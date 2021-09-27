The Spartan boys tennis team collected two victories last week to improve to 3-0 in Wesco 3A North play.
“They kept improving in each week and in each match,” head coach Ryan Ingram said. “It’s exciting to see them seeing their own progress. They can see how we’re getting better as a team.”
Stanwood topped Everett 6-1 on Sept. 20, and the Spartans swept Marysville-Pilchuck in every matchup on Sept. 22 at home.
Spartan were led by Garrett Allison, who didn’t drop a single set all week. At doubles, the duos of Connor Wickstrom/Brandt Gilbertson and Blake Reid/Aiden Link each teamed up for a pair of wins last week, too.
“We moved some guys around and got them some more experience,” Ingram said. “It’ll pay off as the season goes along.”
However, no matter who the Spartans were playing, “they were able to play their game and continue to put pressure on their opponent,” Ingram said.
A byproduct is that they’re also playing with more confidence, he said.
“The results have been awesome,” Ingram said. “I love to see them play up to their potential.”
- Sept. 20: Stanwood 6, Everett 1. Singles: Grant Mueller (E) def. Morgan Zill (S) 7-5, 3-6, 6-3; Huston Rawls (S) def. Daniel Woodand 3-6, 6-0, 6-3; Brandt Gilbertson (S) def. Avery Thompson 6-2, 6-2; Garrett Allison (S) def. Leyton Brunni 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Connor Wickstrom and Cam Bailey (S) def. Lirth Durseye and Wesley Mueller 6-0, 6-4; Blake Reid and Aiden Link (S) def. Dominic Bertoldi and Anthony Soriano 7-6(2), 6-2; Ayden Medina and Ethan Eichler (S) def. Chris Pragnor and Ryan Bell 7-5, 6-3.
- Sept. 22: Stanwood 7, Marysville-Pilchuck 0. Singles: Morgan Zill (S) def. John Cerrillo 6-0, 6-0; Huston Rawls (S) def. Cole Davis 6-0, 6-0; Garrett Allison (S) def. Owen Davis 6-0, 6-0; Cam Bailey (S) won by forfeit. Doubles: Blake Reid and Aiden Link (S) def. Denton Collins and Gabriel Bradley 6-0, 6-0; Connor Wickstrom and Brandt Gilbertson (S) def. Daniel Calle and Sebastian Gomez 6-0, 6-0; Riley McNicol and Aiden Jamison (S) def. Anthony Petrozelli and Terrance Johnson 6-0, 6-0.
Girls soccer
Spartan girls soccer ended a four-game losing streak with an emphatic 5-2 win Sept. 23 at Meadowdale.
“Maya (Macdonald) had a missile within the first 45 seconds for the first score,” head coach Lori Stunz said. “She took the team on her shoulders. That goal put Meadowdale on their heels.”
Two minutes later, winger Kiley McCall took a pass from the middle and fired a cross back into the box where Maggie Flickner poked it home with her left foot.
“Maggie had some nice touch on the ball,” Stunz said. “The girls kept their foot on the pedal the whole time.”
Emmalee Murry followed with two goals from deep-set pieces for her fourth and fifth goals of the season.
“She has a way of dropping the ball in the box from deep, but this time we said just put it on frame and see if the keeper can handle it,” Stunz said of the centerback’s shots from 35-40 yards away. “And it went in.”
“It’s always great to have centerbacks with huge contributions defensively and offensively,” she said.
Twyla, also playing defense at centerback, got the fifth goal by cleaning up a loose ball in front of the net.
The win came after a 3-0 loss at Mountlake Terrace on Sept. 21.
“That was a tough one,” Stunz said. “I think that was a reality check for us.”
In response, Stunz shook up with lineup for the Meadowdale game.
“We needed different looks,” she said.
The team responded, led by Macdonald’s lightning-quick goal.
“We were playing with a sense of urgency, that was nice,” Stunz said. “It set the tone and gave the whole team a confidence.”
Stanwood now looks to build on the victory Tuesday at Cascade (Everett) and then at home Thursday against Monroe.
Volleyball
The Spartans remained unbeaten in league play with two wins and then capped the week with a second-place finish at a tournament Saturday.
Stanwood swept aside Mountlake Terrace 3-0 (25-22, 25-12, 25-23) on Sept. 21 and then topped Meadowdale 3-1 (22-25, 25-19, 25-15, 27-25) on Sept. 23.
Against Mountlake Terrace, the Spartans were led by Grace Henken (24 assists, 10 digs), Olivia Rueckert (5 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces), Baylor Hezel (17 digs, 5 aces), Emma Floyd (4 aces, 5 kills, 11 digs) and Barrett Anderson (18 kills, 13 digs).
