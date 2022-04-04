Barrett Anderson’s javelin throw came up 7 feet, 7 inches short.
Nevermind that the Spartan junior won the event March 31 with her 109-foot toss — about 14 feet ahead of second place. It was also a personal record.
Anderson still considered her throw a bit short because she’s also competing against her older sister, Saylor Anderson, a 2018 Stanwood grad who now throws javelin for Whitworth University in Spokane.
At a collegiate event March 24-25, Saylor Anderson launched the javelin 116 feet, 7 inches — about 2 feet off her own personal record.
“I like the idea of competing with my sister since we do the same event, (and it) pushes me with a little sister rivalry,” said Barrett Anderson, who also plays volleyball — like her sister. “But that is not the only thing that drives me to be better. My coaches are a big help in pushing me to my fullest potential, and also I am just very competitive in general in everything I do.”
Barrett Anderson’s PR javelin throw Thursday was one of many accomplished by Spartans during a sunny home meet against Snohomish and Shorewood.
The Stanwood boys won the event. The girls finished third.
“There were quite a few PRs across the field,” head coach Michael Randall said.
The boys were powered by 10 first-place finishes, including by Declan Berry in the 100- and 200-meter dashes; Jalil Williams and Preston Ing in the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles, respectively; and Luis Robledo T. Iakopo in the discus and Avery Abbott in the javelin.
“It was great to see our boys' team step up and get the win,” Randall said.
The girls were paced by first-place results from Barrett Anderson in the javelin, Georgia Schreiber in the 400-meter dash and Leia Jones in the 1,600-meter race.
“To continue to see these PRs from the girls is fantastic,” he said.
Randall added that the Spartan jumpers — high, triple and pole vault — are seeing dramatic improvements.
“The pole vaulters are starting to gain height. They’re aiming for 10 feet,” he said. “But overall, there’s a bunch of kids progressing and getting closer. … As a whole, our team is doing great. They are all willing to step up and do what the team needs.”
Barrett Anderson agreed.
“I think the goal is to not only PR every opportunity we can and try to improve every day, but also be supportive teammates and show everyone what Stanwood track and field is all about,” she said.
Next up, Stanwood will send a contingent Saturday to the Solberg Invite at Civic Stadium in Bellingham.
March 31: Boys placing in top 3, Snohomish and Shorewood at Stanwood
- 100 Meters: Declan Berry (1st, 11.57), Joseph Hader (2nd 11.94)
- 200 Meters: Declan Berry (1st, 23.94)
- 1600 Meters: Owen Palmer (2nd, 4:59.32)
- 110m Hurdles : Jalil Williams (1st, 17.97)
- 300m Hurdles: Preston Ing (1st, 46.45)
- 4x100 Relay: Maccoy Christy, Payton Moore, Joseph Hader, Declan Berry (1st, 46.87); Javier San Nicolas, Toby Doran, Isaiah Rivera, Von Greenfield (3rd, 51.00)
- 4x400 Relay: Malcolm Childs, Owen Palmer, Antonio Sanchez-Racine, Wouter Van Veen (2nd, 3:51.51)
- Shot Put: Colby Campbell (3rd, 34' 10 PR)
- Discus: Luis Robledo T. Iakopo (1st, 107' 5 PR)
- Javelin: Avery Abbott (1st, 134' 8 PR)
- High Jump: Isaac Petree (1st, 5' 6 PR); Miyanda (Joey) Mumbuluma (2nd, 5' 2)
- Pole Vault: Marc Hruschka (2nd, 8' 6 PR)
- Long Jump: Jackson Vondenkamp (1st, 19' 2 PR); Maccoy Christy (2nd, 18' 3.25)
- Triple Jump: Maccoy Christy (1st, 36' 1.5)
March 31: Girls placing in top 3, Snohomish and Shorewood at Stanwood
- 400 Meters: Georgia Schreiber (1st, 1:07.04)
- 1600 Meters: Leia Jones (1st, 5:19.81 PR); Lael ten Hoopen (2nd, 5:43.18 PR)
- 3200 Meters: Aubree Carr (2nd, 12:44.2 PR)
- 100m Hurdles: Cezanne DePew (2nd, 18.01)
- 300m Hurdles: Ava Depew (3rd, 53.52 PR)
- 4x100 Relay: Baylor Hezel, Ashley Sellers, Madelyn Edwards, Lizbeth Medina (3rd, 55.4)
- 4x200 Relay: Addison Morton, Olivia Barrows, Ava Depew, Twyla Zoloth (3rd, 1:59.39)
- 4x400 Relay: Lael ten Hoopen, Lauren Hruschka, Kylie Wiganosky, Aubree Carr (2nd, 4:45.12)
- Shot Put: Vivienne Berrett (3rd, 28' 2.25)
- Discus: Lili Jones (2nd, 92' 8.75); Barrett Anderson (3rd, 84' 0.5)
- Javelin: Barrett Anderson (1st, 109' 0 PR); Lili Jones (3rd, 94' 9)
- High Jump: Cezanne DePew (2nd, 4' 8)
- Long Jump: Baylor Hezel (2nd, 16' 0)
- Triple Jump: Baylor Hezel (2nd, 32' 1)
Girls tennis
The Spartans dropped a trio of matches last week.
