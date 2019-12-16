Stanwood boys wrestling flexed their muscles last week.
After a convincing double-dual win over Cascade and Jackson on Dec. 10, Stanwood went toe-to-toe with perennial 4A powerhouse Lake Stevens in a narrow loss. The Spartans then capped the week by winning the 17-team Spud Wally tournament Saturday in Sedro-Woolley.
“That’s the first time we’ve won that event,” head coach Ray Mather said. “The kids all came together, improved from the week before and battled their way into the finals.”
Eleven Spartans placed at the event, including Tyler Rhue beating teammate Lane Ovenell in the 106-pound championship bout; Keaton Mayernik winning at 113; Isaac Ortega placing first at 138 with a 5-3 win; Riley Van Scoy pinning his way to a crown at 170; and Will Inghram taking second place at 195.
When the dust settled, Stanwood won with 210 points, followed by Glacier Peak’s 148 and Marysville-Getchell’s 112.5.
“At the beginning of the season, I thought we had that potential, but you just don’t know until the season starts,” Mather said. “But now that I’ve seen it happen, I think the kids are understanding how good they can be, they’re working hard.”
The win comes on the heels of the Dec. 12 showdown at Lake Stevens where the Spartans battled back from a 25-9 hole at the halfway mark with back-to-back wins by freshmen Rhue and Bryan Roodzant at 113 to pull within four points.
But, except for a Isaac Ortega’s 5-3 decision at 138 pounds, the Spartans couldn’t get the score closer, eventually falling 49-24.
“We couldn’t quite get the momentum on our side,” Mather said. “But I’m happy with how we battled, the freshmen wrestled well.”
On Dec. 10, the Spartans took care of business against Cascade 58-24 and Jackson 64-18, winning all but one match.
“Two duals and lost one match the whole night — pretty incredible,” Mather said.
However, the road doesn’t get much easier for Stanwood before their holiday break.
The Spartans face Squalicum and Shorecrest in a double dual Wednesday at Marysville-Getchell High before heading to Squalicum on Saturday for the Graham Morin Invitational.
“Squalicum and Shorecrest are good, it’ll be a good test,” Mather said. “But Saturday will be the toughest tournament we seen yet, they’ll have to be on their A-game.”
Girls wrestling
Stanwood trekked east of the Cascade Mountains for the annual Warden Invite.
Led by senior wrestlers Chanel Siva and Anna Schander, the Spartans placed 10th out of 30 teams at Warden High.
The two heavyweights faced off in the championship bout, with Siva winning. Aliya Hammons and Aleena Wiegand placed fifth in their bracket. Taylor Eldridge was one win from placing.
“Aliya has been a good surprise,” head coach Todd Freeman said. “She’s always had a good sense of balance. Her strength is such that she can move those smaller bodies around. Her technique is starting to come along.”
The tournament came on the heels of a scramble in Blaine on Wednesday and another scramble in Lakewood on Thursday. All Spartans won at least one match in the scrambles -- events that pair wrestlers by weights and ability levels to create quality matches when brackets are not necessary or there are not enough athletes to fill out an event.
“All we care about is if we’re improving, and we’re improving,” Freeman said. “We were happy with how the girls improved.”
The Spartans, who have yet to field a full lineup, should have their entire roster back for Thursday’s home scramble with Monroe, Blaine and Mariner. The home event — one of two this season — starts at 6 p.m.
“It’s good to get out there and get mat time, that’s what we need right now,” Freeman said.
Boys basketball
After a tough nonconference schedule, the Spartans know what it’ll take to make their mark on the Wesco.
“We just need to roll with this high intensity,” junior Jake Cleary said after the Spartans’ 67-38 victory over South Kitsap on Dec. 12. “Just get out and run — good D, get steals and run.”
That recipe helped Stanwood claw back against Lakewood after a disastrous first quarter, it was on full display against South Kitsap and it was utilized at times against North Kitsap in a tough 67-56 loss on Dec. 13.
“If we can play like that, we’re going to be fine in the Wesco,” head coach Zach Ward said. “Looking at the energy, kids are getting confidence. Yeah, there will be some mistakes due to lack of experience, but you want to keep getting better and we’re seeing that.”
