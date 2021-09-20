Spartan cross country runners are picking up speed.
The girls topped Glacier Peak and the boys placed second in a three-team race on their home course last week.
“All our racers did well and showed improvements,” assistant cross country coach Michael Randall said.
Three Spartan girls finished in the top four: Leia Jones (1st, 12:05.2), Lael ten Hoopen (3rd, 13:31.1) and Aubree Carr (4th, 13:53.4). The JV girls won, too, and were led by Megan Grennell (2nd, 15:06.8), Bella Dortch (3rd, 15:28), Kayla Johnson (4th, 15:56) and Kylee Powell (5th, 15:56.5).
“Our girls really showed up for that race — both varsity and JV,” Randall said of the 2-mile course.
He said the girls team is primed to make a postseason push.
“They’re all putting their miles in,” Randall said. “But the factor that makes them stand out is how well they work together. They really like to work together as a team.”
The boys, too, are building as the season progresses. Randall said younger runners such as Ryker Belles, alec and lane ovenell are improving fast.
“We’re a little younger on the boys side and they’re still learning,” said Randall, adding that leadership from senior wout is helping. “Younger runners have learned a lot from him.”
The Spartan boys were led by Wouter Van Veen (3rd, 11:05.14), Ryker Belles (6th, 11:37.72) and Alex Shepler (9th, 11:48.43). The JV boys won their race, led by Lane Ovenell (3rd, 12:34.5), Kameron Scott (4th, 13:09) and Ian Hanson (6th, 13:14.8).
“It’s been nice to start the season with these shorter races,” Randall said. “But it’ll start picking up to the 5k races, and I think we’ll see some pretty good times from us.”
Girls swimming
The Spartans dove into the season last week, going 1-1.
Though Stanwood fell 152-31 to Glacier Peak in the opener Sept. 14, senior Audri Day swam district-qualifying times in the 100 yard freestyle and 500 yard freestyle.
On Sept. 16, the Spartans topped Archbishop Murphy 85-76 in the home-opener. Junior Ella Hess collected a district-qualifying time in the 200 yard individual medley.
“For the first time, we have had a local YMCA swim team in the offseason,” Spartan head coach Rita Peterson said.
Day, Hess and seven freshmen were on the YMCA team and have started the season strong because of it, Peterson said.
“But, overall, we have a really young team,” she said of her 40 swimmers. “We have a couple years of rebuilding, but it’s been incredible to watch so far. They’re excited about the future.”
The Spartans host Snohomish at 3 p.m. Tuesday and Monroe at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Stanwood-Camano YMCA.
- Sept. 16: Stanwood 85, Archbishop Murphy 76. 200 medley relay: Mackenzie Munro, Bee Goulet, Samantha Fozard, Katelin Hannum (2nd, 2:44.11); Elizabeth Albaugh, Fatih Dilworth, Izzy Avelenda, T.J. Jones (3rd, 2:52.4). 200 freestyle: Jazmyn Legg (2nd, 2:38.25); Lauren Barrie (3rd, 2:47.53). 50 Freestyle: Sarah Henderson (2nd, 32.48); Mattea Ingram (3rd, 32.93). 100 Butterfly: Legg (2nd, 1:25.02). 500 Freestyle: Barrie (2nd, 7:26.21); Darlena Schmitt (3rd, 7:48.87). 200 Freestyle Relay: Ella Hess, Legg, Megan McCoy, Nicole Surdyk (1st, 2:03.45); Elizabeth Albaugh, Brooke Jacobs, Jones, Skylar Moeller (3rd, 2:24.88). 100 Backstroke: Mackenzie Munro (1st, 1:22.19); Katelin Hannum (3rd, 1:30.61). 100 Breaststroke: Goulet (1st, 1:26.74); Fatih Dilworth (3rd, 1:33.93). 400 Freestyle Relay: Hess, Legg, McCoy, Ingram (2nd, 4:41.34).
Girls soccer
Stanwood suffered a pair of losses last week, falling to 2-3 on the season.
The Spartans fell 3-2 on Sept. 14 to Cedarcrest High and dropped a match 7-2 on Sept. 16 at Shorewood.
Details of the games were not reported.
Stanwood hosts Mountlake Terrace High on Tuesday and travels Thursday to Meadowdale High.
Volleyball
A pair of sweeps kept the Spartans unbeaten in league play so far this season.
Stanwood beat Cedarcrest 3-0 on Sept. 14 and bested Shorewood 3-0 (25-14, 25-8, 25-22) on Sept. 16 to improve to 3-0 on the season.
The Spartans travel Tuesday to Mountlake Terrace and host Meadowdale on Thursday. Stanwood then travels to an eight-team tournament over the weekend at Glacier Peak High. They then turn around to host Cascade (Everett) on Monday.
Boys tennis
Stanwood went toe-to-toe with 4A Glacier Peak last week, narrowly falling 4-3, before rebounding with a 6-1 victory over Archbishop Murphy. A third match was postponed due to rain.
“The Glacier Peak match was really good,” head coach Ryan Ingram said. “We had three different games go to tiebreakers.”
The Spartans are still experimenting a bit with their lineup to find the best fits, Ingram said.
Nonetheless, the Spartans are ready for three — and possibly four — matches in the next eight days, he said.
“I think the guys are ready for the grind,” Ingram said.
Stanwood played at Everett on Monday. They host Marysville-Pilchuck on Wednesday and travel to Arlington on Monday, Sept. 27. They may also squeeze in a match this week against Mountlake Terrace, which was postponed due to rain on Friday.
- Sept. 13: Glacier Peak 4, Stanwood 3. Singles: Jason Yee (GP) def. Morgan Zill (S) 6-0, 6-3; Huston Rawls (S) def. Jackson Stumpf (GP) 7-6(9-7), 6-3; Jakob Diepenbrock (GP) def. Brandt Gilbertson (6-4, 6-3); Garrett Allison (S) def. Bradley Clark (GP) 7-6(1), 6-4. Doubles: Nathan Simicic and Grage Russon (GP) def. Connor Wickstrom and Cam Bailey (S) 7-5, 7-5(5); Max Foley and Tyler Olbright (GP) def. Aiden Link and Blake Reid (S) 6-2, 3-6, 6-4; Ayden Medina and Ethan Eichler (S) def. Connor Lenck and Joe Jappas (GP) 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.
Sept. 15: Stanwood 6, Archbishop Murphy 1. Singles: Cole Balen (AM) def. Morgan Zill (S) 6-3, 7-5; Huston Rawls (S) def. Sean Balen 5-7, 6-4, 6-2; Connor Wickstrom (S) def. Ethan Welter 8-6, 5-7, 10-6; Garrett Allison (S) def. Zach Cuda 6-1, 6-3. Doubles: Brandt Gilbertson and Cam Bailey (S) def. Sam Muliken and Patrick Kenny 6-1, 6-2; Blake Reid and Aidan Link (S) def. Andrew Davenport and Josh Navula 6-1, 6-1; Ethan Eichler and Ayden Medina (S) def. Lochlan Shevlin and Max Chhin 6-1, 6-0.
