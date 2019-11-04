Three Spartans sprinted to the state cross country championships Saturday in Pasco.
Jason Khoury finished 12th in the boys 3A district championships Saturday at South Whidbey High. The senior ran the 5k race in 17:15.99.
Charlotte Bentz crossed the finish line in 20:13.90 to claim 13th to punch her return ticket to the state race. Aubree Carr, a freshman, finished in 20:40.80 to take 20th place.
“Jason fulfilled a goal and will do well at state — he is running very strong now,” head coach Jordan Sneva said. “Charlotte had great leadership all year and is so clutch, and Aubree ran tough Saturday.”
The six remaining Spartan boys did not advance to state but capped an impressive year of continued improvements. They were led by Owen Palmer (41st, 18:04.12), Wouter Van Veen (47th, 18:12.83), Malcolm Childs (51st, 18:22.95), Dylan Standish (62nd, 18:41.62), Alex Shepler (83rd, 19:32.28) and Nelson Goosman (90th, 20:08.83).
The remaining girls were led by Lael Ten Hoopen (47th, 22:08.60), Mary Wilson (69th, 23:46.60), Hailey Wilson (71st, 23:53.90), Rylee Masonholder (74th, 23:58.70) and Shaye Martin (76th, 24:07.00).
Out of 14 teams, the girls finished seventh and the boys took ninth.
“It was a great last race,” Sneva said. “It’s a great base to build off of for the 2020 cross country season and the upcoming track and field season.”
Boys tennis
Preston Pierce and Shintaro Wilcox advanced to the boy 3A state tennis tournament — but must wait until May to compete.
The doubles team opened the district tournament last week with two wins on Day 1 to advance to the finals, guaranteeing a trip to state. However, the duo lost in the district title game 7-5, 6-1 to a Shorecrest team.
“They started to gel in the (3A Wesco North tournament) a week earlier,” head coach Sean Cunningham said. “They played looser and with more determination.”
Wilcox and Pierce opened with a tough 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 victory over Edmonds-Woodway’s Russel Anderson and Zach Foreman.
“Having played Edmonds-Woodway earlier in the season definitely helped,” Cunningham said. “Then they just carried that confidence from that win into the next match where they played flawlessly. They saved their best match until then.”
The Spartan team topped Shorewood’s Derick Han and Nico Christianson 6-4, 6-2 to advance to the district final and secure the state berth.
“It takes a lot of work and dedication to get to state,” Cunningham said.
However, the state tennis tournament is in late May, meaning boys teams face a unique challenge.
“On one hand you have more time to develop, but you can also lose the momentum,” Cunningham said. “It’s challenging, but they know that going in. Shintaro and Preston are multisport athletes, from a condition standpoint they’ll be in top shape. We’ll just need to find some time for them to get some tennis work in.”
Overall, Cunningham said, the young tennis team grew a lot over the season.
“I think we’re in a position to get better next year,” he said.
Girls swimming
Four Spartans took advantage of the final swim meet to punch their ticket to this week’s district meet.
Ella Hess (200 yard individual medley and 100 yard butterfly), Chase Deaver (100 yard backstroke), Frances Zoloth (100 yard freestyle and 100 yard breaststroke) and Alexis Hoidal (200 yard individual medley) posted fast enough times at the JV Invite on Oct. 30 in Marysville.
Sarah Watkins, who was already heading to districts in the 500 yard freestyle, added the 200 yard freestyle.
They join eight other Spartans already preparing for the meet Nov. 8-9 in Snohomish, including Jetlynn Hau (200 yard individual medley and 100 yard breaststroke), Anna Veazey (200 yard freestyle, 100 yard butterfly), Aleena Weigan (500 yard freestyle and 100 yard breaststroke), Lauren Brager (200 yard freestyle and 100 yard freestyle), Hannah Lull (500 yard freestyle and 100 yard backstroke), Sarah Schmidt (50 yard freestyle and 100 yard butterfly) and Olivia Hering (50 yard freestyle and 100 yard freestyle). The Spartans also will swim in the three relays.
“They are getting excited,” head coach Rita Peterson said. “They’re planning and training. They’ll be ready to go.”
Volleyball
The Spartans swept Everett on Oct. 28 in their only action last week.
The straight-sets victory (25-15, 25-22, 25-23) set up the squad’s season finale at home Tuesday against Marysville-Pilchuck.
Stanwood was led by
Olivia Rueckert (five kills), Lili Jones (four kills, three assists, four blocks), Barrett Anderson (four kills, three digs), Karli Neigemann (one ace, 10 digs), Baylor Hezel (nine digs), Grace Henken (three aces, 25 assists, six digs, one block), Leia Jones (five kills) and Madison Morgan (five aces, 15 kills, 11 digs).
The Spartans then turn their attention to the district tournament, which starts Tuesday, Nov. 12.
Girls soccer
The Spartans face a win-or-go-home game Tuesday night at Shorecrest.
Stanwood fought their way into the district tournament with a 3-1 win Oct. 29 at Marysville-Pilchuck to close out the regular season. Then the Spartans dispatched Squalicum 4-1 on Oct. 31 in a district play-in game. On Saturday, Stanwood was shut out by No. 1 seed Snohomish 3-0 in the opening round of the 3A district tournament, setting up the elimination game Tuesday at Shoreline Stadium.
“They’re taking a long path to get through districts,” head coach Lori Stunz said of the team, which would need three more wins to reach the state tournament.
The week’s journey started with the win over the Tommies behind goals from Rachel Russel, Bethany VanSant and Paige Almanza. The victory ended a three-game losing streak and allowed the Spartans to host Squalicum in the play-in game.
The Spartans struck fast against the Storm.
Maya MacDonald scored about 90 seconds into the game followed by Hailey Ovenell’s unassisted goal on a corner kick.
“It’s been a while since I’ve seen the person taking the corner inswing it enough to score,” Stunz said. “It was kind of surreal. People were stunned.”
Shelby Lund scored two second-half goals on assists from Lucy Soriano-Sanchez and Russell to help secure the victory.
Now the Spartans face a Shorecrest team that beat the Spartans earlier this season 2-0 in a game where Stanwood dominated time of possession.
“It was an evenly matched game,” Stunz said of the
Oct. 1 game.
However, the Spartans were down Lauren Anderson and Camille Nielsen at times last week due to injury.
“They are two key contributors,” Stunz said. “We will see if they can play Tuesday.”
