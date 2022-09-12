Volleyball
Barrett Anderson soared into the air, wound up and unleashed hard hit after hard hit that echoed off the gym walls.
“She’s definitely a powerful hitter,” head coach Megan Amundson said.
In the end, Anderson tallied 10 kills, four aces and six digs in a 3-0 (25-23, 25-22, 25-14) season-opening win Sept. 8 over Mount Vernon.
The game also served as the Battle of the Andersons. The Bulldogs are now coached by former Spartan standout Saylor Anderson, Barrett Anderson’s sister.
“I know the competitive sister battle. It is fun,” Amundson said. “It’s also my first time coaching against one of my former kids.”
It all added up to a boisterous home opener.
“Having that home environment was fun; the fans were fantastic,” she said. “There were definitely some first-match nerves, but they were able to work through that and settle in.”
Stanwood then hosted the inaugural D-Fly Classic, an eight-team tournament featuring Archbishop Murphy, Columbia River, Central Valley, Meridian, Mount Spokane, Nooksack Valley, Sehome and Stanwood -- all coached by former Western Washington University volleyball players.
“It was fun to see some of the similarities in our teams because of that connection,” Amundson said. “The caliber of volleyball was so high.”
Columbia River won the event in a three-set thriller over Mount Spokane. Columbia River won the 2A state title last year, and Mount Spokane placed in the 3A tourney.
“Playing against teams like that was a great opportunity to learn,” Amundson said of the Spartans.
Stanwood junior Madilynne Heuett was named to the D-Fly all-tournament team.
The Spartans hosted Shorecrest on Monday. They travel to Cascade on Wednesday and host Arlington on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Boys tennis
Stanwood rebounded from a tough opener to earn a solid victory last week.
“It was fun to see everyone bounce back,” head coach Ryan Ingram said.
The Spartans kicked off their season with a 7-0 loss at Edmonds-Woodway. But two days later, Stanwood earned a 6-1 win over Cascade.
Seven Spartans made their varsity debuts last week, Ingram said.
“They did outstanding,” he said. “Lots of room to grow.”
Stanwood traveled to Kamiak on Monday. They then host Shorewood on Wednesday and travel to Arlington on Thursday.
- Sept. 6: Edmonds-Woodway 7, Stanwood 0: Singles: Russel Anderson (EW) def. Morgan Zill (6-0, 6-2), Steven Anderson (EW) def. Ethan Eichler (6-0, 6-0), Nalu Akiona (EW) def. Riley McNicol (6-2, 6-4), Ben Browne (EW) def. Greyson Pierce (6-1, 3-6, 10-1). Doubles: Jude Wilcox/Armon Mketycner (EW) def. John Floyd/Braedon Requa (6-0, 6-1), Ben Hanson/Drew Warner (EW) def. Colby Campbell/Calvin Bailey (6-0, 6-1), Peyson Smith/Noan Croskeyni (EW) def. Blake Almanza/Emile Mailhol (6-0, 6-0).
- Sept. 8: Stanwood 6, Cascade 1: Singles: Nathan Kim (C) def. Morgan Zill 2-6, 6-4, 7-5; Ethan Eichler (S) def. Andrew Hayashi 6-2, 6-1; Riley McNicol (S) def. Tim Shim 6-4, 7-5; Greyson Pierce (S) def. Landon Herston 6-0, 6-2. Doubles: John Floyd-Braedon Requa (S) def. Charlie Pak-Tim Bonilla-Stevenson 6-0, 7-5; Colby Campbell-Calvin Bailey (S) def. Owen Martin-Zane Axberg 6-4, 6-0; Blake Almanza-Cole Williams (S) def. Brady Hayes-Ethan Frausto 6-4, 6-0.
Girls soccer
After a tough start, the Spartans capped their opening week with a solid victory.
“It was good to get the win,” head coach Lori Stunz said of Stanwood’s 2-1 home victory Saturday over Marysville-Getchell.
The Spartans, on the attack for much of the first half, opened the scoring when freshman Maggie Martin found the ball in the box and deftly slipped it past the keeper.
“She has a nose for the goal,” Stunz said of Martin, who had a hat trick for the Spartan JV in a 7-0 win Sept. 8 over the Marysville-Pilchuck JV.
The Chargers found the equalizer midway in the second half on a header from a corner kick.
A few minutes later, Claire Vondemkamp had a loose ball bounce her way about 25 yards out and lofted a well-placed ball into the top back corner of the net over the outstretched arms of the Getchell keeper.
“We had been talking about how that shot was there,” Stunz said. “She just needed to not think about it too much and take the one-touch shot.”
The win helped to soothe the sting from a pair of losses to start the week. Stanwood fell 6-0 to Lake Stevens on Sept. 6.
“The girls fought, never gave up and battled,” Stunz said. “They showed a lot about their character.”
On Sept. 8, Stanwood dropped a match 1-0 to Marysville-Pilchuck.
“We were struggling to settle the ball against MP. That was our main issue,” Stunz said.
Meanwhile, Stunz said she continues to rotate underclassmen onto the varsity roster to build experience when possible.
“We have a really good group of freshmen,” she said. “I want to try to give each one multiple chances at some varsity minutes.”
Stanwood travels Tuesday to Shorecrest and hosts Cascade on Thursday.
Cross County
Boys and girls took second place in their opener last week.
The Spartans were part of a three-team meet Sept. 8 featuring Lynnwood and Lake Stevens on a 5K course at Granite Falls High.
The Stanwood boys were led by Ryker Belles (9th, 18:28.68), Lane Ovenell (14th, 19:11.05) and Malcolm Childs (15th, 19:12.65).
Aubree Carr (4th, 21:56.11), Sarah Andelin (14th, 23:46.93) and Stella Berrett (15th, 24:21.78) paced the Spartan girls.
“It was a good ice-breaker,” head coach Mike Evans said. “The kids did well.”
Stanwood then sent a contingent to the 51-team Gear Up Northwest Invite on Saturday at Civic Field in Bellingham that sent hundreds of runners on its 2-mile course.
Lael ten Hoopen took 9th place among senior girls, completing the course in 13:14.61.
Belles placed 21st among junior boys, finishing the track in 11:17.42.
“We’re pretty young on the boys’ side, but our new guys are coming along,” Evans said.
Stanwood travels Thursday to Shoreline for a four-team meet with Shorecrest, Mariner and Jackson. The Spartans then head to South Whidbey High on Saturday for the 33-team 43rd annual Carl Westling Invite.
Girls swimming
The team kicks off their season this week by hosting Glacier Peak on Tuesday and traveling to Archbishop Murphy on Thursday.
Spartans in action! #Spartyville pic.twitter.com/PTAry3VKOE— Stanwood Spartan Athletics (@go_shsspartans) September 11, 2022
