...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
2 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 2 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
The workshops at Arrowhead Ranch are humming as the run-up to this year's soap box derby continues.
There are 67 cars already registered for the June 18 race, but local race organizers say cars are still available.
Kids interested in racing are invited to see the changes to the track, check out the cars, learn how to register and see the calendar of events at the ranch at 615 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. Attendees can register as a participant, volunteer or sponsor.
The build clinics are 5-8 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m.-noon Saturdays.
New this year are Spring Rally Races, which take place April 30-May 1 and May 14-15. They are an opportunity to race for fun, for practice or to earn points as a way to win a trip to the All-American Soap Box Derby World Championship Race in Akron, Ohio.
Then on June 18, the local derby is a double-elimination race where the winner in each division earns a trip to the national championships in Ohio.
The track at Arrowhead Ranch isn’t limited to just soap box racing. The facility will host the Arrowhead Spring Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 7, which will feature axe-throwing, farm tours, lawn games, food, music and more. It will also include tryouts for the USA Junior Olympics luge team.