Against South Kitsap, the Spartans were led by Cort Roberson’s 24 points, Jake Cleary’s 15 points and Kaedan McGlothin’s 10.
The trio again led the team in scoring the next day at North Kitsap. Cleary and McGlothin scored 17, and Roberson added 12.
“They’re playing with urgency, kids are getting more comfortable in their roles,” Ward said.
Cam Everett, for example, has been battling in the paint, securing eight defensive rebounds in both games last week.
“Cam has been great early on,” Ward said.
However, grabbing offensive boards has proven more troublesome for the Spartans, including being outrebounded 15-4 under their rim on Dec. 13.
“That’s pretty glaring,” Ward said. “It’s definitely something we need to address.”
Meanwhile, the Spartans look ahead to league play this week — traveling to Edmonds-Woodway on Wednesday and to Archbishop Murphy on Friday — where they’ll aim to put in motion what’s been working.
“Defensively, I thought we stepped it up,” Cleary said after the Dec. 12 win. “All we practiced all week was defense, defense, defense. That leads to big plays, which get us going. We started battling, ratcheted up the intensity and running the half court. That got everybody going, making big plays. That gets the crowd going crazy, which hypes us up.”
Boys swimming
The Spartans are encouraged by their fast start.
Stanwood swimmers beat Monroe 91-78 on Dec. 10 and Cascade 88-80 on Dec. 12 to open the season, powered by a slew of best times at each meet.
“That’s a fantastic start to our season,” head coach Connie Schmidt said. “We have a lot of kids improving on last year’s best times or are already close to them. The new kids coming along fantastically, improving by leaps and bounds.”
Bryce Barr and Chance Haugstad, both sophomores, each swam best times in seven of their eight events. Dylan Link, Hunter Blackburn and Syler Velasquez swam best times in six of eight events.
Against Monroe, the Spartans totaled 61 best times. Two days later, they posted 56 best times.
“To have that one right after another is pretty awesome,” Schmidt said.
Clayton Peterson, who also swam six best times, is less than a second away from a district-qualifying time in the 100 yard butterfly.
“His times are just coming down, down, down,” Schmidt said.
Jake Grant is two-tenths of a second off a district-qualifying time in the 100 yard backstroke. Tycen Johnson earned a district time in the 100 yard breaststroke in the first race of the year and is close in the 500 yard freestyle.
The Spartans travel to Mount Vernon on Tuesday, and return to action on Jan. 7 at home.
“The new guys have caught on quickly,” Schmidt said. “And the returners are going faster now than they were at the end of last year.”
Girls basketball
The Spartans came away from matchups against two of the state’s toughest teams with a pair of losses and plenty of lessons.
“Teams like that really expose what you need to work on,” head coach Trent Adams said of last week’s 63-16 loss to Arlington and 75-27 defeat at Lynden Christian.
The Spartans now head into their league schedule knowing what works and what doesn’t.
“We need to play with more patience, take care of the ball and start rebounding,” Adams said.
Lynden Christian outrebounded Stanwood 27-7 on the offensive glass during the loss Friday.
“Any time you get out-rebounded by 20, you’re going to have trouble winning a game,” he said. “That really what came out of last week. We have to keep working on creating that muscle memory. It’s difficult. It’s not something we can change overnight.”
When the Spartans have scored, it is usually after plenty of crisp ball movement.
“We have to keep trusting our offense,” Adams said. “When we don’t score, players start throwing shots up in the heat of the game when things aren’t going our way. Better ball movement, player movement opens the floor up. We saw that really well in the first game, we just went away from that last week.”
Stanwood opens their Wesco slate against two more tough foes at home: Edmonds-Woodway on Tuesday and Archbishop Murphy on Friday.
“The goal is to get into the postseason,” Adams said. “We want to be playing our best ball by the end of the season, and that starts with building good habits. That really starts this week.”
Stanwood runner races at nationals
Jadon Cairus finished 149th out of 306 9- and 10-year-olds in the USA Track & Field National Junior Olympic Championships on Saturday at a frigid Madison, Wisconsin, area golf course.
The 9-year-old Stanwood boy finished the 3,000 meter course in 12:34.59 seconds, and his Seattle-based Rain City Flyers club took third place overall.
This is the second straight year Jadon has qualified for the national championship in his age bracket.