Against Meadowdale, Stanwood was led by Grace Henken (19 assists, 7 digs), Mischa Kessler (14 assists, 6 digs), Cailyn Conley (2 blocks, 2 kills), Olivia Rueckert (2 aces, 7 kills, 7 blocks, 2 assists, 5 digs), Baylor Hezel (29 digs), Emma Floyd (6 aces, 12 kills, 7 digs) and Barrett Anderson (13 kills, 14 digs).
Stanwood then went to Glacier Peak on Saturday for the 10-team Reach the Peak tournament, where the Spartans fell to Arlington 2-1 in the championship.
After dropping the opening game 3-0 to Bishop Blanchet at 8 a.m., Stanwood reeled off three wins — including a 2-1 victory in the semifinal rematch against Bishop Blanchet — to set up a showdown with the rival Eagles nearly 12 hours after their day started.
“I felt like on Tuesday and Thursday we did struggle a bit with keeping our level of play high,” head coach Megan Amundson said. “It just didn't quite sit well, so it was nice to have Saturday to have a lot of volleyball in one day to make adjustments on the fly and practice with different lineups. I’m proud of how they responded.”
Amundson said the Spartans were able to experiment with making some minor adjustments, all with an eye to improving as the season continues.
She said the solid play during the tournament is valuable because it allows “the girls to see the high level that they can play at. Now, we need to keep working the rest of the year to keep that high level there on a daily basis.”
Stanwood hosted Cascade (Everett) on Monday, after press deadline for the Stanwood Camano News. The Spartans travel Wednesday to Monroe.
Girls swimming
The young Spartan swim squad is continuing to improve during a 119-51 loss to Snohomish on Sept. 21.
Stanwood posted 43 best times, led by junior Ella Hess’ multiple second-place finishes.
“Our new girls continued to improve,” head coach Rita Peterson said.
She said the team is focusing on improving technique and building a solid foundation for the future.
The Spartans host Monroe on Tuesday and travel to Cascade (Everett) on Thursday.
- Sept. 21: 200 Yard Medley Relay: Mackenzie Munro, Bee Goulet, Ella Hess, Jazmyn Legg (2nd, 2:17.89). 200 Yard Freestyle: Megan McCoy (3rd, 2:38.85). 200 Yard IM: Ella Hess (2nd, 2:45.79); Jazmyn Legg (3rd, 2:51.14). 100 Yard Butterfly: Lauren Barrie (3rd, 1:29.24). 100 Yard Freestyle: Hess (2nd, 1:06.79). 500 Yard Freestyle: Jazmyn Legg (3rd, 7:13.73). 200 Yard Freestyle Relay: Katelin Hannum, Mattea Ingram, Ella Hess, Jazmyn Legg (2nd, 2:05.64). 100 Yard Backstroke: Megan McCoy (3rd, 1:21.28). 100 Yard Breaststroke: Bee Goulet (3rd, 1:26.19). 400 Yard Freestyle Relay: Nicole Surdyk, Presley Polasek, Mattea Ingram, Megan McCoy (3rd, 4:59.87).
Cross Country
Spartan boys and girls all finished in first place during their lone meet last week — a 2.9 mile course at Marysville-Pilchuck.
“I’m pleased with the effort,” head coach Mike Evans said. “Everyone ran so well, ran hard while transitioning to the longer 2.9 mile race.”
Stanwood boys — both varsity and JV — finished ahead of Mariner and Marysville-Pilchuck. The varsity squad was led by Wouter Van Veen (1st, 16:56), Mac Martin (4th, 17:38) and Alex Shepler (5th, 17:44). The JV team was powered by Malcolm Childs (1st, 18:49), Kameron Scott (3rd, 20:01), Marc Hruschka (4th, 20:08) and Ian Hanson (5th, 20:20).
The girls swept the top several spots, led by Leia Jones (1st, 18:58), Aubree Carr (2nd, 20:37.20) and Lael ten Hoopen (3rd, 20:37.51).
In addition, the Spartans saw continued improvement from new runners and athletes returning from health issues.
“Mac Martin and Alex Shepler are really coming along on the boys side. And we’re getting senior Owen Palmer back,” Evans said. “Having them all coming along so well will really help us out.”
On the girls side, freshman Kate Bladek, who finished fourth last week, is coming on strong and making an impact, Evans said.
The Spartans next travel to Jackson on Wednesday for a 2.5-mile race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.