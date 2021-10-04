These Spartans like to take care of business.
Stanwood volleyball remained undefeated by sweeping Cascade 3-0 (25-17, 25-18, 25-17) on Sept. 27. The Spartans (5-0 in Wesco, 6-0 overall) have only lost one set in those six victories and are ranked 13th among 3A teams in the state, according to the most recent RPI poll.
“We’re feeling good overall and trying to keep everything in perspective. It’s still really early,” head coach Megan Amundson said. “Lots of tough teams still in front of us (on the schedule).”
In the home sweep of the Bruins, the Spartans were led by Grace Henken (4 aces, 13 assists, 2 digs), Mischa Kessler (2 aces, 11 assists), Barrett Anderson (2 aces, 9 kills, 5 digs), Baylor Hezel (7 digs) Malani Rein (7 kills) and Olivia Rueckert (5 kills, 1 block, 4 digs).
“We have these fantastic moments, now it’s just continuing to work to make those the norm, rather than just moments,” Amundson said.” The level of play this group is capable of is huge. It’s just making sure we get our job done on a daily basis” to make a playoff run.
A match last week against Monroe was postponed to Oct. 11 because COVID protocols by the Bearcats.
Stanwood hosts Archbishop Murphy on Tuesday and travels to Shorecrest on Thursday.
Boys tennis
The Spartans were able to sneak in one match between rain storms last week, beating Arlington 6-1 on Friday.
“We’re gaining confidence,” head coach Ryan Ingram said.
If the weather allows, the Spartans will embark on a grueling stretch — five matches in five days.
Stanwood was scheduled to host Monroe on Monday, host Mountlake Terrace on Tuesday, travel to Cascade on Wednesday, host Marysville-Getchell on Thursday and host Snohomish on Friday.
Then, the Spartans plan to turn around for a match at Marysville-Getchell on Monday, Oct. 11.
“It’s kind of exciting for the players; they like the challenge,” Ingram said. “It’s definitely harder on singles players, but I think at this point in the season they can take it on. They love matches more than practices.”
- Oct. 1: Stanwood 6, Arlington 1. Singles: Ty Rusko (A) def. Morgan Zill 6-1, 6-1; Huston Rawls (S) def. Cooper McBride 6-4, 6-0; Brandt Gilbertson (S) def. Max Morzelewski 6-2, 6-3; Garrett Allison (S) def. Dawson Ford 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Blake Reid and Aiden Link (S) def. Tyler Uffens and Cadyn Sava 7-6(4), 6-3; Connor Wickstron and Cam Bailey (S) def. Grant Cramer and Braden Dahlgren 6-4, 6-2; Ayden Medina and Ethan Eichler (S) def. Aaron Nichols and Eli Weber 7-5, 6-4.
Girls soccer
The Spartans kept their feet on the gas pedal last week, collecting a pair of victories over Cascade and Monroe.
Stanwood began the week with a 3-0 shutout of Cascade on Sept. 28 at Everett Memorial Stadium.
Maya Macdonald assisted on all three goals — the first two via corner kicks.
Paige Almanza collected Macdonald’s first corner about 5 minutes into the match and flicked it home.
Later in the first half, Mali Stogner poked a Macdonald corner into the back of the net.
Avery Stunz powered a shot past the keeper for the final goal.
“That was a solid team win,” head coach Lori Stunz said.
Two days later, the Spartans edged Monroe 2-1 in overtime to improve to 4-4 in league play (5-4 overall).
“It was a battle,” Lori Stunz said. “By far that was the best game the girls have collectively played together. Really consistent, everyone focused, on the same page.”
Macdonald scored on a free kick just outside the box to open the scoring in the first half.
“She just put it on net, she buried it,” Lori Stunz said. “It was an incredibly well-placed ball.”
Monroe equalized late in the second half on a penalty kick.
Then in sudden-death overtime, Paige Almanza found Avery Stunz, who used her right foot to bury the game-winner behind the keeper.
“It was a pretty cool moment,” Lori Stunz said.
Stanwood travels Tuesday to Archbishop Murphy and hosts Shorecrest on Thursday.
Cross Country
The Spartans continue to build momentum as the season progresses.
The Stanwood girls edged Meadowdale and Jackson in a 4,000-meter race on Sept. 29. THe Spartans were led by Leia Jones (1st, 15:27.3), Lael ten Hoopen (5th, 16:36.8) and Kate Bladek (7th, 17:01.3).
The boys finished third, and were led by Owen Palmer (8th, 13:49.3), Ryker Belles (9th, 13:52.7), Wouter Van Veen (11th, 13:54.3) and Alex Shepler (12th, 13:54.9).
Three days later, the Spartans traveled to Cedarcrest Golf Course for the 14th annual Twilight XC Invitational. The Spartans were one of 37 teams and nearly 300 runners in the 3A/4A boys and girls groupings for the 5,000-meter race — the team’s first 5k of the season.
The girls were led by Jones (13th, 19:13.1), ten Hoopen (43rd, 20:45.5) and Aubree Carr (55th, 21:07.2).
The boys were led by Palmer (56th, 17:26.3), Van Veen (80th, 17:46.4) and Belles (92nd, 17:55.2).
“I think we ran well for it being our first 5k of the season,” head coach Mike Evans said. “We just need more practice at running 5ks now.”
