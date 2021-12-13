Six Spartans advanced to championship matches Saturday at the 16-team Spud Walley Invitational in Sedro-Woolley.
All six won.
“Going six-for-six in final matches is pretty amazing,” head coach Ray Mather said.
Bryan Roodzant, Tyler Rhue, Lane Overnell, Keaton Mayernik and Mason Ferguson all won by pin. Elijah Fleck won 1-0.
Cairus Magnus added a fourth-place finish, and Marc Hruscha took fifth.
However, the stellar showing was one point shy of tying Glacier Peak for the team title. The Grizzlies won the title with a pin in the final 10 seconds of the last match of the night.
The Spartans took the second-place team trophy.
The tournament capped a busy week for the Spartans, who went 1-1 in a dual on Dec. 9 and beat Oak Harbor 48-27 on Dec. 7 in their home opener.
Stanwood got seven pins in the victory over the Wildcats from Roodzant, Rhue, Overnell, Mayernik, Ferguson, Fleck and Aven Anderson.
Two days later, Stanwood beat Edmonds-Woodway 60-24, getting pins from Hruscha, Roodzant, Rhue, Braedon Requa, Ovenell, Mayernik, Magnus and Fleck. They then fell to Glacier Peak 47-27, getting pins from Roodzant, Rhue, Ovenall and Ferguson.
“I’m sure they’re tired, beat up a bit,” Mather said of his busy Spartans. “We’ll rest them up and add some things to their arsenal at practice.”
Nonetheless, Rhue, Ovenell, Ferguson and Fleck are undefeated so far this season.
The Spartans travel Wednesday to Everett and then to Squalicum High on Saturday for the Graham Morin Memorial tournament.
Dec. 11, Spud Walley Invitational
- 106: Marc Hruscha, 5th
- 120: Bryan Roodzant, 1st
- 126: Tyler Rhue, 1st
- 132: Lane Overnell, 1st
- 138: Keaton Mayernik, 1st
- 170: Cairus Magnus, 4th
- 182: Mason Ferguson, 1st
- 195: Elijah Fleck, 1st
Dec. 9: Stanwood 60, Edmonds-Woodway 24
- 106: Trey Wilcox (S) won by forfeit
- 113: Marc Hruscha (S) pinned Aiden Kim 2:42
- 120: Bryan Roodzant (S) pinned AP Tran 1:47
- 126: Tyler Rhue (S) pinned Alex Bloy 1:34
- 132: Braedon Requa (S) pinned Abdullah Ishaque :37
- 138: Lane Ovenell (S) pinned Jacob Pahre 1:28
- 145: Keaton Mayernik (S) pinned Leo Nakamura :29
- 152: Tsvetomir Krumov (EW) won by forfeit
- 160: Alex Rapelje (EW) pinned Preston Ing :26
- 170: Cairus Magnus (S) pinned Liam Fitting 4:25
- 182: Mason Ferguson (S) def. Alec Rust by injury default
- 195: Elijah Fleck (S) pinned Russell Hare 5:14
- 220: Evan Gibbs (EW) won by forfeit
- 285: Reed Burmaster (EW) won by forfeit.
Dec. 9: Glacier Peak 47, Stanwood 27
- 113: Ulysses Lopez-Vazquez (GP) pinned Marc Hruscha
- 120: Bryan Roodzant (S) pinned Christopher Bergevin
- 126: Tyler Rhue (S) pinned Alex Ibarra
- 132: Colin Gibbs (GP) pinned Braedon Requa
- 138: Lane Ovenall (S) pinned Colin Edmonds
- 145: Gil Mossburg (GP) dec. Keaton Mayernik
- 152: Urbano Torres (GP) won by forfeit
- 160: Spencer Dhondt (GP) dec. Preston Ing
- 170: Luke Owen (GP) technical fall Carter Kinney
- 182: Mason Ferguson (S) pinned Joey Saparto
- 195: Elijah Fleck (S) dec. Keith Larkin
- 220: Jacob Erickson (GP) won by forfeit
- 285: Connor Aney (GP) won by forfeit
- 106: Kenneth Nget (GP) pinned Trey Wilcox
Dec. 7: Stanwood 48, Oak Harbor 27
- 160: Josiah Christopherson (OH) dec. Preston Ing
- 170: Miles Erikson (OH) pinned Magnus Cairus
- 182: Mason Ferguson (S) pinned Alexander Tirado
- 195: Elijah Fleck (S) pinned Jaden Scott
- 220: Kenneth Anguiano (OH) pinned Thor Urich
- 285: Michael McGuffey (OH) won by forfeit
- 106: Marc Hruschka (S) won by forfeit
- 113: Aven Anderson (S) pinned Brenden Doria
- 120: Bryan Roodzant (S) pinned Carter Parker
- 126: Tyler Rhue (S) pinned Cole Valdez
- 132: Double forfeit
- 138: Lane Ovenell (S) pinned Timothy Powers
- 145: Keaton Mayernik (S) pinned Dylan Estes
Boys basketball
Coach Josh Thayer was searching for a spark.
