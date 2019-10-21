Spartans boys tennis went 1-1 last week during tune-ups for this week’s Wesco 3A North tournament. After a 7-0 sweep of Cascade, the Spartans fell 6-1 to Kamiak, a perennial 4A state contender.
However, Stanwood is now squarely focused on advancing its two singles players and two doubles teams to next week’s district tournament.
“This is what they’ve been working toward,” head coach Sean Cunningham said of his players’ postseason aspirations.
Stanwood will send doubles teams of Shintaro Wilcox/Preston Pierce and Morgan Zill/Cody Vail and singles players Jonah Grierson and Kenshin Humphrey to the Wesco 3A North tourney — which starts Tuesday in Snohomish.
The opening round is single-elimination where winners advance to a double-elimination bracket. The top four doubles teams and singles players advance to the district tournament.
The senior duo of Wilcox and Pierce have been working toward this moment for three years, Cunningham said.
“They’ve had this vision to make a run at state,” he said of the long-time doubles partners. “I think they have a hunger and a determination to advance.”
The younger duo of Zill and Vail feature a potent combination of speed and size, Cunningham said.
“They’re continuing to develop chemistry,” he said of the two who spent most of the season going a combined 23-3 at singles this season. “Cody is the tallest guy on the team and can use his length at the net. He has great reach. And Morgan will be able to punish players with his ground game.”
- Oct. 14: Stanwood 7, Cascade 0. Singles: Morgan Zill (Stan) def. Jaxon Roberts 2-6, 6-2, 7-5; Cody Vail (Stan) def. Rolando Le 6-1, 6-1; Huston Rawls (Stan) def. Tyler Chrisman 6-0, 6-0; Chase Larkin (Stan) def. Nolan Brown 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Shintaro Wilcox/Preston Pierce (Stan) def. Ethan Kunitz/Matthew Sheuflle 6-4, 6-1; Dylan Link/Jonah Grierson (Stan) def. Kevin Jacks/Jacob Hahn 6-2, 6-1; Kade Getzinger/Jack Laures (Stan) def. Riefa Fargi/John Graham 6-2, 6-0.
- Oct. 15: Kamiak 6, Stanwood 1. Singles: Josh Lee (K) def. Huston Rawls 6-1, 6-2; Muhammad Putra (K) def. Jonah Grierson 6-2, 6-0; Kaleb Pang (K) def. Dylan Link 6-0, 6-2; Chris Choi (K) def. Liam Cunningham 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Aaron Lee/Jaeden Tongco (K) def. Shintaro Wilcox/Preston Pierce 7-6(1), 6-3; Morgan Zill/Cody Vail (Stan) def. Ethan Kim/Gavin Stimpert 6-2, 6-4; Muhammad Khairullah/Jonghun Lee (K) def. Kade Getzinger/Chase Larkin 4-6, 7-6(3), 10-6.
Volleyball
Powered by solid, consistent play, the Spartans swept Marysville-Getchell in last week’s lone contest.
“From the start we came out really strong,” head coach Megan Amundson said. “Lately, I’ve been seeing what we’re trying to emphasize in practice translate to matches.”
The Spartans controlled the match from start to finish, winning 3-0 (25-14, 25-19, 25-17).
Stanwood was led by Lili Jones (five kills), Barrett Anderson (five kills), Karli Neigemann (one ace, six digs), Baylor Hezel (one ace, nine digs), Grace Henken (23 assists, five digs), Madison Morgan (three aces, 12 kills, six digs) and Greta Hendrickson (three aces, two kills, seven digs)
However, Stanwood has a tough week ahead. The Spartans next host rival Arlington (10-0) on Tuesday and travels to Snohomish (8-1) on Thursday.
“It’ll be a big test for us,” Amundson said. “But coming out of the Oak Harbor week (where Stanwood took the unbeaten Wildcats to five sets), we see that we can play at a high level. We just need to bring that high level this week because these are two teams that will require that.”
The Spartans then wrap up the regular season the following week against Everett and Marysville-Pilchuck before the district tournament.
“We’re on the verge of
really good things,” Amundson said. “We just have to keep working every single day. Slowly but surely it’s starting to click.”
Girls soccer
The Spartans dropped a heartbreaker at the buzzer in their lone contest last week.
Tied 1-1 with about a minute to play, Stanwood and Marysville-Getchell players went down in the Spartan box and the Chargers were awarded a penalty kick. They converted to win the Oct. 17 game 2-1.
“It was a difficult loss because they again out-possessed their opponent and continued to play quality soccer,” head coach Lori Stunz said.
Marysville-Getchell broke the scoreless tie just after halftime, and Stanwood equalized about a minute later on a free kick. Emmlee Murry booted the ball behind the Charger back line and Lucy Soriano-Sanchez put home the ricochet.
The Spartans — who have alternated wins and losses since Sept. 24 — travel Tuesday to Arlington and host Snohomish on Thursday. Stanwood then travels to Marysville-Pilchuck on Oct. 29 for the regular-season finale. The district tournament starts Oct. 31.
“This week will be a gauntlet,” Stunz said “I feel like we have quality players, we just have to have the heart and desire to want it. We match up well, it’ll come down to who wants it more.”
