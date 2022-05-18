Stanwood Celebration.JPG

Stanwood’s Cameron Bailey (15) jumps to celebrate with Brandt Gilbertson after beating Kelso 3-1 on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Kelso in the opening round of the state 3A tournament.

 Courtesy Ryan Peerboom / The (Longview) Daily News

The Spartans made history — again.

Stanwood traveled 180 miles down Interstate 5 on Tuesday to face Kelso in the state 3A tournament opener.

They returned home with a 3-1 victory — the first state win in program history.

Aidan O’Neil kept the Hilanders guessing at the plate, not allowing a hit during the first three frames.

Meanwhile in the top of the second inning, the Spartans swiped their first run on a double from Jordin Lee that sailed over the left fielder’s head, scoring Braeden Requa, who had reached on an error.

The next inning, a Brandt Gilbertson single moved Tryston Stephenson from first to third. Mason Goodson then slapped an RBI single through the left side of the infield.

Stephenson Stanwood.JPG

Stanwood’s Tryston Stephenson dives for an errant throw as Kelso’s Carson Ryf steals second on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Kelso in the opening round of the state 3A tournament.

Kelso responded in the bottom of the fourth by loading the bases and pushing a run across the plate, but Stanwood got out of the jam by coaxing a ground out to end the rally. Kelso never threatened again.

Cameron Bailey added an insurance run in the fifth with an RBI single that knocked in Stephenson.

O’Neil went 6 innings, striking out four and allowing three hits. Matthew Brennan pitched an inning of scoreless relief.

Stanwood next travels to Bannerwood Park in Bellevue to face No. 1-seed West Seattle (22-2) at 10 a.m. Saturday. The Wildcats’ lone loss this season was a 2-1 defeat to Ingraham — a team Stanwood beat 3-2 in its season opener.

At Rister Stadium

SPARTANS 3, HILANDERS 1

  • Stanwood 011 010 0 — 3 8 2
  • Kelso 000 100 0 — 1 4 1
Stanwood 14.JPG

Stanwood’s Brandt Gilbertson drives the ball the opposite way for a hit against Kelso on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in the opening round of the state 3A tournament.
Stanwood 29.JPG

Stanwood third baseman Caden Caldero fires to first to beat a Kelso runner on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Kelso in the opening round of the state 3A tournament.

Contact reporter Evan Caldwell at ecaldwell@scnews.com and follow him on Twitter @Evan_SCN for updates throughout the week and on Instagram @evancaldwell.scn for more photos.

