Girls soccer
The flood gates opened in the second half.
Stanwood, which had applied plenty of consistent pressure in the scoreless first half, did not back down after halftime.
“There was a little bit of frustration because we knew a goal would come; we just had to figure it out,” head coach Lori Stunz said.
Which the Spartans did, besting Edmonds-Woodway 3-1 on Oct. 14.
Maggie Flickner pushed the ball downfield and found Averie Stunz, who blasted a goal in from about 15 yards away.
“The ball stayed on their end because of Maggie’s relentless play,” Lori Stunz said.
Soon after, Emily Murry launched a 40-yard free kick into the top corner of the frame beyond the outstretched arms of the Warrior keeper.
A few minutes later, Maya Macdonald lofted a corner kick into the box where Murry, a defender, headed the ball in the corner. It was Murry’s team-leading seventh goal.
“Emily is not fearful to use her head, and she’s effective with it,” Lori Stunz said.
Stanwood began the week with a 3-1 win at Lynnwood on Oct. 12.
The Spartans surrendered a quick early goal and then went to work.
“That was a gut-check for us,” Lori Stunz said.
Lilly Morales, on an assist from Macdonald, evened the score. After halftime, Paige Almanza cleaned up a loose ball in the box. A few minutes later, Averie Stunz took a ball from Macdonald and found the back of the net.
The victories lifted the Spartans over the Warriors in the standings heading into the final stretch of the regular season. Stanwood (7-5-0 in Wesco, 8-5-0 overall) faces Marysville-Pilchuck (1-11, 1-11), Arlington (4-7-1, 4-7-2) and Marysville-Getchell (2-9-1, 2-9-1) before beginning the district tourney.
Cross country
The Spartans turn their focus toward the postseason after wrapping up their regular season with a five-team, 3-mile race in Arlington last week.
The Stanwood girls tied with Arlington for the team victory, led by senior Leia Jones (1st, 18:55.6), junior Lael ten Hoopen (4th, 19:56.5), sophomore Kate Bladek (6th, 20:28.8), junior Mary Wilson (10th, 20:57.2) and junior Lindsey Khoury (17th, 21:52.6). Jones secured her seventh first-place finish in her last nine races.
“The girls have closed the gap. They’re running well at the right time,” head coach Mike Evans said. “Getting to state has been their goal, and I think they can do it.”
The boys finished fourth and were led by senior Owen Palmer (12th, 17:02.7), senior Wouter Van Veen (13th, 17:03.6), sophomore Ryker Belles (16th, 17:27.5), senior Alex Shepler (19th, 17:35) and senior Dylan Standish (20th, 17:48.9).
“The boys are improving, but they still need to make up some ground, which I think they can do,” Evans said. “We’re going to train right through this week.”
Stanwood next heads to the Wesco League Cross Country Championships on Saturday at the Arlington Airport. Then the top four boys teams and the top five girls teams at the District 1 Championships a week later at Lakewood High will advance to the 3A State Championships on Nov. 6 in Pasco.
Boys tennis
These Spartans are storming into the postseason after wrapping up the year with a 7-0 record in Wesco 3A North play (11-4 overall).
“It was a phenomenal season,” first-year head coach Ryan Ingram said. “I was pleasantly surprised with just how well this group came together as a team.”
Stanwood wrapped up its regular season with a sweep of Marysville-Getchell and a 5-2 loss to Edmonds-Woodway — both nonleague matches.
The Spartans are sending two singles and two doubles teams to the Wesco 3A North Championships on Tuesday and Wednesday at Snohomish High.
Huston Rawls and Morgan Zill will be competing in the singles bracket. The tandems of Brandt Gilbertson-Blake Reid and Connor Wickstrom-Cam Bailey will be seeded into the doubles bracket.
Top finishers will advance to the two-day District 1 Championships a week later at Jackson High to battle for a spot at the 3A State Championships, which take place May 27-28, 2022, in Kennewick.
- Oct. 11: Stanwood 7, Marysville-Getchell 0. Singles: Morgan Zill (S) def. Mason Devereux 6-1, 6-2; Brandt Gilbertson (S) def. Jaden Lash 6-1, 6-1; Blake Reid (S) def. Keegan Brennan 6-0, 6-0; Aidan Link (S) def. Owen Dudder 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Connor Wickstrom and Cam Bailey (S) Kane Selapack and Marshall Campbell 6-4, 6-4; Ayden Medina and Ethan Eichler (S) def. Ryder Hurley and Colby Kolling 6-2, 7-5; Colby Campbell and Ben Weseman (S) def. Trenton Bond and Connor Olmstead 6-2, 6-1.
