did. They took care of business in the second half.”
Berrett led with eight rebounds and 18 points on 9-of-12 shooting.
“She was really productive and wasn’t forcing anything,” Iverson said.
Santeford added 10 points, including six during a 10-0 run in the third quarter to help put the game away. Paige Almanza had eight points.
“They were able to show flashes of what they are capable of,” Iverson said of his squad that has had several games postponed or canceled this season due to COVID or snow. “We haven’t had all the reps in we should have at this point in the season. The bright side is that the girls are all chomping at the bit to play. They’re not burned out. They all have tons of energy.”
That will come in handy with five games in 10 days.
The Spartans traveled to Monroe on Monday and then host Jackson on Wednesday and Archbishop Murphy on Thursday.
Stanwood (4-1 in Wesco, 6-3 overall) is vying for one of the top four spots in the revamped district postseason tournament, which will feature every team.
“If we can stay in those top spots, I think the tournament shapes up pretty nicely for us,” Iverson said. “But we still have a ways to go this week.”
Boys swimming
The Spartans collected a district championship qualifying time and a handful of best times in a loss at Lake Stevens last week.
“There were some really good races,” head coach Connie Schmidt said. “They continue to get faster.”
Artem Parkhomtsev clocked the district time in the 100-yard freestyle.
Emile Mailho swam personal best times in all four of his events. Lloyd Hau, Aidan Link, Cooper Bain, Jeffrey Ramey and Sawyer Coburn all swam best times in three of their four events.
The Spartans close out the regular season with two home meets this week against Lynnwood on Tuesday and Marysville-Pilchuck on Thursday for Senior Night. Then Stanwood will send swimmers to the JV champs meet the following week before heading to the district championships.
“I’m excited to see what these guys can put together for a finale,” Schmidt said.
Jan. 20: 1. Lake Stevens 124, Stanwood 59:
- 200 Yard Medley Relay: Isaac Smith, Lloyd Hau, Aidan Link, Daniel Demchuk (3rd, 1:54.30)
- 200 Yard Freestyle: Rory Polson (2nd, 2:08.89)
- 200 Yard IM: Lloyd Hau (1st, 2:11.67)
- 50 Yard Freestyle: Aidan Link (2nd, 24.20).
- 100 Yard Butterfly: Aidan Link (2nd, 1:02.32).
- 100 Yard Freestyle: Artem Parkhomtsev (2nd, 57.82)
- 500 Yard Freestyle: Rory Polson (3rd, 6:03.05)
- 200 Yard Freestyle Relay: Lloyd Hau, Daniel Demchuk, Artem Parkhomtsev, Aidan Link (1st, 1:41.44)
- 100 Yard Backstroke: Isaac Smith (2nd, 1:06.75); Chance Haugstad (3rd, 1:09.81).
- 100 Yard Breaststroke: Lloyd Hau (1st, 1:07.48)
Girls wrestling
The Spartans collected a handful of victories at a five-team scramble last week.
Aliya Hammons, Gillian O’Neal and Katana Karasti each went 2-0.
“That was O’Neal’s first scramble with two pins, first time undefeated at an event,” head coach Marcus Requa said. “It was a good milestone for the week.”
Sydney Wiegand went 1-0, Laela Ridgeway went 1-1, Mariah Fulgenzi went 1-1 and Hailey Rich went 1-0.
The Spartans close out the regular season 6 p.m. Tuesday at home — the team’s lone home event this season — for a four-team scramble and Senior Night.
“We hope to pack the gym,” Requa said.
Boys wrestling
Stanwood did not compete last week due to COVID.
The Spartans next travel Wednesday to Monroe and host Cascade on Friday to cap their regular season.
The district tournament is slated to be held in Stanwood the following week.
