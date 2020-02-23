Chanel Siva seized another state title — and got some revenge.
The Stanwood senior beat Vatoria Keyes of Edmonds-Woodway with a pin 62 seconds into the girls 235-pound championship match Saturday at Mat Classic XXXII in the Tacoma Dome.
“She was my one loss this season,” said Siva, who fell to Keyes Jan. 4 in the championship of the Woman's Woolley tournament in Sedro Woolley. “I haven’t gotten to wrestle her since, so this was my second shot. We’ve gone head-to-head since our sophomore year. It’s always tough.”
Before the match, Siva and head coach Todd Freeman were going over their game plan, which they figured would likely last all three rounds and possibly go into overtime. But Freeman made a last-minute adjustment just before Siva took the mat.
“I wasn’t supposed to do any head-and-arms. I had made a horrible head-and-arm move earlier this season against her and it cost me,” Siva said. “But coach pulled me aside and said if she grabs me to throw head-and-arms.”
About 30 seconds into the match, Keyes wrapped around Siva, who immediately used a head-and-arm move to roll the Warrior to her back for the eventual pin -- one of her four pins en route to her title.
After the whistle, Siva covered her face in joyous disbelief before running and leaping into teammate Anna Schander’s arms to celebrate.
“This season was a tougher season for me,” she said afterward. “I’ve been struggling with my confidence all season, so this means a lot for my confidence.”
Freeman said that loss to Keyes in January left “a bad taste in our mouths” and motivated Siva.
“It’s so hard to repeat as champ, out of all the classifications only a few ever do,” he said. “So this is really special.”
The final was nearly an all-Stanwood affair. Schander — who beat Keyes at regionals the previous weekend — lost to Keyes in the semifinals, but bounced back to claim the third-place medal.
“To finish in the top 3 after only two years in the sport is incredible,” Freeman said of Schander. “She’s so coachable and she hates to lose. She’ll go back and work harder than anyone to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”
In a quirk of the schedule, Schander wrestled the same two girls on Friday and Saturday. The senior pinned Makayla Duran of Okanogan High in the opening round and beat Goddess Ma’alona-Faletogo of Thomas Jefferson High 3-2 to advance to the semis. But after losing to Keyes, Schander again faced Duran and Ma’alona-Faletogo in the consolation bracket.
“It was kind of a weird tourney wrestling the same two girls each day,” Schander said. “I wanted to be with Chanel in the final, but finishing in the top four was my preseason goal.”
Last year, she relied on her superior strength to win matches. But this year she added an array of techniques and moves to her repertoire that helped propel her to a state medal.
“I’m more technical this year,” Schander said. “But I knew I needed to be more aggressive (after the loss to Keyes). When I lose, I need to win. I thrive off that. I feel pretty good about coming back to get third.”
The two Spartans’ stellar finishes were enough to push Stanwood’s team score to 10th place in the state.
“Overall, we had a great season,” Freeman said. “What a way to end it.”
235: Chanel Siva placed 1st
- Champ. Round 1 - Chanel Siva (Stanwood Girls) 35-1 won by fall over Macy Morgan (Hermiston Girls) 13-13 (Fall 0:26)
- Quarterfinal - Chanel Siva (Stanwood Girls) 35-1 won by fall over Evelyn Taylor (Bremerton Girls) 16-8 (Fall 0:26)
- Semifinal - Chanel Siva (Stanwood Girls) 35-1 won by fall over Frances Kava (Spanaway Lake Girls) 20-9 (Fall 2:55)
- 1st Place Match - Chanel Siva (Stanwood Girls) 35-1 won by fall over Vatoria Keyes (Edmonds-Woodway Girls) 40-3 (Fall 1:02)
235: Anna Schander placed 3rd
- Champ. Round 1 - Anna Schander (Stanwood Girls) 35-6 won by fall over Makayla Duran (Okanogan Girls) 13-5 (Fall 4:43)
- Quarterfinal - Anna Schander (Stanwood Girls) 35-6 won by decision over Goddess Ma`alona-Faletogo (Thomas Jefferson Girls) 31-4 (Dec 3-2)
- Semifinal - Vatoria Keyes (Edmonds-Woodway Girls) 40-3 won by fall over Anna Schander (Stanwood Girls) 35-6 (Fall 4:26)
- Cons. Semi - Anna Schander (Stanwood Girls) 35-6 won by fall over Makayla Duran (Okanogan Girls) 13-5 (Fall 3:47)
- 3rd Place Match - Anna Schander (Stanwood Girls) 35-6 won by injury default over Goddess Ma`alona-Faletogo (Thomas Jefferson Girls) 31-4 (Inj. 3:15)