The Spartans will repeat the schedule this week with a four-team league meet Wednesday against Lynnwood, Everett and Archbishop Murphy followed by the annual Nike Hole in the Wall XC Invitational at Lakewood — a massive meet that typically features more than 110 teams and about 3,000 runners.
Girls swim
The young Spartans are beginning to pick up their pace.
Stanwood collected a pair of team victories last week, but “more importantly than that, they racked up 112 best times between the two meets,” head coach Rita Peterson said.
The Spartans topped Monroe 107-62 on Sept. 28, collecting 59 best times.
“They swam lights out against Monroe,” Peterson said. “And we talked about how hard it is to follow a meet like that, but they did that and more on Thursday.”
The Spartans came away with a 112-64 victory on Sept. 30 over Cascade.
“What was really exciting on Thursday, besides all the great times, was seeing some pieces that we've been working on in practice come together in our races,” Peterson said. “The girls have really improved on their breakouts and it showed in the meets this week.”
Several swimmers had multiple best times last week, including new swimmers Elizabeth Albaugh and Evelyn Guillen, who each posted three new top times.
“Juniors Nicole Surdyk, Sarah Henderson and Megan Henning continue to be leaders on our team and picked up three best times apiece in the meet on Tuesday,” Peterson said. “Senior TJ Jones is picking up her pace and had three personal best times on Tuesday and turned around and had three more best times on Thursday.”
Junior Ella Hess picked up several first-place finishes and qualified for districts in the 100-yard backstroke.
- Sept. 28: Stanwood 107, Monroe 62: 200 Yard Medley Relay: Mackenzie Munro, Bee Goulet, Ella Hess, Jazmyn Legg (2ndt, 2:17.16), Megan McCoy, Fatih Dilworth, Lauren Barrie, Sarah Henderson (3rd, 2:27.64). 200 Yard Freestyle: Audri Day (1st, 2:25.50), Nicole Surdyk (3rd, 2:40.82). 200 Yard IM: Ella Hess (2nd, 2:41.68), Jazmyn Legg (3rd, 2:52.38). 50 Yard Freestyle: Katelin Hannum (2nd, 31.93), Mattea Ingram (3rd, 32.19). 100 Yard Butterfly: Lauren Barrie (2nd, 1:28.28), Samantha Fozard (3rd, 1:43.96). 100 Yard Freestyle: Ella Hess (1st, 1:05.58), Megan McCoy (2nd, 1:08.84). 500 Yard Freestyle: Audri Day (2nd, 6:55.79), Lydia Howe (3rd, 7:44.27). 200 Yard Freestyle Relay: Jazmyn Legg Katelin Hannum, Ella Hess, Audri Day (1st, 2:01.27), Mattea Ingram, Bee Goulet, Presley Polasek, Nicole Surdyk (2nd, 2:12.97), Lexi Berry, Fatih Dilworth, T.J. Jones, Brooke Jacobs (3rd, 2:23.73). 100 Yard Backstroke: Megan McCoy (1st, 1:20.62), Mackenzie Munro (2nd, 1:26.68), Sarah Henderson (3rd, 1:29.79). 100 Yard Breaststroke: Bee Goulet (1st, 1:26.37), Mattea Ingram (2nd, 1:30.59). 400 Yard Freestyle Relay: Audri Day, Nicole Surdyk, Katelin Hannum, Megan McCoy (1st, 4:47.25), Lauren Barrie, Presley Polasek, Sarah Henderson, Lydia Howe (2nd, 5:07.26), Lexi Berry, Jacqueline Schmitt, Mackenzie Munro, Bee Goulet (3rd, 5:20.74).
- Sept. 30: Stanwood 112, Cascade 64. 200 Yard Medley Relay: Megan McCoy, Mattea Ingram, Audri Day, Ella Hess (1st, 2:16.12); Mackenzie Munro, Fatih Dilworth, Jazmyn Legg, Sarah Henderson (2nd, 2:27.96). 200 Yard Freestyle: Audri Day (1st, 2:26.52); Lydia Howe (3rd, 2:34.64). 200 Yard IM: Ella Hess (1st, 2:46.36); Fatih Dilworth (2nd, 3:11.84). 50 Yard Freestyle: Megan McCoy (2nd, 30.34); Katelin Hannum (3rd, 31.48). 100 Yard Butterfly: Jazmyn Legg (1st, 1:25.86); Presley Polasek (2nd, 1:26.88); Lauren Barrie (3rd, 1:28.74). 500 Yard Freestyle: Audri Day (1st, 6:44.55); Katelin Hannum (2nd, 7:22.16); T.J. Jones (3rd, 7:59.55). 200 Yard Freestyle Relay: Mattea Ingram, Mackenzie Munro, Presley Polasek, Sarah Henderson (2nd, 2:12.46); Lauren Barrie, Brooke Jacobs, Fatih Dilworth, Nicole Surdyk (3rd, 2:15.59). 100 Yard Backstroke: Ella Hess (1st, 1:12.50); Megan McCoy (2nd, 1:18.04); Jazmyn Legg (3rd, 1:20.51). 100 Yard Breaststroke: Mattea Ingram (1st, 1:29.68); Fatih Dilworth (2nd, 1:31.42); Brooke Jacobs (3rd, 1:39.35). 400 Yard Freestyle Relay: Ella Hess, Audri Day, Jazmyn Legg, Megan McCoy (1st, 4:36.78); Katelin Hannum, Lauren Barrie, Sarah Henderson, Nicole Surdyk (3rd, 5:05.22).
