Boys tennis
All six Spartans advanced from last week’s Wesco 3A North League Championships to this week’s District Championships — the only school to accomplish such a feat.
“It’s pretty special,” head coach Ryan Ingram said. “Each match had ups and downs. All of them had some moments of excitement and some regrets.”
The doubles team of Brandt Gilbertson and Blake Reid fell to Everett’s Daniel Woodard and Grant Mueller in the title game. The close match went three sets (5-7, 6-4, 6-3) and earned the Spartan pair second place and a bye into the double-elimination bracket at the district tourney.
The Stanwood duo of Connor Wickstrom and Cameron Bailey defeated a team from Cascade to win the third-place match.
“Cam Bailey and Connor Wickstrom fought through adversity in every match to earn third,” Ingram said.
In singles play, Huston Rawls earned fourth place and Morgan Zill took fifth place at the two-day tournament at Snohomish High.
“There were a lot of close matches and three-set matches,” Ingram said of the experienced senior-heavy team. “They have confidence from the long season because they’ve had these situations where they have been there before, and I think that helps a lot in close matches.”
Cross country
Stanwood boys and girls teams each finished second at the eight-team Wesco 3A North championships Saturday at Arlington Airport.
“From top to bottom, I think everyone ran faster,” head coach Mike Evans said. “I’m really proud of the teams’ effort.”
The top five Spartan girls in the 5k race were Leia Jones (2nd, 19:02.9), Lael ten Hoopen (6th, 20:24.7), Aubree Carr (9th, 20:59.3), Kate Bladek (11th, 21:25.9) and Mary Wilson (15th, 21:47.7).
“Jones ran a smart, tactical race. Ten Hoopen had a really good day with a PR. Lindsey Khoury had a 25-second PR,” Evans said. “The girls are still in the driver’s seat for a chance at getting to state.”
The top five Spartan boys were Owen Palmer (11th, 17:35.2), Wouter Van Veen (13th, 17:37.4), Ryker Belles (15th, 17:44.8), Dylan Standish (22nd, 18:09.9) and Antonio Sanchez-Racine (23rd, 18:12).
“Owen Palmer ran great, Ryker Belles was the athlete of the day with a significant PR. Antonio Sanchez-Racine ran out of his mind with a serious PR, too,” Evans said.
Next, the top four boys teams and the top five girls teams at the District 1 Championships on Saturday at Lakewood High will advance to the 3A State Championships on Nov. 6 in Pasco.
“It’s going to be whoever is the toughest that day,” Evans said of what teams get the state spots. “It’s going to be a battle, a street fight.”
Girls soccer
The Spartans edged Marysville-Pilchuck 1-0 on Senior Night on Oct. 19 and fell to rival Arlington 2-0 on Oct. 21.
The Spartans close out the regular season Tuesday at Marysville-Getchell, but then likely play in the opening round of the district toune
Girls swimming
The Spartans wrapped up their last dual meet of the season with home wins Thursday over Marysville-Pilchuck and Marysville Getchell.
The Spartans posted 57 best times as the squad continues to pick up speed ahead of JC Champs on Thursday and District Championships next week.
Audri Day won three events, posting three best times.
Lydia Howe, Mattea Ingram, Faith Dilworth, Presley Polasek, Jacqueline Schmitt and Sarah Zastoupil all swam for three best times each
Junior Darlena Schmitt also had her best meet of the season.
The Spartans also honored their five seniors: Audri Day (four-year swimmer), TJ Jones (four-year swimmer), Sam Fozard (three-year swimmer), Ava Cook (three-year swimmer) and Karen Setterberg (four-year swimming).
- Stanwood 140, Marysville-Pilchuck 25; Stanwood 118, Marysville-Getchell 49: 200 Yard Medley Relay: Jazmyn Legg, Mattea Ingram, Presley Polasek, Nicole Surdyk (1st, 2:22.79), Mackenzie Munro, Fatih Dilworth, Samantha Fozard, Brooke Jacobs (3rd, 2:36.00). 200 Yard Freestyle: Audri Day (1st, 2:19.05), Sarah Henderson (2nd, 2:36.54). 200 Yard IM: Ella Hess (1st, 2:38.76), Lauren Barrie (3rd, 3:04.61). 50 Yard Freestyle: Presley Polasek (3rd, 31.25). 100 Yard Butterfly: Ella Hess (1st, 1:18.17), Lauren Barrie (3rd, 1:28.29). 100 Yard Freestyle: Jazmyn Legg (1st, 1:06.64), Presley Polasek (2nd, 1:11.70). 500 Yard Freestyle: Audri Day (1st, 6:35.10). 200 Yard Freestyle Relay: Mattea Ingram, Jazmyn Legg, Ella Hess, Audri Day (1st, 2:00.93), Katelin Hannum, Skylar Moeller, Brooke Jacobs, Jacqueline Schmitt (2nd, 2:13.74), Lexi Berry, Riley Ost, T.J. Jones, Samantha Fozard (3rd, 2:31.53). 100 Yard Backstroke: Megan McCoy (2nd, 1:20.23), Sarah Henderson (3rd, 1:25.79). 100 Yard Breaststroke: Mattea Ingram (1st, 1:29.05), Fatih Dilworth (2nd, 1:29.87). 400 Yard Freestyle Relay: Katelin Hannum, Jazmyn Legg, Lauren Barrie, Audri Day (1st, 4:46.35), Ella Hess, Nicole Surdyk, Megan McCoy, Sarah Henderson (2nd, 4:49.39)
Stanwood girls wrestling coach resigns
Todd Freeman resigned last week as the Stanwood High girls wrestling coach. Freeman had led the program for the past four seasons.
The school has posted the job opening and hopes to hire a coach before the season starts in mid-November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.