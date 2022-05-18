...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will continue to ease to small craft
criteria. There may be a few lingering gale force gusts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE...San Juan County, Western Whatcom County, Western
Skagit County and Admiralty Inlet Area.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Stanwood’s Cameron Bailey (15) jumps to celebrate with Brandt Gilbertson after beating Kelso 3-1 on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Kelso in the opening round of the state 3A tournament.
Courtesy Ryan Peerboom / The (Longview) Daily News
Stanwood traveled 180 miles down Interstate 5 on Tuesday to face Kelso in the state 3A tournament opener.
They returned home with a 3-1 victory — the first state win in program history.
Aidan O’Neil kept the Hilanders guessing at the plate, not allowing a hit during the first three frames.
Meanwhile in the top of the second inning, the Spartans swiped their first run on a double from Jordin Lee that sailed over the left fielder’s head, scoring Braeden Requa, who had reached on an error.
The next inning, a Brandt Gilbertson single moved Tryston Stephenson from first to third. Mason Goodson then slapped an RBI single through the left side of the infield.
Kelso responded in the bottom of the fourth by loading the bases and pushing a run across the plate, but Stanwood got out of the jam by coaxing a ground out to end the rally. Kelso never threatened again.
Cameron Bailey added an insurance run in the fifth with an RBI single that knocked in Stephenson.
O’Neil went 6 innings, striking out four and allowing three hits. Matthew Brennan pitched an inning of scoreless relief.
Stanwood next travels to Bannerwood Park in Bellevue to face No. 1-seed West Seattle (22-2) at 10 a.m. Saturday. The Wildcats’ lone loss this season was a 2-1 defeat to Ingraham — a team Stanwood beat 3-2 in its season opener.