Girls swimming
Jetlynn Hau added another state-qualifying time and the Spartans reeled off three team wins last week.
Hau, who already qualified for state in the 200 yard breaststroke, will also head to state in the 200 yard individual medley after her time of 2:12.76 on Oct. 15 against Glacier Peak.
The Spartans eked out an 88-82 victory when the 400 yard freestyle relay team of Anna Veazey, Olivia Hering, Aleena Wiegand and Hau won the final event in 3:56.69 to break a 78-78 tie.
“Overall, we had several swims that came down to the last touch,” head coach Rita Peterson said. “It was fun to see the girls pull together and pull off this win.”
During the home meet, Sarah Schmidt qualified for districts in the 50 yard freestyle. Rylee Stuller, Haley Wilcox, Zoe Tower, Sarah Henderson and Ava Cook posted multiple best times.
On Oct. 17, the Spartans topped Mount Vernon 115-55 and Archbishop Murphy 129-37 in a dual home meet.
At that meet, Schmidt added a district-qualifying time in the 100 butterfly.
“The stars of the show were our JV swimmers,” Peterson said. “They all posted lots of best times.”
Leading the way were freshman Ellie Fongemie and sophomore Sarah Henderson, she said.
“We’re still looking at our relays,” Peterson said. “We’ve got a few more meets to nail down the girls who will swim.”
The Spartans will honor their seniors during the home meet Tuesday against Monroe and Lake Stevens. Stanwood then travels Thursday to Marysville.
“It’s a really exciting week ahead of us,” Peterson said. “In addition to honoring the seniors, we’ve lined up some fun things to wrap up the season, such as relays where seniors swim against juniors and sophomores swim again freshmen.”
- Oct. 15: 200 yard medley relay: Hannal Lull, Aleena Wiegand, Sarah Schmidt, Ella Hess (2nd, 2:07.08). 200 yard freestyle: Anna Veazey (1st, 2:04.97); Lauren Brager (2nd, 2:17.74), Audri Day (3rd, 2:21.92). 200 yard IM: Jetlynn Hau (1st, 2:12.76). 50 yard freestyle: Olivia Hering (1st, 27.27). 100 yard butterfly: Anna Veazey (2nd, 1:02.10). 100 yard freestyle: Olivia Hering (2nd, 1:02.01). 500 yard freestyle: Aleena Wiegand (2nd 5:59.25). 200 yard freestyle relay: Anna Veazey, Sarah Schmidt, Olivia Hering, Jetlynn Hau (1st, 1:48.00). 100 yard backstroke: Hannah Lull (2nd, 1:14.14). 100 yard breaststroke: Jetlynn Hau (1st, 1:06.82). 400 yard freestyle relay: Anna Veazey, Olivia Hering, Aleena Wiegand, Jetlynn Hau (1st, 3:56.69).
- Oct. 17: 200 yard medley relay: Hannah Lull, Jetlynn Hau, Olivia Hering, Chase Deaver (1st, 2:04.36), Aleena Wiegand, Frances Zoloth, Anna Veazey, Sarah Schmidt (2nd, 2:09.88). 200 yard freestyle: Jetlynn Hau (1st, 2:02.93), Lauren Brager (2nd, 2:18.73). 200 yard IM: Anna Veazey (1st, 2:20.43). 50 yard freestyle: Jetlynn Hau (1st, 26.93), Olivia Hering (2nd, 27.25), Sarah Schmidt (3rd, 28.56). 100 yard butterfly: Anna Veazey (1st, 1:03.22). 500 yard freestyle: Aleena Wiegand (2nd, 6:02.44). 200 yard freestyle relay: Anna Veazey, Sarah Schmidt, Aleena Wiegand, Olivia Hering (1st, 1:49.28), Chase Deaver, Lauren Brager, Audri Day, Ella Hess (2nd, 1:59.67). 100 yard backstroke: Hannah Lull (3rd, 1:15.13). 100 yard breaststroke: Aleena Wiegand (1st, 1:16.64). 400 yard freestyle relay: Lauren Brager, Audri Day, Ella Hess, Hannah Lull (1st, 4:23.41).
Cross Country
The Stanwood boys won the 2.6-mile Lake Lap — a nine-team meet around Lake Padden in Bellingham. The Spartan girls finished third.
The boys were powered by Jason Khoury, who took second place in 14:31.3. The senior was followed by sophomores Wouter Van Veen (6th, 14:59.1) and Owen Palmer (7th, 14:59.5).
The girls were led by Charlotte Bentz, who also finished in second place in 16:57.9. The senior was followed by freshmen Lael Ten Hoopen (11th, 18:47.5) and Aubree Carr (12th, 18:53.59).
The Spartans next head back to Lakewood High on Saturday for the Wesco 3A North championships. The top seven individuals from each team advance to the district championships a week later at South Whidbey High where the top 28 individuals earn state berths.
“It’s realistic a handful of Spartans make it,” head coach Jordan Sneva said. “This is what they’ve been working for, been training for. They just need to peak on that one day — Nov. 2 — to get to state.”
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.