“We saw some really good singles play all week, we just didn't have enough,” head coach Sean Cunningham said. “There was some promising play in areas, especially among the younger players.”
Stanwood opened the week with a 6-1 loss to Glacier Peak, and they followed that with a 7-0 loss to Wesco 3A South powerhouse Shorewood, which is unbeaten on the year.
The Spartans capped the week with a 5-2 loss to Everett, the current Wesco 3A North leaders.
Stanwood got victories from Avery Rochon, and the doubles team of Tessi Mumbuluma and Alyssa Carlson.
“Avery played the best match I’ve seen her play,” Cunningham said. “And Tessi and Alyssa are progressing really quickly.”
The Spartans next travel April 12 to Marysville-Pilchuck.
- March 29: Glacier Peak 6, Stanwood 1. Singles: Allie Jansen (GP) def.. Audrey Medina (S) 6-2, 6-4; Alyson Dahl (S) def.. Skylr Allen (GP) 6-4, 6-1; Daphne Tuason (GP) def.. Makenna Lacomb (S) 6-0, 2-6, 6-3; Maddy Henningson (GP) def.. Roslyn Woolman (S) 7-5, 6-3. Doubles: Annabelle Nicolette/Kayla Long (GP) def.. Mischa Kessler/Karli Niegemann (S) 6-2, 6-4; Cathy Nguyen/Kaysaun Mangkornkeo (GP) def.. Jolene Henrikson/Maya MacDonald (S) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4; Isaballe Paulsen/Delaney Gaffney (GP) def.. Tessi Mumbuluma/Avery Rochon (S) 6-4, 6-3.
- March 30: Shorewood 7, Stanwood 0. Singles: Emily Lin (SH) def. Audrey Medina (S) 6-1, 6-1; Lindsay Rand (SH) def. Alyson Dahl (S) 6-0, 6-1; Rylie Gettman (SH) def. Makenna Lacomb (S) 6-1, 6-1; Sophia Serwald (SH) def. Avery Rochon (S) 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Emma Nelson/Emma Okamura (SH) def. Mischa Kessler/Karli Niegemann (S) 6-1, 7-6 (2);Hannah Alexander/Carryn Peterson (SH) def. Jolene Henrikson/Maya MacDonald (S) 6-0, 7-5; Amelia Uran/Reese Johnson (SH) def. Tessi Mumbuluma/Alyssa Carlson (S) 6-4, 6-2.
- March 31: Everett 5, Stanwood 2. Singles: Halle Burt (E) def. Audrey Medina (S) 6-1, 4-6, 1-0; Lilly Thompson (E) def. Alyson Dahl (S) 6-1, 6-4; Maddy McGuire (E) def. Makenna Lacomb (S) 6-2, 6-0; Avery Rochon (S) def. Halle Mudaliar (E) 6-4, 6-1. Doubles: Camille Maggio/Rachael Dowdell (E) def. Karli Niegemann/Mischa Kessler (S) 6-3, 7-5; Jaelyn Mill/Celina Escamilla (E) def. Jolene Henrikson/Maya MacDonald (S) 6-3, 6-4; Tessi Mumbuluma/Alyssa Carlson (S) def. Samantha Rocha/Kadalyna Frank-Tolentino (E) 6-0, 6-4.
Boys golf
Conrad Chisman won the 56th Jack Barnes Memorial Invite on March 28 by a comfortable six strokes.
And the Spartans won the team title by 11 strokes at the event at Three Lakes Golf Course near Chelan featuring about 80 golfers from 18 schools.
Stanwood was also powered by J.T. Hagglund, who tied for second (74); Levi Henrickson (77); Cade Bradely (82); and Sam Johnston (84).
Stanwood returns to action April 13 when it hosts Wesco 3A North foes at Camaloch Golf Course.
Girls golf
Stanwood edged Monroe 263-276 in a match on March 28.
The Spartans were led by medalist Brooke Lund, who shot a 53.
Kathleen Robbins (65), Ruby Lloyd (70) and Andonia Sweeney (75) rounded out the scoring for Stanwood.
The Spartans next hit the links April 14 to host Snohomish at Camaloch Golf Course.
Boys soccer
The Spartans dropped a pair of matches last week, falling 6-0 to Mountlake Terrace on March 29 and 3-1 to Meadowdale on April 1.
In the loss to Meadowdale, the Spartans were trailing 1-0 in the first half when a Nathaniel Westerfield corner kick found Orin Osburn uncovered in the front of the net to bash home the equalizer.
Stanwood hosts Cascade on Tuesday, travels to Monroe on Friday and returns home to face Archbishop Murphy on April 12.
