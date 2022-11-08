The Stanwood High School football team is on a roll comparable to the latest group of regular qualifiers to the Class 3A state tournament.
The Spartans improved to 9-1 and earned a trip to state for the second consecutive season by defeating Lakes, 28-20, in a rousing state-qualifying game Friday, Nov. 4.
Stanwood's reward? A several-hundred-miles trip across the state on Friday, when the No. 11 seeded Spartans will face No. 6 seed Mt. Spokane (9-1) at Union Stadium in Mead, north of Spokane.
Looming in one state quarterfinal for Friday's winner is the winner of the matchup between No. 3 O'Dea or No. 14 Peninsula.
In the Nov. 4 battle with a resilient Lakes squad, the Spartans got off to a familiar fast start, scoring 14 points on two touchdown runs by senior fullback Ryder Bumgarner in the first quarter.
The Lancers wouldn't go quietly, however, and with the Spartans having increased their lead to 21-6 on Canyon Bumgarner's short scoring run, Lakes forced a turnover on downs by Stanwood late in the second quarter.
Lakes defensive end Elijah Comoza made the key play, making a sack with under a minute to play in the half that pushed the Spartans backward to a fourth-and-18 on the Lancers 40-yard line. A sweep on the next play came up short for Stanwood.
In the third quarter, Lakes forced a turnover on downs at its own 26-yard line. A 30-yard keeper by quarterback Legend Galeai, a 16-yard sweep by David Wells and a 24-yard swing pass from Galeai to Leo Pulalasi for a touchdown cut the Stanwood lead to 21-12 with 1:20 left in the period.
The Spartans' formidable Wing-T offense responded, as Ryder Bumgarner took a trap up the middle for 20 yards, senior halfback Carson Beckt swept right for 30 more, and Ryder Bumgarner pounded the final 5 yards off left tackle for a 28-12 lead.
Lakes took less than five minutes to cut the lead to 28-20, as Pulalasi rumbled 3 yards for the touchdown and swept left for the 2-point conversion.
But Canyon Bumgarner recovered the ensuing onside kick, just before the rain and wind returned with a vengeance. Lakes' final drive in the driving rain ended when Galeai's errant throw was intercepted by Stanwood defensive back Gary Grisham with 1:52 remaining.
Cross Country
Stanwood freshman Ryan Khoury ran 17:10.70 to finish in 55th place at the Class 3A state cross country meet at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco on Saturday.
Seattle Prep scored 75 points to win the team championship, just ahead of runner-up Bishop Blanchet (81).
In the girls' race, Stanwood senior Lael Ten Hoopen took 82nd, finishing the course in 20:51.10, and senior Aubree Carr finished 129th in 21:49.40.
Central Kitsap scored 70 points for the title, ahead of second-place Gig Harbor (89).
Swimming
The Stanwood girls' swim team scored 87 points to finish in 10th place at the 3A District meet that concluded Saturday at the Snohomish Aquatic Center.
Megan McCoy led the Spartans with a seventh-place finish in the 100-meter freestyle (1:01.13). The Stanwood 400 freestyle relay team of Ella Hess, Lydia Howe, Brooke Jacobs and McCoy finished eighth in 4:16.25.
