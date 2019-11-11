Nine Spartans earned a trip to the 3A state championships Friday and Saturday in Federal Way.
Jetlynn Hau, Anna Veazey and two relay teams will compete after advancing from last weekend’s two-day district meet, where the Spartans finished fourth out of 13 teams at the Snohomish Aquatic Center.
Hau won the 100 yard breaststroke is a district meet record time of 1:04.44 — a half a second shy of her state-title winning time in the event last season. She also took second place in the 200 yard individual medley in 2:11.66, Hau’s season-best mark for the event.
Veazey placed third in the 200 yard butterfly, finishing the race in 1:00.58, to earn a state berth.
“Overall, the beginning part of that meet didn’t work out the way we wanted it to, and it could have ruined the rest of the meet,” head coach Rita Peterson said about the 200 yard freestyle relay team that was disqualified for a false start in the finals — a day after a top-three finish in the prelims had the quartet primed for a state berth. “But all of the girls stepped up, supported each other and finished the rest of the meet in an incredible style.”
The Spartans’ 400 yard freestyle relay team of Lauren Brager, Sarah Schmidt, Hannah Lull and Leena Wiegand entered the meet as the fifth seed, but in Saturday’s finals they dropped more than 10 seconds from their prelim time on Friday to earn a state berth with a fourth place finish 4:03.36.
“It was truly the most exciting swim of the night,” said Peterson because three of the four swimmers had just finished individual events.
Stanwood’s 200 yard freestyle relay team of Veazey, Hau, Schmidt and Olivia Hering took third place in a school-record 1:44.76 to advance to state.
“So many girls had amazing swims,” said Peterson, who also earned Coach of the Year honors.
Lull and Wiegand swam four events each day and posted best times in each race. Schmidt and Hau had best times in seven of eight events; and Hering swam a 58 second 100-yard freestyle for her first sub-1 minute time of the season.
“Aleena fought through a foot injury and a rough prelim to then swim all best times in the finals,” Peterson said. “We swim better when we swim together and the girls really came together. I think they proved they could handle themselves when things don’t go the way we thought they’d go.”
Volleyball
Stanwood volleyball topped Marysville Pilchuck in four sets, ending their regular season with a win and setting up a revenge game to open the district tournament Tuesday.
The Spartans beat the Tommies 3-1 (25-21, 16-25, 25-20, 25-16) behind a raucous home crowd on Senior Night on Nov. 5.
Stanwood was led by Olivia Rueckert (seven kills), Barrett Anderson (six kills, six digs), Baylor Hezel (12 digs, one ace), Gabby Hoidal (four kills, five digs), Grace Henken (34 assists, 10 digs), Madison Morgan (12 kills, 10 digs, two aces), Jolene Henrikson (five aces) and India Lee (two kills, one block).
The Spartans finished the season 8-6 to earn the No. 6 seed in the district tournament. They travel Tuesday to Oak Harbor in a rematch of a five-set back-and-forth battle that ultimately went the Wildcats’ way.
“That (first) match had a little bit more grit behind it,” head coach Megan Amundson said. “I think that was one of the first times they saw what they could be as a team.”
Since that nail-biting loss, the Spartans are 4-1, with the lone defeat coming in a well-fought 3-1 battle to unbeaten Arlington.
“I think the hard work has been paying off,” Amundson said. “It’s been a tough road, but that how our league has been this year.”
She said the Spartans have made their biggest strides this season in their mental toughness and maturity.
“They now have confidence to push through challenges,” Amundson said. “They can now be more free in their play.”
Cross Country
Three Spartans finished strong at the state 3A cross country championships Saturday in Pasco.
Stanwood senior Charlotte Bentz — who also ran at the state meet last year — finished 72nd in 20:08.7 and freshman Aubree Carr took 122nd in 21:05.7 out of 160 racers from around the state.
Spartan senior Jason Khoury placed 85th in 16:51.20 in the boys race.
“Jason had his best race of the season and second best time of his career,” head coach Jordan Sneva said. “Charlotte ran well, wrapping up a solid cross county career, and Aubree Carr … is excited to come back and lower her time.”
Girls Soccer
The Spartan’s fell 3-0 to Shorecrest in a district elimination game Nov. 5, ending their season.
Stanwood fell behind 2-0 in the first half, and couldn’t find the back of the net. The Spartans end the season 7-7 in league and 8-11 overall.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.