Baseball
Stanwood continued to struggle at the plate in three losses last week.
“They’re still scrambling and fighting,” head coach Matt Brennan said.
The Spartans fell 6-2 to Lake Stevens on March 29, had a rally fall just short in a 4-3 loss to Glacier Peak on March 30 and lost a 9-1 league match to Snohomish on April 1.
“The whole lineup is struggling, but defensively our fielding percentage is 0.96,” said Brennan, citing the statistic that measures the success rate of fielding opportunities by each player, with 1.00 being the best. “We’re averaging barely over one error per game so far, which is great.”
The Spartan pitchers are holding opponents to just under a 3.0 earned run average.
“We just need the bats to come around,” Brennan said.
They nearly did against Glacier Peak. After allowing four runs in the three innings, the Spartans clamped down. Meanwhile, the offense found some sparks in the seventh inning, plating three but falling just short of completing the rally.
Aidan O’Neil had five strikeouts and allowed three earned runs in 5 innings of work. Matthew Brennan struck out three and allowed one hit in two innings of scoreless relief.
Against Lake Stevens, Mason Goodson had nine Ks and three earned runs over 4.2 innings of work. Brennan added three strikeouts in 1.1 innings in relief.
Stanwood travels Tuesday to Snohomish, hosts Monroe on Wednesday, travels to Monroe on Friday and travels to Arlington on April 12.
Fastpitch
The Spartans came tantalizingly close to completing a comeback against Shorewood last week.
Trailing 6-5 with one out and the bases loaded in the seventh on March 30, Stanwood couldn’t push across any more runs.
“Not what we wanted, but to finish seven innings against top-tier programs is great,” head coach Patrick Ryan said. “We’re staying in games. We’re competitive. Things are getting exciting.”
A day later, the Spartans fell 7-2 to Lake Stevens.
Ryan said Karsen Bilow pitched a complete game against the Vikings, allowing four earned runs and giving Eliot McDonald a break from duties in the circle.
“Eliot, who pitched against Shorewood, and Karsen have been fantastic,” Ryan said. “This has been a gauntlet of really good teams. Things will start falling into place.”
Stanwood traveled to Arlington on Monday and next travels to Jackson on April 13.
Girls lacrosse
The Spartans dropped their lone match from last week — a 14-8 loss to Anacortes on March 29.
Maggie Flickner led the team with three goals; Gwenyth Guico added two scores; and
Taylor Brown, Zoe Turner and Maddy Woodruff each tallied a goal.
A scheduled game April 1 against Nathan Hale was postponed. Stanwood next hosts Everett on April 14.
Boys lacrosse
Three games, three victories.
The Spartans secured comfortable nonleague wins over Shorecrest on March 28, Sehome on March 31 and Sammamish on April 2.
In an 11-7 victory over Shorecrest, Huston Rawls led Stanwood with four goals, Jaxon Eldridge added a hat trick and Kanyan Rhodes netted two scores.
"We just kind of came out flat footed. It was too close for comfort," head coach Joshua Smith said. "But we got the win."
In a 9-3 win over Sehome, Rawls notched a hat trick, and Aidan Gervasi and Rhodes each added a pair of goals. The game started about 50 minutes late as the teams waited referees.
"The demeanor of game shifted because they were sitting around hanging out for an hour," Smith said of the game, which used a running clock. "By the time they played, they were cold, but they still got the job done."
In a 17-7 win over Sammamish, Rhodes led with four goals; and Eldridge, Gervasi and Ryder McCall each recorded a hat trick; and Ryker Belles and Ashton Greenleaf chipped in a pair of scores.
"We only had two subs due to spring break, and we were tired," Smith said. "But when they click, they click. And they were able to move the ball and make things happen."
The Spartans next host Jackson on April 13.
"We're playing with good ball movement, good communication," Smith said. "And it's nice to see the new guys getting reps and figuring out the game, learning that field awareness."
Sports briefs
Spartans host bark in the park
Stanwood High is inviting fans to bring their leashed pets to the Spartan ballparks on Thursday, April 21. Typically, pets are not allowed at the fields.
But for the 4 p.m. Spartan baseball and fastpitch games, friendly, well-behaved pets and their owners can attend, the school announced.
Spartan wrestler places 2nd at world event
Stanwood wrestler Keaton Mayernik earned a silver medal in a world competition in late March at the Tallinn Open in Tallinn, Estonia.
Mayernik, a junior at Stanwood High, placed second in the 60-kilogram freestyle group. He was representing the U.S. and the only wrestler from Washington.
Mayernik was one of 31 Americans who claimed a freestyle metal. He went 1-2 in the Greco Roman portion.
The youth wrestling competition is one of the largest and most prestigious in Europe and around the world, featuring more than 1,600 wrestlers from more than 24 countries.
While in Estonia, Mayernik also spent four days participating in an International Training Camp with more than 300 wrestlers from more than 16 countries.