“I feel like in the first three games, we didn’t have good starts,” he said. “We hadn't hit double digits in the first quarter yet this season.”
So, in the locker room Friday before their league opener against Lynnwood they drew up a plan for their opening possession: Mack Hepper would loft up an alley-oop pass for Kaeden McGlothin to dunk.
“We wanted to start the league season strong,” McGlothin said. “We knew we needed to bring energy, and that’s the way to do it.”
It worked.
And that spark ignited a Spartan stampede. A few possessions later, McGlothin slammed home a one-handed jam causing the home crowd to erupt.
“Energy from the start is good,” Thayer said. “Too many times this season we were on the other end of that.”
McGlothin agreed.
“We had been a bit sloppy to start the season,” the senior said. “We just have to focus on lifting the team up with consistent, high energy. … Everyone is more confident when playing at that higher level of energy for sure.”
The electric opening frame ended with the Spartans firmly in control, leading 21-7.
“Sometimes that early high energy can be a punch in the mouth to the other team if they're not ready to go,” Thayer said. “It gets the boys going on both ends. I think it's the right way to start games.”
Stanwood (2-2 overall, 1-0 league) didn’t ever cool down, speeding to a 41-15 halftime advantage en route to a 77-43 victory.
The Spartans were led by McGlothin (17 points, 8 rebounds), John Floyd (12 points), and Kolten Bartram-Scott (10 points, 9 rebounds).
But it wasn’t all dunks and points in the paint for Stanwood. Seven Spartans hit at least one 3-pointer. As a team, they shot 9-of-21 from beyond the arc, and 11 Spartans scored.
The win came three days after a 66-54 loss at Glacier Peak.
Thayer said the main culprit in the defeat was the struggle to get rebounds.
“We gave up too many boards on their offensive end,” he said. “There were multiple possessions where they got three or four shots up. It can be deflating.”
The Spartans were led by Bartram-Scott (17 points), Hepper (9 points), Max Mayo (6 points) and Floyd (6 points).
Stanwood won't return to its home court until Jan. 5. The Spartans next travel to Shorewood on Tuesday and Everett on Thursday before gearing up for the Blaine Holiday Classic from Dec. 28-29.
Girls basketball
With about 3 minutes left in the third quarter, Stanwood and Lynnwood remained locked in a tight contest.
Then the Spartans, who trailed by 1 at the time, began to pull away.
“It was a battle; we wore them down,” head coach Alex Iverson said. “That fourth quarter, we dictated the flow.”
After the horn, Stanwood boarded the bus home with a 66-46 win having outscored the Royals 20-6 in the final quarter.
“I knew the girls were frustrated during the first three quarters, but it was nice for them to run stuff and have it work,” Iverson said. “We have a lot of great basketball players on this team who can all make plays, and it was really nice to see them slow the game down and play.”
The Spartans were led by Vivienne Berrett (23 points, 5 rebounds), Ava Cook (16 points, 10 rebounds) and Tatum Brager (14 points).
Lynnwood opened with a zone defense, but Brager connected on four 3s in the first quarter to force the Royals to switch to a man-to-man defense, Iverson said.
The man defense caused the Spartans fits until late in the third quarter when a couple of smart passes from Ava DePew, a steal by Chloe Santeford, and 3s by Cezanne DePew and La’Tana Swinton combined to jolt Stanwood back to life.
“Those back-to-back 3s were huge buckets to get us out of the funk,” Iverson said.
Next, the Spartans host Everett on Friday in the home opener.
Girls wrestling
The Spartans wrapped up another solid week taking another metaphorical step forward, head coach Marcus Requa said.
On Dec. 8, Stanwood sent 10 wrestlers to a seven-team scramble at Lake Stevens. Each wrestler had two matches. The Spartans won 15 of the 20 matches — 14 by pins.
On Dec. 11, Stanwood placed 12th at the 40-team tournament at Everett High.
The Spartans were led by Hailey Rich, who fell 6-5 in the title match after earning four pins en route to the championship showdown, and Leila Ridgeway, who claimed seventh place.
“That tournament had a lot of state-ranked girls — some are nationally ranked,” said Requa, adding that it was a good benchmark for the team.
Stanwood travels to an eight-team scramble on Tuesday before returning home to host its first scramble of the season at 6 p.m. Thursday. The Spartans will travel Saturday to a tournament in Aberdeen.