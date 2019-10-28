The doubles team of Shintaro Wilcox and Preston Pierce advanced to the district tournament this week in Arlington.
The duo entered the Wesco 3A North championships with a bye and moved onto the semifinals with a 6-3, 6-3 win Oct. 22 over a Snohomish team. On Oct. 23, the pair fell to an Oak Harbor duo in a toe-to-toe three-set match 6-7(3), 6-0, 7-5.
Wilcox and Pierce then had to power past a Snohomish team in three sets 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the consolation semis to move onto the consolation final and a guaranteed trip to districts.
In the consolation final, Wilcox and
Pierce defeated Arlington’s Ben Nichols and Keaton McBride 6-4, 6-1.
Stanwood’s other doubles team of Morgan Zill-Cody Vail reeled off two wins on Day 1 to advance, but fell just short of punching their ticket to districts by losing in the semis and then the consolation semis.
In singles play, Jonah Grierson and Kenshin Humphrey were eliminated on Day 1.
The two-day district tournament starts Tuesday in Arlington.
Cross Country
Fourteen Spartans will compete for a state berth Saturday at the district championships at South Whidbey High.
The top seven Spartan boys last Saturday’s 5k at Lakewood High for the Wesco Championships were Jason Khoury (40th, 17:07.6), Owen Palmer (87th, 17:47.8), Wouter Van Veen (111th, 18:02.7), Malcolm Childs (115th, 18:05.8), Dylan Standish (146th, 18:42.3), Antonio Sanchez-Racine (166th, 19:05.7) and Alex Shepler (177th, 19:22.1).
The top seven Stanwood girls were Charlotte Bentz (17th, 19:48.5), Aubree Carr (38th, 20:52.5), Hailey Wilson (107th, 22:46.8), Shaye Martin (121st, 23:15.9), Mary Wilson (127th, 23:32.4), Rylee Masonholder (136th, 24:04.7) and Briana Mitchell (137th, 24:06.8).
The top 28 individual finishers for boys and for girls earn state berths at Saturday’s district race.
“It’s nice for several kids who won’t race next weekend that they got season PRs for 5k,” head coach Jordan Sneva said about finishing the season strong as a team. “Jason (Khoury) ran his best race of the season and Malcolm Childs is becoming a polished racer.”
Girls swimming
At least nine Spartans are heading to the district meet next week, but one last chance remains this week to advance to the postseason.
Stanwood topped Monroe 103-66 and fell to Lake Stevens 105-65 in the home finale Oct. 22. The Spartans then swept the Marysville schools Oct. 24, besting Getchell 134-46 and Pilchuck 130-51. Twenty-four Stanwood swimmers will vie for a district slot Wednesday in the JV Invite, which ends the regular season.
“This week was really about honoring and recognizing our seniors,” head coach Rita Peterson said.
The team celebrated seniors on Oct. 22, but Peterson let seniors pick their events in the Oct. 24 meet.
“We mixed it up a bit and had some fun,” she said.
But out of the event came some eye-opening results, including Hannah Lull swimming the 50 yard freestyle in 28.53 -- the first time swimming the event this season -- to earn a spot on the 200 yard freestyle relay team. Anna Veazey also swam the 100 yard backstroke in 1:03.
“Those were surprising times,” Peterson said. “They really stood out.”
After Wednesday’s meet, the Spartans turn their focus toward districts Nov. 8-9 in Snohomish where at least nine will compete: Jetlynn Hau (200 yard individual medley and 100 yard breaststroke), Veazey (200 yard freestyle, 100 yard butterfly), Aleena Weigan (500 yard freestyle and 100 yard breaststroke), Lauren Brager (200 yard freestyle and 100 yard freestyle), Lull (500 yard freestyle and 100 yard backstroke), Sarah Schmidt (50 yard freestyle and 100 yard butterfly), Olivia Hering (50 yard freestyle and 100 yard freestyle) and Sarah Watkins (500 yard freestyle). The Spartans also will swim in the three relays.
“Sarah Watkins qualified (Oct. 22) and this is her first time qualifying for districts,” Peterson said. “She’s worked really hard and took advantage of six weeks of training this summer to get in better shape.”
Girls soccer
The Spartans dropped a pair of games last week, falling to 6-7 in Wesco 3A North play.
Stanwood was shut out in Arlington 3-0 on Oct. 22 and lost 4-1 at home to Snohomish on Oct. 24.
The Panthers tallied three second-half goals to break a 1-1 tie at intermission. Hannah West scored on an assist from Emmalee Murry for the Spartans’ lone goal.
Stanwood travels to Marysville-Pilchuck on Tuesday to close out the regular season. The district tournament starts Oct. 31.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.