- Oct. 13: Edmonds-Woodway 5, Stanwood 2. Singles: Russell Anderson (EW) def. Huston Rawls 6-0, 6-0; Steven Anderson (EW) def. Morgan Zill 6-1, 6-3; Grant Oliver (EW) def. Aidan Link 6-0, 6-0; Sam Browne (EW) def. Max Mullen 6-3, 6-3. Doubles: Brandt Gilbertson and Blake Reid (S) def. Drew Warner and Ben Hanson 6-2, 7-5; Connor Wickstrom and Cam Bailey (S) def. Cooper McCarthy and Tomas Mahoney 4-6, 7-6 (7-3), 10-5; Jude Wilcox and Armon Mkrtychev (EW) def. Ayden Medina and Ethan Eichler 6-2, 6-1.
Volleyball
A big home showdown looms large this week between rivals.
The Spartans, fresh off a trio of wins last week, travel to Marysville-Pilchuck (2-8 in Wesco, 3-9 overall) on Tuesday before returning home to host Arlington (10-0, 11-1) — the No. 2 team in the 3A RPI ranking.
Stanwood (9-1, 10-1) sits at the No. 12-ranked team after a 3-1 win over Monroe on Oct. 11, a 3-1 win over Lynnwood on Oct. 12 and a 3-2 victory over Edmonds-Woodway on Oct. 14.
“It was a long week for us. We were a bit tired going into the (Edmonds-Woodway) match,” head coach Megan Amundson said. “We didn’t have the mentality we needed to play strong, and we paid the price. But they were still able to pull out the win.”
Stanwood opened the long week with the four-set victory over the Bearcats (20-25, 25-12, 25-17, 25-19) led by Barrett Anderson (9 kills, 10 digs, 3 aces), Baylor Hezel (12 kills, 14 digs, 4 aces), Karli Niegemann (15 digs), Olivia Rueckert (10 kills, 5 blocks) and Grace Henken (28 assists, 13 digs, 4 kills, 2 aces).
The Spartans then topped Lynnwood in four sets (25-22, 25-13, 22-25, 25-14) with the help of Anderson (11 kills, 17 digs), Hezel (15 kills, 13 digs, 3 aces), Niegemann (12 digs, 4 aces), Rueckert (14 kills, 2 blocks) and Henken (36 assists, 8 digs, 2 aces).
Stanwood escaped with a five-set victory over Edmonds-Woodway (25-14, 26-28, 21-25, 25-20, 15-6) with hard-fought performances from Anderson (6 aces, 15 kills, 12 digs), Hezel (2 aces, 15 kills, 9 digs), Niegemann (4 aces), Rueckert (17 kills), Cailyn Conley (5 kills) and Henken (3 aces, 36 assists).
Rueckert and Conley were extremely efficient in the middle against Edmonds-Woodway, each boasting hit percentages higher than .700, Amundson said.
“We’re on the upward trajectory,” she said of the team. “Now is when it all kicks into gear. The work you’ve been putting in starts paying off.”
Girls swimming
Though the Spartans fell to Lake Stevens on Oct. 14, Stanwood continued its slow and steady march of posting improving times across the roster.
The Spartans were led by Audri Day, who swam a district-qualifying time in the 200 yard freestyle, and Ella Hess, who won the 100 yard backstroke.
Presley Polasek swam her best meet of the season, head coach Rita Peterson said, adding that Lauren Barrie also posted good times.
"The girls continue to swim faster and faster," she said.
Stanwood hosts Marysville-Getchell on Thursday in the regular-season finale for Senior Night.
- Oct. 14: Lake Stevens 136, Stanwood 44. 200 medley relay: Ella Hess, Mattea Ingram, Jazmyn Legg, Megan McCoy (3rd, 2:19.66). 200 freestyle: Audri Day (2nd, 2:20.07). 200 individual medley: Ella Hess (3rd, 2:38.74). 100 freestyle: Audri Day (3rd, 1:02.81). 200 freestyle relay: Audri Day, Sarah Henderson, Mattea Ingram, Katelin Hannum (3rd, 2:05.66). 100 backstroke: Ella Hess (1st, 1:12.08). 400 freestyle relay: Audri Day, Jazmyn Legg, Megan McCoy, Ella Hess (1st, 3:59.92).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.